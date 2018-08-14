Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JPJ Group PLC    JPJ   GB00BZ14BX56

JPJ GROUP PLC (JPJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/14 10:50:59 am
960.5 GBp   -5.28%
09:50aJPJ : Half-year Report
AQ
08/02JPJ : Notice of Results
PU
08/02JPJ : Notice of Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JPJ Group PLC : Announces Half-year Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:53am CEST
  • JPJ Group plc (formerly Jackpotjoy plc) Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
  • Total gaming revenue up 10% year-on-year, performance in line with expectations
  • Shares transferred to a Premium Listing on LSE

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Financial summary

Six months ended

30 June 2018

(£m)

Six months ended

30 June 2017

(£m)

Reported Change

(%)

Total gaming revenue

161.1

146.6

10

Net loss (as reported under IFRS)

(0.4)

(20.1)

98

Adjusted EBITDA[1]

56.9

59.2

(4)

Adjusted net income1

45.5

42.6

7

Operating cash flows

49.0

45.6

7

Diluted net loss per share[2]

£(0.01)

£(0.27)

96

Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2

£0.61

£0.57

7



Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7163X_1-2018-8-14.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JPJ GROUP PLC
09:53aJPJ GROUP PLC : Announces Half-year Report
AC
09:50aJPJ : Half-year Report
AQ
08/02JPJ : Notice of Results
PU
08/02JPJ GROUP PLC : Announces Notice of Results
AC
08/02JPJ : Notice of Results
AQ
07/26JPJ : Transfer to a Premium Listing
PU
07/26JPJ GROUP PLC : - Transfer to a Premium Listing
AC
07/26JPJ : Transfer to a Premium Listing
AQ
07/02TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
06/28JACKPOTJOY : Change of name effective
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Jackpot Joy reports Q3 results 
2017Jackpot Joy Plc reports Q2 results 
2017Jackpot Joy Plc reports Q1 results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 334 M
EBIT 2018 57,1 M
Net income 2018 23,5 M
Debt 2018 302 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,29
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
EV / Sales 2018 3,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 760 M
Chart JPJ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
JPJ Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPJ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Michael Wykes Group Managing Director & Director
Neil Geoffrey Goulden Executive Chairman
Keith Laslop Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David C. Danziger Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Brewster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPJ GROUP PLC22.39%970
SANDS CHINA LTD.-4.79%40 045
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.32%33 241
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED30.21%14 571
WYNN MACAU LTD-15.21%13 740
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-21.25%11 443
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.