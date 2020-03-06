Log in
JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'feels really good' after emergency surgery - source

03/06/2020 | 12:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive and Chairman Jamie Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and "feels really good" after undergoing heart surgery, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. lender said Dimon is recovering from an emergency surgery and added that the bank's co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, are running the bank as Dimon recovers.

Dimon, who has helmed JPMorgan for over a decade, underwent surgery for acute aortic dissection, a condition where the inner lining of the aorta tears away from the outer edge of the blood vessel.

The Financial Times had earlier reported the news.

By Abhishek Manikandan

