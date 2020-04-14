JPMorgan Chase : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation

Up to $1,000special payment for eligible employees
Up to 5additional paid days off to manage personal needs
Continue to paye.g.,:
Employees at home due to potential exposure to the virus or whose health is higher risk
Branch employees, even if their hours are reduced
AllCOVID-relatedtreatment free under U.S. Medical Plan
Deployedclinical staff internally to support our employees
Three-quartersof our ~5,000 branches are open; the vast majority of our over 16,000
ATMs remain accessible
Customer reliefsuch as:
90-daygrace period for credit card, mortgage and auto loan/lease payments
Not reporting payment deferrals tocredit bureaus
Waiving or refunding certainfees
Continue to responsiblylend to qualified consumers
Prudentlyextending credit to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes, e.g.,:
Our clients have drawn $50B+ on existing revolvers, and we approved $25B+ of new credit extensions in March alone
SBA Paycheck Protection Program: ~300,000 in some stage of the application process representing ~$36B of loans, with ~$8.0B funded to businesses with over 600,000 employees1
Helped clients raise $380B+ through the investment-gradedebt market in 1Q20
Focus on areas where we canleverage our core business, philanthropy and policy expertise to help the most vulnerable in the short- and long-term, initial commitments include:
$150mm loan program to help underserved small businesses and nonprofits access capital through community partners
$50mm philanthropic investment to help address immediate and long-term impacts of COVID-19
Matching employee donations to certain COVID- 19 relief efforts dollar-for- dollar
JPMorgan Chase is there for its customers, clients, employees and communities in good and bad times.
The COVID-19 pandemic is one of those extraordinary times - with both economic and health consequences -
and we are prepared with our resources, expertise, capital and data to help.
Note: For more information, visit jpmorganchase.com/covid-19
1 As of April 12, 2020
1Q20 Financial highlights
ROTCE1
CET1 capital ratios2
Net payout LTM3
5%
Std. 11.5%; Adv. 12.3%
124%
1Q20 net income of $2.9B and EPS of $0.78
Managed revenue of $29.1B4
Expense of $16.9B and managed overhead ratio of 58%4
Balance sheet
Loans:
Average loans down 1% YoY and up 2% QoQ; excluding loan sales in Home Lending up 3% YoY and 2% QoQ
EOP loans up $59B or 6% YoY, and 6% QoQ
Deposits: average deposits up 11% YoY and 4% QoQ; EOP deposits up $343B or 23% YoY, and 18% QoQ
Basel III CET1 capital of $184B2
Standardized CET1 capital ratio of 11.5%2; Advanced CET1 capital ratio of 12.3%2
Capital returned to shareholders
Common dividend of $0.90 per share
$6.0B of net repurchases in 1Q20 through March 15; announced suspension of repurchases through 2Q205
Significant items ($mm, excluding EPS)
Pretax
Net income
EPS
Firmwide reserve build
($6,816)
($5,180)
($1.66)
Credit Adjustments & Other in CIB - losses related to funding spread widening on derivatives
(951)
(723)
(0.23)
Firmwide bridge book markdowns6
(896)
(681)
(0.22)
March activity
Debit and credit card sales volume YoY
IG issuance volume ($B)3
100%
$187
Supermarkets,
wholesale clubs &
50%
discount stores
$105
0%
Retail
$90
Restaurants1
(50%)
T&E2
(100%)
January
February
March
Jan
Feb
March
Merchant processing volume YoY5
Peak vs. January avg. trading volumes6
100%
3.4x
3.3x
Brick & mortar -
supermarkets
2.2x
2.2x
50%
1.8x
E-commerce
0%
Brick & mortar - other
(50%)
Jan Feb
March
EOP loan and deposit growth YoY ($B)
Loan growth
Revolver
Deposit
excluding loan sales
draws 4
growth
in Home Lending
23%
$55
8%
$0
9%
9%
$1
2%
3%
January
February
March
$21 $121
$28
$135
$88
$343
AWM AUM net asset flows ($B)
Long-term products
Liquidity products
$42
$19
$12
January
February
March
1Q20 Financial results1
$B, except per share data
$ O/(U)
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Net interest income
$14.5
$0.3
($0.0)
Noninterest revenue
14.5
(0.4)
(0.7)
Managed revenue1
29.1
(0.1)
(0.8)
$B
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Expense
Net charge-offs
$1.5
$1.5
$1.4
16.9
0.5
0.5
Reserve build/(release)
6.8
(0.1)
0.1
Credit costs
8.3
6.9
6.8
Credit costs
$8.3
$1.4
$1.5
Reported net income
1Q20 Tax rate
$2.9
($5.7)
($6.3)
Effective rate: 8.1%
$2.4
($5.7)
($6.3)
Net income applicable to common stockholders Managed rate: 27.2%1,5
Reported EPS
$0.78
($1.79)
($1.87)
ROE2
1Q20
ROE
O/H ratio
4%
14%
16%
CCB
1%
54%
ROTCE2,3
5
17
19
CIB
9%
59%
Overhead ratio - managed1,2
CB
2%
45%
58
56
55
AWM
25%
74%
Memo: Adjusted expense 4
$16.7
$0.6
$0.2
Memo: Adjusted overhead ratio 1,2,4
57%
55%
55%
Reflects fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") adjustments of $818mm in 1Q20
1Q20 Reserve build
Allowance for credit losses ($B)1
CECL
adoption
Reserve
12/31/2019
impact
1/1/2020
build
3/31/2020
Consumer
Card
$5.7
$5.5
$11.2
$3.8
$15.0
Home Lending
1.9
0.1
2.0
0.3
2.3
Other Consumer2
0.7
0.3
1.0
0.3
1.3
Total Consumer
8.3
5.9
14.2
4.4
18.6
Wholesale2
6.0
(1.6)
4.4
6.8
2.4
Firmwide
$14.3
$4.3
$18.6
$6.8
$25.4
Firmwide total credit reserves of $25.4B - net build of $6.8B driven by the impact of COVID-19
Consumer reserves of $18.6B - net build of $4.4B, predominantly in Card
Wholesale reserves of $6.8B - net build of $2.4B across multiple impacted sectors, including Oil & Gas
See note 5 on slide 13
Other Consumer includes AWM's mortgage portfolio and excludes risk-rated Business Banking and
Auto dealer portfolios that have been reclassified to the Wholesale portfolio
5
Fortress balance sheet and capital
$B, except per share data
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Basel III Standardized1
CET1 capital
$184
$188
$186
CET1 capital ratio
1Q20 Advanced
11.
12.4%
12.1%
of 12.3%1
Tier 1 capital
$213
$214
$213
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.3%
14.1%
13.8%
Total capital
$248
$243
$241
Total capital ratio
15.5%
16.0%
15.7%
Risk-weighted assets
$1,600
$1,516
$1,543
Firm SLR2
6.0%
6.3%
6.4%
Total assets (EOP)
$3,139
$2,687
$2,737
Tangible common equity (EOP)3
$185
$188
$187
Tangible book value per share3
$60.71
$60.98
$57.62
CET1 ratio (%)
50 bps
12.4%
3 bps
(59 bps)
(21 bps)
11.5%
(24 bps)
Common
(40 bps)
dividends:
(18 bps)
4Q19
Net income
Capital
Provision
AOCI
Wholesale
All other
1Q20
ex. provision
distributions4
(post-tax)5
and other
loans and
RWA
commitments
RWA
1 Represents estimated capital measures inclusive of CECL capital transition provisions for the current period. See note 6 on slide 13
2
Estimated for the current period. Represents the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
6
3
See note 2 on slide 13
4
Includes share repurchases and common and preferred dividends
5
Net of CECL capital transition provisions. See note 6 on slide 13
6
Primarily includes RWA related to investment securities, securitization and other assets
Risk-weighted assets ($B)
$32
$24
$16
$1,600
$32
$1,516
($20)
4Q19
Wholesale
Retail
Counterparty
Market risk
Other 6
1Q20
credit risk
Loans and commitments
Consumer & Community Banking1
$mm
$ O/(U)
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Revenue
$13,171
($624)
($319)
Consumer & Business Banking
6,091
(446)
(570)
Home Lending
1,161
(89)
(185)
Card & Auto
5,919
(89)
436
Expense
7,161
150
191
Credit costs
5,772
4,565
4,458
Net charge-offs (NCOs)
1,313
(44)
(1)
Change in allowance
4,459
4,609
4,459
Net income
$191
($4,023)
($3,756)
Key drivers/statistics ($B)2
Equity
$52.0
$52.0
$52.0
ROE
1%
31%
30%
Overhead ratio
54
51
52
Average loans
$448.9
$451.6
$479.3
Average deposits
733.6
708.0
681.0
Active mobile customers (mm)
38.2
37.3
34.4
Debit & credit card sales volume
$266.0
$295.6
$255.1
Average loans down 6% YoY; EOP loans down 7% YoY Average deposits up 8% YoY; EOP deposits up 10% YoY Active mobile customers up 11% YoY
Client investment assets up 3% YoY Credit card sales volume up 4% YoY
Financial performance
Net income of $191mm, down 95% YoY
Revenue of $13.2B, down 2% YoY
Expense of $7.2B, up 3% YoY, driven by higher volume- and revenue-related expense and investments, partially offset by lower structural expense
Credit costs of $5.8B, up $4.5B YoY reflecting reserve builds in:
Card: $3.8B
Home Lending: $300mm
Auto: $250mm
CBB: $159mm
Key drivers/statistics ($B) - detail by business
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Consumer & Business Banking
Business Banking average loans
$24.7
$24.4
$24.3
Business Banking loan originations
1.5
1.8
1.5
Client investment assets (EOP)
323.0
358.0
312.3
Deposit margin
2.06%
2.28%
2.62%
Home Lending
Average loans
$198.0
$201.6
$238.9
Loan originations3
28.1
33.3
15.0
EOP total loans serviced
737.8
761.4
791.5
Net charge-off/(recovery) rate4
(0.25)%
(0.05)%
(0.01)%
Card & Auto
Card average loans
$162.7
$162.1
$151.1
Auto average loans and leased assets
84.0
83.5
83.6
Auto loan and lease originations
8.3
8.5
7.9
Card net charge-off rate
3.25%
3.01%
3.23%
Credit Card net revenue rate
10.68
10.76
10.68
Credit Card sales volume5
179.1
204.2
172.5
7
Corporate & Investment Bank1
$mm
$ O/(U)
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Revenue
$9,948
$301
($86)
Investment Banking revenue
886
(937)
(859)
Wholesale Payments
1,359
(74)
(56)
Lending
350
100
92
Total Banking
2,595
(911)
(823)
Fixed Income Markets
4,993
1,547
1,268
Equity Markets
2,237
729
496
Securities Services
1,074
13
60
Credit Adjustments & Other
(951)
(1,077)
(1,087)
Total Markets & Securities Services
7,353
1,212
737
Expense
5,896
504
267
Credit costs
1,401
1,303
1,314
Net income
$1,988
($950)
($1,272)
Financial performance
Net income of $2.0B, down 39% YoY; revenue of $9.9B, down 1%
Banking revenue
IB revenue of $886mm, down 49% YoY
- $820mm of markdowns on HFS positions in the bridge book2
- IB fees, up 3%, reflecting higher debt and equity underwriting
fees, largely offset by lower advisory fees
- Ranked #1 in Global IB fees for 1Q20
Wholesale Payments revenue of $1.4B, down 4% YoY
Lending revenue was $350mm, up 36%, predominantly driven by
mark-to-market gains on hedges of accrual loans
Markets & Securities Services revenue
Markets revenue of $7.2B, up 32% YoY
- Fixed Income Markets revenue of $5.0B, up 34%, driven by
strong client activity across products
- Equity Markets revenue of $2.2B, up 28%, predominantly
Key drivers/statistics ($B)3
Equity
ROE Overhead ratio Comp/revenue IB fees ($mm) Average loans
Average client deposits4
Merchant processing volume ($B)5 Assets under custody ($T)
ALL/EOP loans ex-conduits and trade6 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate6 Average VaR ($mm)7
$80.0
$80.0
$80.0
9%
14%
16%
59
56
56
30
25
31
$1,907
$1,904
$1,844
138.7
129.1
135.6
514.5
485.0
444.1
374.8
402.9
356.5
24.4
26.8
24.7
1.11%
1.31%
1.34%
0.17
0.14
0.10
$58
$37
$48
driven by higher revenue in derivatives
Securities Services revenue of $1.1B, up 6% YoY, predominantly
driven by balance and fee growth partially offset by deposit
margin compression
Credit Adjustments & Other was a loss of $951mm
predominantly driven by funding spread widening on derivatives
Expense of $5.9B, up 5% YoY driven by higher legal expense,
volume- and revenue-related expense and investments, partially
offset by lower structural expense
Credit costs of $1.4B were predominantly driven by reserve builds
from the impact of COVID-19 across multiple sectors
Average loans of $139B, up 2% YoY; EOP loans of $175B, up 30%
Average deposits of $562B, up 14% YoY; EOP deposits of $668B,
up 37%
Commercial Banking1
$mm
$ O/(U)
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Revenue
$2,178
($119)
($235)
Middle Market Banking
946
12
(28)
Corporate Client Banking
681
(78)
(170)
Commercial Real Estate Banking
541
4
(6)
Other
10
(57)
(31)
Expense
988
45
50
Credit costs
1,010
900
920
Net income
$147
($797)
($913)
Key drivers/statistics ($B)3
Equity
$22.0
$22.0
$22.0
ROE
2%
16%
19%
Overhead ratio
45
41
39
Gross IB revenue ($mm)
$686
$634
$818
Average loans
211.8
209.8
206.1
Average client deposits
188.8
182.5
167.3
Allowance for loan losses
2.7
2.8
2.8
Nonaccrual loans
0.8
0.5
0.5
Net charge-off/(recovery) rate4
0.19%
0.17%
0.02%
ALL/loans4
1.15
1.34
1.35
Financial performance
Net income of $147mm, down 86% YoY
Revenue of $2.2B, down 10% YoY
Net interest income of $1.6B, down 7% YoY, driven by lower deposit margin, partially offset by higher deposit balances
Noninterest revenue included $76mm of markdowns on HFS positions in the bridge book2
Gross IB revenue of $686mm, down 16% YoY compared to a record prior-year quarter
Expense of $988mm, up 5% YoY, predominantly driven by investments
Credit costs of $1.0B predominantly driven by reserve builds for Oil & Gas and other COVID-19 impacted sectors
Net charge-off rate of 19bps, largely driven by Oil & Gas
EOP loans of $233B, up 14% YoY and 12% QoQ
C&I5 up 26% YoY and 23% QoQ, driven by increased revolving credit utilization
CRE5 up 3% YoY and 2% QoQ
Average deposits of $189B, up 13% YoY and 3% QoQ, largely driven by cash deposited as a result of increased revolver draws
EOP deposits of $224B, up 39% YoY and 22% QoQ
Asset & Wealth Management1
$mm
$ O/(U)
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Revenue
$3,606
($94)
$117
Asset Management
1,740
(152)
(21)
Wealth Management
1,866
58
138
Expense
2,659
9
12
Credit costs
94
81
92
Net income
$664
($121)
$3
Key drivers/statistics ($B)2
Equity
$10.5
$10.5
$10.5
ROE
25%
29%
25%
Pretax margin
24
28
24
Assets under management ("AUM")
$2,239
$2,364
$2,096
Client assets
3,002
3,226
2,897
Average loans
161.8
156.1
145.4
Average deposits
150.6
143.1
138.2
Financial performance
Net income of $664mm, flat YoY
Revenue of $3.6B, up 3% YoY
Higher management fees on higher average market levels and net inflows over the past year, as well as increased brokerage activity, largely offset by lower investment valuations
Expense of $2.7B, flat YoY
Higher investments and increased volume- and revenue- related expense, predominantly offset by lower structural expense
Credit costs were $94mm, driven by reserve builds from the impact of COVID-19 and loan growth
AUM of $2.2T and client assets of $3.0T, were up 7% and 4% YoY, respectively, driven by cumulative net inflows, partially offset by the impact of lower market levels at the end of the quarter
Net inflows of $75B into liquidity products and outflows of $2B from long-term products in the quarter
Average loans of $162B, up 11% YoY; EOP loans of $166B, up 16%
Average deposits of $151B, up 9% YoY; EOP deposits of $169B, up 18%
Corporate1
$mm
$ O/(U)
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
Revenue
$166
$394
($259)
Expense
146
(197)
(65)
Credit costs
8
9
6
Net income
($125)
$236
($376)
Financial performance
Revenue
Revenue of $166mm, down $259mm YoY
The quarter included $233mm of net investment securities gains
YoY variance driven by lower net interest income on lower rates, partially offset by higher net investment securities gains
Expense
Expense of $146mm, down $65mm YoY
Outlook1
Net interest income - Firmwide ($B)
~$13.7B in 2Q20
$57.8
$57+
$2.5
~$55.5
$1
($5)
Growth
Mix
2019
2020
Rates
Balance sheet
CIB Markets/
2020
Investor Day
growth/mix
other
outlook³
outlook²
Noninterest revenue ("NIR") - Firmwide
Other4
FY2020 NIR headwinds vs. FY2019 results
CIB Markets:
Expense: Expect FY2020 adjusted expense to be ~$65B
Credit reserves: Expect net reserve builds in 2Q20
Market
All else equal, expect ~$3.5B lower NIR due to
rates, which offsets the increase in NII
dependent
▼ AWM:
Expect lower fees on lower average market levels
Volume
▼ CIB Banking:
driven
Expect lower IB fees on lower activity
Note: Noninterest revenue categorization as market-dependent or volume-driven reflects Investor Day 2020 classifications
Notes
Notes on non-GAAP financial measures
In addition to analyzing the Firm's results on a reported basis, management reviews Firmwide results, including the overhead ratio, on a "managed" basis; these Firmwide managed basis results are non-GAAP financial measures. The Firm also reviews the results of the lines of business on a managed basis. The Firm's definition of managed basis starts, in each case, with the reported U.S. GAAP results and includes certain reclassifications to present total net revenue for the Firm and each of the reportable business segments on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. Accordingly, revenue from investments that receive tax credits and tax-exempt securities is presented in the managed results on a basis comparable to taxable investments and securities. These financial measures allow management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded within income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income as reported by the Firm as a whole or by the lines of business. For a reconciliation of the Firm's results from a reported to managed basis, see page 7 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement
Tangible common equity ("TCE"), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") and tangible book value per share ("TBVPS"), are each non-GAAP financial measures. TCE represents the Firm's common stockholders' equity (i.e., total stockholders' equity less preferred stock) less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets (other than MSRs), net of related deferred tax liabilities. For a reconciliation from common stockholders' equity to TCE, see page 9 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement. ROTCE measures the Firm's net income applicable to common equity as a percentage of average TCE. TBVPS represents the Firm's TCE at period-end divided by common shares at period-end. Book value per share was $75.88, $75.98 and $71.78 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. TCE, ROTCE and TBVPS are utilized by the Firm, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Firm's use of equity
Adjusted expense and adjusted overhead ratio are each non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted expense excludes Firmwide legal expense/(benefit) of $197mm, $241mm and $(81)mm for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The adjusted overhead ratio measures the Firm's adjusted expense as a percentage of adjusted managed net revenue. Management believes this information helps investors understand the effect of these items on reported results and provides an alternate presentation of the Firm's performance
Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB") calculates the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to end-of-period loans ("ALL/EOP") excluding the impact of consolidated Firm-administered multi- seller conduits and trade finance loans, to provide a more meaningful assessment of CIB's allowance coverage ratio
Additional notes
Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information
As of March 31, 2020, the capital measures reflect the revised CECL capital transition provisions and the removal of assets purchased pursuant to a non-recourse loan provided under the
Money Market Liquidity Facility ("MMLF"), as provided by the U.S. banking agencies. Refer to page 29 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information on the revised CECL capital transition provisions and Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for additional information on these capital measures
On March 15, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Firm temporarily suspended share repurchases through the second quarter of 2020
The bridge book consists of certain held-for-sale positions, including unfunded commitments, in CIB and CB
In the first quarter of 2020, to complete the realignment of the Firm's wholesale payment businesses the Firm established a Wholesale Payments business unit within CIB. The Wholesale Payments business comprises Treasury Services and Merchant Services across CIB, CCB and CB as well as CIB Trade Finance that was previously reported in Lending in CIB. As a result the assets, liabilities and headcount associated with the Merchant Services business were realigned to CIB from CCB. In conjunction with this realignment the revenue and expenses of the Merchant Services business will be reported across CCB, CIB and CB based primarily on client relationship. Prior periods have been revised to reflect this realignment and revised allocation methodology. Refer to page 30 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information
Notes on slide 3 - March activity
Restaurants includes quick serve restaurants
T&E includes airlines, auto rental, lodging, travel agencies and other travel and entertainment
Includes total proceeds from global bond, medium-term note and preferred issuances for which JPMorgan Chase acted as a bookrunner per Dealogic
Represents increases in retained loans on revolving commitments in our Wholesale businesses
Brick & mortar represents card present and e-commerce represents card not present processing volumes
Represents peak daily trading volumes in cash products between February 24, 2020 and March 31, 2020 vs. average daily trading volumes for the month ended January 31, 2020
Additional notes on slide 7 - Consumer & Community Banking
Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)
Firmwide mortgage origination volume was $31.9B, $37.4B and $16.4B for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively
Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. The adoption resulted in a change in the accounting for PCI loans, which are considered purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans under CECL. Refer to page 29 of the Earnings Release Financial Supplement for further information. The net charge-off/(recovery) rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a recovery from a loan sale
Excludes Commercial Card
Additional notes on slide 8 - Corporate & Investment Bank
Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)
Client deposits and other third-party liabilities pertain to the Wholesale Payments and Securities Services businesses
Represents total merchant processing volume across CIB, CCB and CB
Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the loan loss coverage ratio and net charge-off/(recovery) rate. ALL/EOP loans as reported was 0.86%, 0.99% and 0.99% at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. See note 4 on slide 13
Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude positions related to the risk management of interest rate exposure from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities, and included these positions in other-sensitivity based measures. This change was made to more appropriately reflect the risk from changes in the
Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities in a single market risk measure. In the absence of this refinement, the average VaR for each of the following reported components would have been higher by the following amounts: CIB fixed income of $4 million, CIB Trading VaR $5 million and CIB VaR $6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019
Additional notes on slide 9 - Commercial Banking
Actual numbers for all periods, not over/(under)
Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the net charge-off/(recovery) rate and loan loss coverage ratio
Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") and Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") groupings for CB are generally based on client segments and do not align with regulatory definitions
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s website (https://jpmorganchaseco.gcs- web.com/financial-information/sec-filings), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). JPMorgan Chase & Co. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 10:57:22 UTC