JPJ : Early redemption of exchangeable shares approved

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of JPJ Group said: "Today's approval marks another important milestone in JPJ Group's transformation and enables the Group to simplify its corporate structure and capital structure, in-line with other leading UK-based issuers in the Premium Listing segment. I would like to personally thank all of our Exchangeable Shareholders for their continued support of all of our businesses."

