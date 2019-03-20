JPJ : Block Admission

RNS Number : 3575T JPJ Group PLC

20 March 2019

Block Admission

LONDON (UK), 20 March 2019 -JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the C"ompany") announces that an applica%on has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 250,000 ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares are expected to be admi5ed to the Oﬃcial List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 22 March 2019.

These Shares are being reserved under a block lis%ng and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Company's share option plan.

When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

