JPJ Group PLC    JPJ   GB00BZ14BX56

JPJ GROUP PLC

(JPJ)
03/19 12:35:21 pm
699 GBp   +3.86%
03:25aJPJ : Block Admission
PU
03/19JPJ : Full Year Results
PU
03/14JPJ GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
JPJ : Block Admission

03/20/2019 | 03:25am EDT

RNS Number : 3575T JPJ Group PLC

20 March 2019

Block Admission

LONDON (UK), 20 March 2019 -JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the C"ompany") announces that an applica%on has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 250,000 ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares are expected to be admi5ed to the Oﬃcial List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 22 March 2019.

These Shares are being reserved under a block lis%ng and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Company's share option plan.

When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 203 907 4032 jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications +1 416 720 8150 amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton Andy Parnis +44 (0) 207 251 3801

jpj@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Jackpotjoy plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 07:24:01 UTC
