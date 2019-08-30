Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JPJ Group PLC    JPJ   GB00BZ14BX56

JPJ GROUP PLC

(JPJ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 11:35:22 am
660 GBp   +0.15%
04:17pJPJ : Early redemption of exchangeable shares approved
PU
12:27pJPJ : The Intertain Group Limited Result of Special Meeting
AQ
08/19JPJ : Extension of audit partner's tenure
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JPJ : Early redemption of exchangeable shares approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Early redemption of exchangeable shares approved

Redemption date for Exchangeable shares expected to be in January 2020

LONDON (UK), 30 August 2019 - JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Group"), a leading global online bingo- led operator, is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain") approved the early redemption of Intertain's Class C non-voting exchangeable shares ("Exchangeable Shares") at a special meeting of holders of Exchangeable Shares today. Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of JPJ Group plc.

The redemption date for the Exchangeable Shares is expected to be on or around 13 January 2020, after which the Exchangeable Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of JPJ Group said: "Today's approval marks another important milestone in JPJ Group's transformation and enables the Group to simplify its corporate structure and capital structure, in-line with other leading UK-based issuers in the Premium Listing segment. I would like to personally thank all of our Exchangeable Shareholders for their continued support of all of our businesses."

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden

Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 203 907 4032 Jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications +1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury James Leviton Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801 JPJ@finsbury.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", or the negative of such words or

other variations or synonyms for such words, or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to be materially different from those anticipated by the Group and expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the ability of Intertain to implement the redemption of the Exchangeable Shares on the terms and timeline anticipated by Intertain, (ii) the delisting of the exchangeable shares, and (iii) the ability of the Group to reduce its administrative and compliance costs in Canada. These statements reflect the Group's current expectations related to future events or its future results, performance, achievements, developments, actions and future trends affecting the Group. All such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, without limitation, that the Risk Factors (as defined below) will cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information could be materially affected by risks, including, but not limited to, that TSX and other securities regulatory approvals may not be obtained on the terms anticipated by the Group or at all (the "Risk Factors"). The foregoing Risk Factors are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Group.

Although the Group has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results, performance, achievements or developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. While subsequent events and developments may cause the Group's expectations, estimates and views to change, the Group does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this release should not be relied upon as presenting the Group's expectations, estimates and views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. All of the forward-looking information in this release is expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

Disclaimer

Jackpotjoy plc published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 20:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JPJ GROUP PLC
04:17pJPJ : Early redemption of exchangeable shares approved
PU
12:27pJPJ : The Intertain Group Limited Result of Special Meeting
AQ
08/19JPJ : Extension of audit partner's tenure
AQ
07/31JPJ : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/16JPJ : Hg vora special opportunities master fund ltd. acquisition of securities o..
AQ
07/01JPJ : Completed Syndication of Additional Facility
PU
06/21TR-1 : notification of major holdings
PU
06/13JPJ : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
06/13JPJ : Strategic Combination of JPJ Group plc and Gamesys
PU
05/20TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 345 M
EBIT 2019 51,0 M
Net income 2019 35,0 M
Debt 2019 470 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 492 M
Chart JPJ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
JPJ Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPJ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,59  CAD
Last Close Price 6,60  CAD
Spread / Highest target 98,5%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Michael Wykes Chief Executive-Jackpotjoy Operations Division
Neil Geoffrey Goulden Executive Chairman
Keith Laslop Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David C. Danziger Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Brewster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPJ GROUP PLC3.29%598
SANDS CHINA LTD.3.62%36 844
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.40%27 415
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED34.20%12 515
WYNN MACAU LTD-9.76%10 291
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)18.10%9 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group