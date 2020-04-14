JPMorgan Chase : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation 0 04/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT Send by mail :

Up to $1,000 special payment for eligible employees

for eligible employees Up to 5 additional paid days off to manage personal needs

to manage personal needs Continue to pay e.g.,:

Employees at home due to potential exposure to the virus or whose health is higher risk Branch employees, even if their hours are reduced

All COVID-related treatment free under U.S. Medical Plan

under U.S. Medical Plan Deployed clinical staff internally to support our employees Three-quarters of our ~5,000 branches are open ; the vast majority of our over 16,000 ATMs remain accessible Customer relief such as:

90-day grace period for credit card, mortgage and auto loan/lease payments Not reporting payment deferrals to credit bureaus Waiving or refunding certain fees

Continue to responsibly lend to qualified consumers Prudently extending credit to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes, e.g.,:

to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes, e.g.,: Our clients have drawn $50B+ on existing revolvers, and we approved $25B+ of new credit extensions in March alone SBA Paycheck Protection Program: ~300,000 in some stage of the application process representing ~$36B of loans, with ~ $8.0B funded to businesses with over 600,000 employees 1

Helped clients raise $380B+ through the investment-grade debt market in 1Q20 Focus on areas where we can leverage our core business, philanthropy and policy expertise to help the most vulnerable in the short- and long-term, initial commitments include:

to help the most vulnerable in the short- and long-term, initial commitments include: $150mm loan program to help underserved small businesses and nonprofits access capital through community partners $50mm philanthropic investment to help address immediate and long-term impacts of COVID-19

Matching employee donations to certain COVID- 19 relief efforts dollar-for- dollar JPMorgan Chase is there for its customers, clients, employees and communities in good and bad times. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of those extraordinary times - with both economic and health consequences - and we are prepared with our resources, expertise, capital and data to help. Note: For more information, visit jpmorganchase.com/covid-19 1 As of April 12, 2020 1 1Q20 Financial highlights ROTCE1 CET1 capital ratios2 Net payout LTM3 5% Std. 11.5%; Adv. 12.3% 124% 1Q20 net income of $2.9B and EPS of $0.78

Managed revenue of $29.1B 4 Expense of $16.9B and managed overhead ratio of 58% 4

Balance sheet

Loans: Average loans down 1% YoY and up 2% QoQ; excluding loan sales in Home Lending up 3% YoY and 2% QoQ EOP loans up $59B or 6% YoY, and 6% QoQ Deposits: average deposits up 11% YoY and 4% QoQ; EOP deposits up $343B or 23% YoY, and 18% QoQ Basel III CET1 capital of $184B 2 Standardized CET1 capital ratio of 11.5% 2 ; Advanced CET1 capital ratio of 12.3% 2

Capital returned to shareholders

Common dividend of $0.90 per share $6.0B of net repurchases in 1Q20 through March 15; announced suspension of repurchases through 2Q20 5

Significant items ($mm, excluding EPS) Pretax Net income EPS Firmwide reserve build ($6,816) ($5,180) ($1.66) Credit Adjustments & Other in CIB - losses related to funding spread widening on derivatives (951) (723) (0.23) Firmwide bridge book markdowns6 (896) (681) (0.22) See note 2 on slide 13 Represents the estimated common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital and ratio for the current period inclusive of CECL capital transition provisions. See note 6 on slide 13 2 3 Last twelve months ("LTM"). Net of stock issued to employees 4 See note 1 on slide 13 5 See note 7 on slide 13 6 See note 8 on slide 13 March activity Debit and credit card sales volume YoY IG issuance volume ($B)3 100% $187 Supermarkets, wholesale clubs & 50% discount stores $105 0% Retail $90 Restaurants1 (50%) T&E2 (100%) January February March Jan Feb March Merchant processing volume YoY5 Peak vs. January avg. trading volumes6 100% 3.4x 3.3x Brick & mortar - supermarkets 2.2x 2.2x 50% 1.8x E-commerce 0% Brick & mortar - other (50%) Jan Feb March For footnotes see slide 14 3 EOP loan and deposit growth YoY ($B) Loan growth Revolver Deposit excluding loan sales draws 4 growth in Home Lending 23% $55 8% $0 9% 9% $1 2% 3% January February March $21 $121 $28 $135 $88 $343 AWM AUM net asset flows ($B) Long-term products Liquidity products $42 $19 $12 January February March 1Q20 Financial results1 $B, except per share data $ O/(U) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Net interest income $14.5 $0.3 ($0.0) Noninterest revenue 14.5 (0.4) (0.7) Managed revenue1 29.1 (0.1) (0.8) $B 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Expense Net charge-offs $1.5 $1.5 $1.4 16.9 0.5 0.5 Reserve build/(release) 6.8 (0.1) 0.1 Credit costs 8.3 6.9 6.8 Credit costs $8.3 $1.4 $1.5 Reported net income 1Q20 Tax rate $2.9 ($5.7) ($6.3) Effective rate: 8.1% $2.4 ($5.7) ($6.3) Net income applicable to common stockholders Managed rate: 27.2%1,5 Reported EPS $0.78 ($1.79) ($1.87) ROE2 1Q20 ROE O/H ratio 4% 14% 16% CCB 1% 54% ROTCE2,3 5 17 19 CIB 9% 59% Overhead ratio - managed1,2 CB 2% 45% 58 56 55 AWM 25% 74% Memo: Adjusted expense 4 $16.7 $0.6 $0.2 Memo: Adjusted overhead ratio 1,2,4 57% 55% 55% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding 1 See note 1 on slide 13 2 Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under) 4 3 See note 2 on slide 13 See note 3 on slide 13 Reflects fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustments of $818mm in 1Q20 1Q20 Reserve build Allowance for credit losses ($B)1 CECL adoption Reserve 12/31/2019 impact 1/1/2020 build 3/31/2020 Consumer Card $5.7 $5.5 $11.2 $3.8 $15.0 Home Lending 1.9 0.1 2.0 0.3 2.3 Other Consumer2 0.7 0.3 1.0 0.3 1.3 Total Consumer 8.3 5.9 14.2 4.4 18.6 Wholesale2 6.0 (1.6) 4.4 6.8 2.4 Firmwide $14.3 $4.3 $18.6 $6.8 $25.4 Firmwide total credit reserves of $25.4B - net build of $6.8B driven by the impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Consumer reserves of $18.6B - net build of $4.4B, predominantly in Card Wholesale reserves of $6.8B - net build of $2.4B across multiple impacted sectors, including Oil & Gas

See note 5 on slide 13 Other Consumer includes AWM's mortgage portfolio and excludes risk-rated Business Banking and Auto dealer portfolios that have been reclassified to the Wholesale portfolio 5 Fortress balance sheet and capital $B, except per share data 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Basel III Standardized1 CET1 capital $184 $188 $186 CET1 capital ratio 1Q20 Advanced 11. 12.4% 12.1% of 12.3%1 Tier 1 capital $213 $214 $213 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3% 14.1% 13.8% Total capital $248 $243 $241 Total capital ratio 15.5% 16.0% 15.7% Risk-weighted assets $1,600 $1,516 $1,543 Firm SLR2 6.0% 6.3% 6.4% Total assets (EOP) $3,139 $2,687 $2,737 Tangible common equity (EOP)3 $185 $188 $187 Tangible book value per share3 $60.71 $60.98 $57.62 CET1 ratio (%) 50 bps 12.4% 3 bps (59 bps) (21 bps) 11.5% (24 bps) Common (40 bps) dividends: (18 bps) 4Q19 Net income Capital Provision AOCI Wholesale All other 1Q20 ex. provision distributions4 (post-tax)5 and other loans and RWA commitments RWA 1 Represents estimated capital measures inclusive of CECL capital transition provisions for the current period. See note 6 on slide 13 2 Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") 6 3 See note 2 on slide 13 4 Includes share repurchases and common and preferred dividends 5 Net of CECL capital transition provisions. See note 6 on slide 13 6 Primarily includes RWA related to investment securities, securitization and other assets Risk-weighted assets ($B) $32 $24 $16 $1,600 $32 $1,516 ($20) 4Q19 Wholesale Retail Counterparty Market risk Other 6 1Q20 credit risk Loans and commitments Consumer & Community Banking1 $mm $ O/(U) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Revenue $13,171 ($624) ($319) Consumer & Business Banking 6,091 (446) (570) Home Lending 1,161 (89) (185) Card & Auto 5,919 (89) 436 Expense 7,161 150 191 Credit costs 5,772 4,565 4,458 Net charge-offs (NCOs) 1,313 (44) (1) Change in allowance 4,459 4,609 4,459 Net income $191 ($4,023) ($3,756) Key drivers/statistics ($B)2 Equity $52.0 $52.0 $52.0 ROE 1% 31% 30% Overhead ratio 54 51 52 Average loans $448.9 $451.6 $479.3 Average deposits 733.6 708.0 681.0 Active mobile customers (mm) 38.2 37.3 34.4 Debit & credit card sales volume $266.0 $295.6 $255.1  Average loans down 6% YoY; EOP loans down 7% YoY  Average deposits up 8% YoY; EOP deposits up 10% YoY  Active mobile customers up 11% YoY  Client investment assets up 3% YoY  Credit card sales volume up 4% YoY 1 See notes 1 and 9 on slide 13 For additional footnotes see slide 14 Financial performance Net income of $191mm, down 95% YoY

Revenue of $13.2B, down 2% YoY

Expense of $7.2B, up 3% YoY, driven by higher volume- and revenue-related expense and investments, partially offset by lower structural expense

revenue-related expense and investments, partially offset by lower structural expense Credit costs of $5.8B, up $4.5B YoY reflecting reserve builds in:

Card: $3.8B Home Lending: $300mm Auto: $250mm CBB: $159mm

Key drivers/statistics ($B) - detail by business 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Consumer & Business Banking Business Banking average loans $24.7 $24.4 $24.3 Business Banking loan originations 1.5 1.8 1.5 Client investment assets (EOP) 323.0 358.0 312.3 Deposit margin 2.06% 2.28% 2.62% Home Lending Average loans $198.0 $201.6 $238.9 Loan originations3 28.1 33.3 15.0 EOP total loans serviced 737.8 761.4 791.5 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate4 (0.25)% (0.05)% (0.01)% Card & Auto Card average loans $162.7 $162.1 $151.1 Auto average loans and leased assets 84.0 83.5 83.6 Auto loan and lease originations 8.3 8.5 7.9 Card net charge-off rate 3.25% 3.01% 3.23% Credit Card net revenue rate 10.68 10.76 10.68 Credit Card sales volume5 179.1 204.2 172.5 7 Corporate & Investment Bank1 $mm $ O/(U) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Revenue $9,948 $301 ($86) Investment Banking revenue 886 (937) (859) Wholesale Payments 1,359 (74) (56) Lending 350 100 92 Total Banking 2,595 (911) (823) Fixed Income Markets 4,993 1,547 1,268 Equity Markets 2,237 729 496 Securities Services 1,074 13 60 Credit Adjustments & Other (951) (1,077) (1,087) Total Markets & Securities Services 7,353 1,212 737 Expense 5,896 504 267 Credit costs 1,401 1,303 1,314 Net income $1,988 ($950) ($1,272) Financial performance  Net income of $2.0B, down 39% YoY; revenue of $9.9B, down 1%  Banking revenue  IB revenue of $886mm, down 49% YoY - $820mm of markdowns on HFS positions in the bridge book2 - IB fees, up 3%, reflecting higher debt and equity underwriting fees, largely offset by lower advisory fees - Ranked #1 in Global IB fees for 1Q20  Wholesale Payments revenue of $1.4B, down 4% YoY  Lending revenue was $350mm, up 36%, predominantly driven by mark-to-market gains on hedges of accrual loans  Markets & Securities Services revenue  Markets revenue of $7.2B, up 32% YoY - Fixed Income Markets revenue of $5.0B, up 34%, driven by strong client activity across products - Equity Markets revenue of $2.2B, up 28%, predominantly Key drivers/statistics ($B)3 Equity ROE Overhead ratio Comp/revenue IB fees ($mm) Average loans Average client deposits4 Merchant processing volume ($B)5 Assets under custody ($T) ALL/EOP loans ex-conduits and trade6 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate6 Average VaR ($mm)7 $80.0 $80.0 $80.0 9% 14% 16% 59 56 56 30 25 31 $1,907 $1,904 $1,844 138.7 129.1 135.6 514.5 485.0 444.1 374.8 402.9 356.5 24.4 26.8 24.7 1.11% 1.31% 1.34% 0.17 0.14 0.10 $58 $37 $48 driven by higher revenue in derivatives  Securities Services revenue of $1.1B, up 6% YoY, predominantly driven by balance and fee growth partially offset by deposit margin compression  Credit Adjustments & Other was a loss of $951mm predominantly driven by funding spread widening on derivatives  Expense of $5.9B, up 5% YoY driven by higher legal expense, volume- and revenue-related expense and investments, partially offset by lower structural expense  Credit costs of $1.4B were predominantly driven by reserve builds from the impact of COVID-19 across multiple sectors  Average loans of $139B, up 2% YoY; EOP loans of $175B, up 30%  Average deposits of $562B, up 14% YoY; EOP deposits of $668B, 1 See notes 1 and 9 on slide 13 2 See note 8 on slide 13 For additional footnotes see slide 14 8 up 37% Commercial Banking1 $mm $ O/(U) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Revenue $2,178 ($119) ($235) Middle Market Banking 946 12 (28) Corporate Client Banking 681 (78) (170) Commercial Real Estate Banking 541 4 (6) Other 10 (57) (31) Expense 988 45 50 Credit costs 1,010 900 920 Net income $147 ($797) ($913) Key drivers/statistics ($B)3 Equity $22.0 $22.0 $22.0 ROE 2% 16% 19% Overhead ratio 45 41 39 Gross IB revenue ($mm) $686 $634 $818 Average loans 211.8 209.8 206.1 Average client deposits 188.8 182.5 167.3 Allowance for loan losses 2.7 2.8 2.8 Nonaccrual loans 0.8 0.5 0.5 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate4 0.19% 0.17% 0.02% ALL/loans4 1.15 1.34 1.35 1 See notes 1 and 9 on slide 13 2 See note 8 on slide 13 For additional footnotes see slide 14 9 Financial performance Net income of $147mm, down 86% YoY

Revenue of $2.2B, down 10% YoY

Net interest income of $1.6B, down 7% YoY, driven by lower deposit margin, partially offset by higher deposit balances Noninterest revenue included $76mm of markdowns on HFS positions in the bridge book 2 Gross IB revenue of $686mm, down 16% YoY compared to a record prior-year quarter

Expense of $988mm, up 5% YoY, predominantly driven by investments

Credit costs of $1.0B predominantly driven by reserve builds for Oil & Gas and other COVID-19 impacted sectors

COVID-19 impacted sectors Net charge-off rate of 19bps, largely driven by Oil & Gas

EOP loans of $233B, up 14% YoY and 12% QoQ

C&I 5 up 26% YoY and 23% QoQ, driven by increased revolving credit utilization CRE 5 up 3% YoY and 2% QoQ

Average deposits of $189B, up 13% YoY and 3% QoQ, largely driven by cash deposited as a result of increased revolver draws

EOP deposits of $224B, up 39% YoY and 22% QoQ

Asset & Wealth Management1 $mm $ O/(U) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Revenue $3,606 ($94) $117 Asset Management 1,740 (152) (21) Wealth Management 1,866 58 138 Expense 2,659 9 12 Credit costs 94 81 92 Net income $664 ($121) $3 Key drivers/statistics ($B)2 Equity $10.5 $10.5 $10.5 ROE 25% 29% 25% Pretax margin 24 28 24 Assets under management ("AUM") $2,239 $2,364 $2,096 Client assets 3,002 3,226 2,897 Average loans 161.8 156.1 145.4 Average deposits 150.6 143.1 138.2 See note 1 on slide 13 Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under) 10 Financial performance Net income of $664mm, flat YoY

Revenue of $3.6B, up 3% YoY

Higher management fees on higher average market levels and net inflows over the past year, as well as increased brokerage activity, largely offset by lower investment valuations

Expense of $2.7B, flat YoY

Higher investments and increased volume- and revenue- related expense, predominantly offset by lower structural expense

Credit costs were $94mm, driven by reserve builds from the impact of COVID-19 and loan growth

COVID-19 and loan growth AUM of $2.2T and client assets of $3.0T, were up 7% and 4% YoY, respectively, driven by cumulative net inflows, partially offset by the impact of lower market levels at the end of the quarter

Net inflows of $75B into liquidity products and outflows of $2B from long-term products in the quarter

Average loans of $162B, up 11% YoY; EOP loans of $166B, up 16%

Average deposits of $151B, up 9% YoY; EOP deposits of $169B, up 18% Corporate1 $mm $ O/(U) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Revenue $166 $394 ($259) Expense 146 (197) (65) Credit costs 8 9 6 Net income ($125) $236 ($376) Financial performance Revenue Revenue of $166mm, down $259mm YoY

The quarter included $233mm of net investment securities gains YoY variance driven by lower net interest income on lower rates, partially offset by higher net investment securities gains

Expense Expense of $146mm, down $65mm YoY 1 See note 1 on slide 13 11 Outlook1 Net interest income - Firmwide ($B) ~$13.7B in 2Q20 $57.8 $57+ $2.5 ~$55.5 $1 ($5) Growth Mix 2019 2020 Rates Balance sheet CIB Markets/ 2020 Investor Day growth/mix other outlook³ outlook² Noninterest revenue ("NIR") - Firmwide Other4 FY2020 NIR headwinds vs. FY2019 results CIB Markets:  Expense: Expect FY2020 adjusted expense to be ~$65B  Credit reserves: Expect net reserve builds in 2Q20 Market All else equal, expect ~$3.5B lower NIR due to rates, which offsets the increase in NII dependent ▼ AWM: Expect lower fees on lower average market levels Volume ▼ CIB Banking: driven Expect lower IB fees on lower activity Note: Noninterest revenue categorization as market-dependent or volume-driven reflects Investor Day 2020 classifications 1 See notes 1 and 3 on slide 13 ² Investor Day outlook for 2020 NII included ~$1B benefit from CIB Markets/other 3 JPMorgan Chase's outlook is based on implied rate curves as of April 8, 2020 12 4 Previous guidance for FY2020 Firmwide and line of business net charge-offs, net charge-off rates, effective tax rate, CCB credit card net revenue rate, and FY2021 Firmwide net interest income has been withdrawn; achievement of medium-term targets may take time and require more normalized GDP, unemployment and interest rates Notes Notes on non-GAAP financial measures In addition to analyzing the Firm's results on a reported basis, management reviews Firmwide results, including the overhead ratio, on a "managed" basis; these Firmwide managed basis results are non-GAAP financial measures. The Firm also reviews the results of the lines of business on a managed basis. The Firm's definition of managed basis starts, in each case, with the reported U.S. GAAP results and includes certain reclassifications to present total net revenue for the Firm and each of the reportable business segments on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. Accordingly, revenue from investments that receive tax credits and tax-exempt securities is presented in the managed results on a basis comparable to taxable investments and securities. These financial measures allow management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded within income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income as reported by the Firm as a whole or by the lines of business. For a reconciliation of the Firm's results from a reported to managed basis, see page 7 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement Tangible common equity ("TCE"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") and tangible book value per share ("TBVPS"), are each non-GAAP financial measures. TCE represents the Firm's common stockholders' equity (i.e., total stockholders' equity less preferred stock) less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets (other than MSRs), net of related deferred tax liabilities. For a reconciliation from common stockholders' equity to TCE, see page 9 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement. ROTCE measures the Firm's net income applicable to common equity as a percentage of average TCE. TBVPS represents the Firm's TCE at period-end divided by common shares at period-end. Book value per share was $75.88, $75.98 and $71.78 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. TCE, ROTCE and TBVPS are utilized by the Firm, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Firm's use of equity Adjusted expense and adjusted overhead ratio are each non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted expense excludes Firmwide legal expense/(benefit) of $197mm, $241mm and $(81)mm for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The adjusted overhead ratio measures the Firm's adjusted expense as a percentage of adjusted managed net revenue. Management believes this information helps investors understand the effect of these items on reported results and provides an alternate presentation of the Firm's performance Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB") calculates the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to end-of-period loans ("ALL/EOP") excluding the impact of consolidated Firm-administered multi- seller conduits and trade finance loans, to provide a more meaningful assessment of CIB's allowance coverage ratio Additional notes Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information As of March 31, 2020, the capital measures reflect the revised CECL capital transition provisions and the removal of assets purchased pursuant to a non-recourse loan provided under the

Money Market Liquidity Facility ("MMLF"), as provided by the U.S. banking agencies. Refer to page 29 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information on the revised CECL capital transition provisions and Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for additional information on these capital measures On March 15, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Firm temporarily suspended share repurchases through the second quarter of 2020 The bridge book consists of certain held-for-sale positions, including unfunded commitments, in CIB and CB In the first quarter of 2020, to complete the realignment of the Firm's wholesale payment businesses the Firm established a Wholesale Payments business unit within CIB. The Wholesale Payments business comprises Treasury Services and Merchant Services across CIB, CCB and CB as well as CIB Trade Finance that was previously reported in Lending in CIB. As a result the assets, liabilities and headcount associated with the Merchant Services business were realigned to CIB from CCB. In conjunction with this realignment the revenue and expenses of the Merchant Services business will be reported across CCB, CIB and CB based primarily on client relationship. Prior periods have been revised to reflect this realignment and revised allocation methodology. Refer to page 30 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information 13 Notes Notes on slide 3 - March activity Restaurants includes quick serve restaurants T&E includes airlines, auto rental, lodging, travel agencies and other travel and entertainment Includes total proceeds from global bond, medium-term note and preferred issuances for which JPMorgan Chase acted as a bookrunner per Dealogic Represents increases in retained loans on revolving commitments in our Wholesale businesses Brick & mortar represents card present and e-commerce represents card not present processing volumes Represents peak daily trading volumes in cash products between February 24, 2020 and March 31, 2020 vs. average daily trading volumes for the month ended January 31, 2020 Additional notes on slide 7 - Consumer & Community Banking Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under) Firmwide mortgage origination volume was $31.9B, $37.4B and $16.4B for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. The adoption resulted in a change in the accounting for PCI loans, which are considered purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans under CECL. Refer to page 29 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information. The net charge-off/(recovery) rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a recovery from a loan sale Excludes Commercial Card Additional notes on slide 8 - Corporate & Investment Bank Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under) Client deposits and other third-party liabilities pertain to the Wholesale Payments and Securities Services businesses Represents total merchant processing volume across CIB, CCB and CB Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the loan loss coverage ratio and net charge-off/(recovery) rate. ALL/EOP loans as reported was 0.86%, 0.99% and 0.99% at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. See note 4 on slide 13 Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude positions related to the risk management of interest rate exposure from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities, and included these positions in other-sensitivity based measures. This change was made to more appropriately reflect the risk from changes in the

