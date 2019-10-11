Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bankers Expected to Value Aramco Well Below Saudis' $2 Trillion Goal -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Ben Dummett and Summer Said

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.'s investment bankers could deliver, as soon as Friday, their final recommendations on the valuation of the state-owned energy giant in an initial public offering, with the headline number expected to fall well short of the $2 trillion targeted by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to people familiar with the matter.

The crown prince has indicated he wants the IPO to value Saudi Arabian Oil, or Aramco, at $2 trillion. But that target has already met some resistance from company executives working on the planned offering, who have suggested $1.5 trillion is more realistic. That valuation is gaining support among the underwriters who are tasked with drumming up investor interest for the offering, a group that includes JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley among others, according to people familiar with the matter.

Aramco declined to comment.

Aramco is in the final stages of preparing to list shares on the domestic Tadawul exchange, as the government pursues a key part of the crown prince's economic-reform program. MBS, as the crown prince is known, ultimately plans to list at least 5% of Aramco, through a domestic and a later planned international listing, to raise billions of dollars to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy from its dependence on oil.

The challenge for Aramco and MBS is settling on a valuation that attracts sufficient investor demand to ensure enough money is raised for the crown prince to fund his ambitious economic diversification plans.

The offering's lead bank underwriters are slated to earn unusually low fees for their work, according to the people. That underscores the banks' bet that working on the Aramco IPO will generate additional future business as a result of Saudi Arabia's continuing diversification efforts. Typically in Europe and the U.S. IPOs can yield fees of 2.5% to as much as 7% of the proceeds raised from the issue.

It isn't clear if MBS would pursue the IPO if Aramco couldn't achieve a $2 trillion valuation. However, the IPO was previously delayed from its original launch date in 2018 due to questions over the valuation and venue for the international listing. At that time, valuations for the offering ranged from $1.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Initially, Aramco is aiming to sell a 1% to 2% stake in an IPO this year and list the shares on the Tadawul exchange. It is aiming to complete the issue before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 28, according to some of the people familiar with the matter. Ahead of that target, Aramco officials and advisers would spend two weeks educating potential investors on the company starting by the end of October, followed by a two-week book-building process, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Achieving an acceptable valuation for MBS isn't the only potential stumbling block that could get in the way of Aramco's planned IPO. The company could face challenges from at least some investors who are choosing to avoid fossil fuel investments in favor of investments deemed more environmentally friendly. That's the reason Singapore's Temasek Holdings has decided against investing in the IPO, according to another person familiar with the matter.

Aramco has also received a lukewarm response from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to another person familiar with the matter. ADIA declined to comment.

Further, some large investors aren't yet set up to trade in Saudi Arabia, which could also undermine potential interest in the offering, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

That said, the Saudi government is expected to require some members of the country's elite, who had been arrested for alleged bribery in 2017 and held in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel until late last year and in some cases into early 2019, to buy "large stakes" of the offering to help ensure the IPO's success, according to some of the people.

--Sarah McFarlane and P.R. Venkat contributed to this article.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com and Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 1.53% 199.87 Delayed Quote.17.84%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.40% 114.21 Delayed Quote.15.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.58% 60.24 Delayed Quote.7.90%
MBS INC 0.00% 911 End-of-day quote.6.18%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.51% 41.05 Delayed Quote.3.53%
WTI 1.37% 54.51 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
02:48aBankers Expected to Value Aramco Well Below Saudis' $2 Trillion Goal -- WSJ
DJ
10/10Federal Reserve Gives Large Banks a Break on Postcrisis Rules-- 2nd Update
DJ
10/10JPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Confere..
BU
10/10JPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/10JPMORGAN CHASE : Bankers Due to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation as Soon as Frid..
DJ
10/10JPMORGAN CHASE : Bankers Due to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation as Soon as Frid..
DJ
10/10JPMORGAN CHASE : Bankers Due to Deliver Crucial Aramco Valuation as Soon as Frid..
DJ
10/10JPMORGAN CHASE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Walt Disney Co, JPMo..
PR
10/10JPMorgan targets Asia's growing wealth with Singapore trust company
RE
10/09JPMORGAN CHASE : UK Court Rejects JP Morgan's Bid to Quash Nigeria's $875m Suit
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 48 347 M
Net income 2019 32 909 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 365 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 119,23  $
Last Close Price 114,21  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.38%365 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.39%269 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.46%264 821
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.58%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.83%193 561
CITIGROUP INC.31.81%155 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group