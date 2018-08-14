JPJ Group PLC : Announces Half-year Report

- JPJ Group plc (formerly Jackpotjoy plc) Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
- Total gaming revenue up 10% year-on-year, performance in line with expectations
- Shares transferred to a Premium Listing on LSE
LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Financial summary
|
|
Six months ended
30 June 2018
(£m)
|
Six months ended
30 June 2017
(£m)
|
Reported Change
(%)
|
Total gaming revenue
|
161.1
|
146.6
|
10
|
Net loss (as reported under IFRS)
|
(0.4)
|
(20.1)
|
98
|
Adjusted EBITDA[1]
|
56.9
|
59.2
|
(4)
|
Adjusted net income1
|
45.5
|
42.6
|
7
|
Operating cash flows
|
49.0
|
45.6
|
7
|
Diluted net loss per share[2]
|
£(0.01)
|
£(0.27)
|
96
|
Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2
|
£0.61
|
£0.57
|
7
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7163X_1-2018-8-14.pdf
