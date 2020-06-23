European, UK Banks Report Decline in Capital Ratios in 1Q Reports -- Financial News

By Berengere Sim

Of Financial News

The most important banks in Europe and the U.K. reported a decline in their capital ratios in the first quarter of 2020, thanks to their efforts to increase lending to coronavirus-struck companies and economies.

According to banking industry body Afme's first-quarter Prudential Data Report, the average Common Equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--of systemically important banks in Europe decreased from 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 13.4%.

The suspension of dividend payments, recommended by both the European Central Bank and the Prudential Regulation Authority, contributed to building banks' capital buffers, Afme said. This "partially offset" the quarterly decline of the Common Equity Tier 1 by 30 basis points, according to its figures.

The Financial Stability Board's 2019 list of global systemically important banks, which Afme used for its report, includes JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings PLC.

The report also found that banks have raised 13.7 billion euros ($15.43 billion) in fresh capital so far in 2020, mostly in the form of contingent convertible bonds. This is less than they had raised by the same point in 2019, Afme said, without providing a comparative number for the previous year.

Using data from earnings reports, the European Banking Authority and Dealogic, Afme also found that the banks' liquidity coverage ratio, which requires banks to hold assets they can easily concert to cash, had increased.

In the first quarter of 2020, the liquidity coverage ratio stood at 142.1%, up from 140.4% in the fourth quarter last year. The uptick was due to an increase in cash and central bank deposits, the report explained.

"European banks entered the Covid-19 crisis with the highest quarterly solvency ratios in records and will continue to utilize their balance sheets to support the economy and facilitate risk management," Afme's report reads.

The Bank of England said on March 20 that the 2019 stress test showed that the U.K. banking system was resilient to "deep simultaneous recessions in the U.K. and global economies."

However, the central bank has requested information from banks on the provisions they are making for expected losses from the pandemic ahead of their second quarter reports.

