Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JPJ Group PLC    JPJ   GB00BZ14BX56

JPJ GROUP PLC (JPJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/03 02:00:39 pm
836.5 GBp   +1.27%
08:17aJPJ : Completion of sale of social business
PU
08:04aJPJ : Completion of Sale of Social Business
AQ
08/21TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JPJ Group PLC : announces Completion of sale of social business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

Completion of sale of social business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, confirms today that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Group's social business to Bagelcode. As outlined at the Group's H1 results, the sale amounts to a cash consideration of £18.1 million.

Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman, commented: "The successful disposal of our social business enables the Group to exclusively focus on our core activity of real money gaming. Importantly, it also represents another positive step in our strategy to reduce net leverage, providing us with further optionality to create value for shareholders."

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

About Bagelcode

Bagelcode is a South Korean social gaming company that designs and develops games focussed on the Social Casino market. It has an established player-base in this vertical.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com


Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

JPJ@finsbury.com

Source: JPJ Group plc


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JPJ GROUP PLC
01:20pJPJ GROUP PLC : announces Completion of sale of social business
AC
08:17aJPJ : Completion of sale of social business
PU
08:04aJPJ : Completion of Sale of Social Business
AQ
08/21TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
08/14JPJ : Global growth keeps profits intact
AQ
08/14JPJ GROUP PLC : Announces Half-year Report
AC
08/14JPJ : Half-year Report
AQ
08/02JPJ : Notice of Results
PU
08/02JPJ GROUP PLC : Announces Notice of Results
AC
08/02JPJ : Notice of Results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15JPJ Group Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Jackpot Joy reports Q3 results 
2017Jackpot Joy Plc reports Q2 results 
2017Jackpot Joy Plc reports Q1 results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 315 M
EBIT 2018 52,0 M
Net income 2018 12,0 M
Debt 2018 298 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 51,71
P/E ratio 2019 15,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capitalization 613 M
Chart JPJ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
JPJ Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPJ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Michael Wykes Group Managing Director & Director
Neil Geoffrey Goulden Executive Chairman
Keith Laslop Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David C. Danziger Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Brewster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPJ GROUP PLC-0.30%804
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.40%39 430
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.91%31 982
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.29%14 504
WYNN MACAU LTD-8.96%14 470
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-17.77%11 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.