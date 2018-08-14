JPJ Group PLC : Announces Half-year Report

JPJ Group plc (formerly Jackpotjoy plc) Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Total gaming revenue up 10% year-on-year, performance in line with expectations

Shares transferred to a Premium Listing on LSE

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Financial summary

Six months ended 30 June 2018 (£m) Six months ended 30 June 2017 (£m) Reported Change (%) Total gaming revenue 161.1 146.6 10 Net loss (as reported under IFRS) (0.4) (20.1) 98 Adjusted EBITDA[1] 56.9 59.2 (4) Adjusted net income1 45.5 42.6 7 Operating cash flows 49.0 45.6 7 Diluted net loss per share[2] £(0.01) £(0.27) 96 Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2 £0.61 £0.57 7





Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7163X_1-2018-8-14.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc