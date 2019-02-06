Log in
JPJ GROUP PLC (JPJ)
JPJ : Jackpotjoy wins Online Bingo Operator of the Year

02/06/2019 | 04:10am EST

RNS Number : 1723P JPJ Group PLC

06 February 2019

Jackpotjoy wins Online Bingo Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards

LONDON (UK) 6 February 2019- JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, is delighted to announce that its Jackpotjoy subsidiary has been named "Online Bingo Operator of the Year" for the second year running at the Global Gaming Awards 2019 in London.

The pres/gious award recognised Jackpotjoy as the online bingo operator with the best product oﬀering and most vibrant playing community, chosen from a strong short-list of well-respected bingo brands.

On receiving the award, Simon Wykes, Chief Executive Officer of Jackpotjoy Operations, said:

"We are thrilled to be receiving the Online Bingo Operatorof the Year for a second year in a row. This award is testament to the con/nued eﬀorts from the Jackpotjoy team, so we would like to dedicate this award to them and say thank you for all the hard work they have put into the product and brand."

The Global Gaming Awards - presented by inﬂuen/al trade outlet, Gambling Insider - includes an industry-expert nomina/on panel and judges covering every sector, seeking to show several new and exciting divisions of the dynamic gaming industry.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently oﬀers bingo and casino games to its customersthrough its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins(www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jpj@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NRACKPDBOBKDNBK

Disclaimer

Jackpotjoy plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:09:01 UTC
