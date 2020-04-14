MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (JPM) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/14 07:15:46 am 99.025 USD +0.85% 06:58a JPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Press Release PU 06:58a JPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation PU 06:58a JPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Supplement PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations JPMorgan Chase : 1Q20 Earnings Supplement 0 04/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT Send by mail :

EARNINGS RELEASE FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT FIRST QUARTER 2020 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. TABLE OF CONTENTS Consolidated Results Page(s) Consolidated Financial Highlights 2-3 Consolidated Statements of Income 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 Condensed Average Balance Sheets and Annualized Yields 6 Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis 7 Segment Results - Managed Basis 8 Capital and Other Selected Balance Sheet Items 9 Earnings Per Share and Related Information 10 Business Segment Results Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") 11-14 Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB") 15-17 Commercial Banking ("CB") 18-19 Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM") 20-22 Corporate 23 Credit-Related Information 24-27 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 28 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL"), accounting guidance adopted January 1, 2020 29 Merchant Services Realignment 30 Glossary of Terms and Acronyms (a) Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages 293-299 of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (the "Firm's") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the " 2019 Form 10-K"). JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share and ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Reported Basis Total net revenue $ 28,251 $ 28,331 $ 29,341 $ 28,832 $ 29,123 - % (3)% Total noninterest expense 16,850 16,339 16,422 16,341 16,395 3 3 Pre-provision profit 11,401 11,992 12,919 12,491 12,728 (5) (10) Provision for credit losses 8,285 1,427 1,514 1,149 1,495 481 454 NET INCOME 2,865 8,520 9,080 9,652 9,179 (66) (69) Managed Basis (a) Total net revenue 29,069 29,211 30,064 29,566 29,851 - (3) Total noninterest expense 16,850 16,339 16,422 16,341 16,395 3 3 Pre-provision profit 12,219 12,872 13,642 13,225 13,456 (5) (9) Provision for credit losses 8,285 1,427 1,514 1,149 1,495 481 454 NET INCOME 2,865 8,520 9,080 9,652 9,179 (66) (69) EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA Net income: Basic $ 0.79 $ 2.58 $ 2.69 $ 2.83 $ 2.65 (69) (70) Diluted 0.78 2.57 2.68 2.82 2.65 (70) (71) Average shares: Basic 3,095.8 3,140.7 3,198.5 3,250.6 3,298.0 (1) (6) Diluted 3,100.7 3,148.5 3,207.2 3,259.7 3,308.2 (2) (6) MARKET AND PER COMMON SHARE DATA Market capitalization $ 274,323 $ 429,913 $ 369,133 $ 357,479 $ 328,387 (36) (16) Common shares at period-end 3,047.0 3,084.0 3,136.5 3,197.5 3,244.0 (1) (6) Book value per share 75.88 75.98 75.24 73.88 71.78 - 6 Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") (b) 60.71 60.98 60.48 59.52 57.62 - 5 Cash dividends declared per share 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.80 0.80 - 13 FINANCIAL RATIOS (c) Return on common equity ("ROE") 4% 14% 15% 16% 16% Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (b) 5 17 18 20 19 Return on assets 0.40 1.22 1.30 1.41 1.39 CAPITAL RATIOS (d) Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio 11.5% (e) 12.4% 12.3% 12.2% 12.1% Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 (e) 14.1 14.1 14.0 13.8 Total capital ratio 15.5 (e) 16.0 15.9 15.8 15.7 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.5 (e) 7.9 7.9 8.0 8.1 Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") 6.0 (e) 6.3 6.3 6.4 6.4 Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis. TBVPS and ROTCE are each non-GAAP financial measures. TBVPS represents tangible common equity ("TCE") divided by common shares at period-end. ROTCE measures the Firm's net income applicable to common equity as a percentage of average TCE. TCE is also a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to page 9 for a reconciliation of common stockholders' equity to TCE. Refer to page 28 for a further discussion of these measures. Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts. As of March 31, 2020, the capital measures reflect the revised CECL capital transition provisions and the removal of assets purchased pursuant to a non-recourse loan provided under the Money Market Liquidity Facility ("MMLF"), as provided by the U.S. banking agencies . Refer to page 29 for further information on the revised CECL capital transition provisions and Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for additional information on these capital measures. Estimated. Page 2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end) Total assets $ 3,139,431 $ 2,687,379 $ 2,764,661 $ 2,727,379 $ 2,737,188 17% 15% Loans: Consumer, excluding credit card loans (a) 295,627 298,001 300,407 315,705 326,407 (1) (9) Credit card loans 154,021 168,924 159,571 157,576 150,527 (9) 2 Wholesale loans (a) 565,727 492,844 485,240 483,608 479,311 15 18 Total Loans 1,015,375 959,769 945,218 956,889 956,245 6 6 Deposits: U.S. offices: Noninterest-bearing 448,195 395,667 393,522 394,237 388,572 13 15 Interest-bearing 1,026,603 876,156 844,137 841,397 826,723 17 24 Non-U.S. offices: Noninterest-bearing 22,192 20,087 21,455 20,419 21,090 10 5 Interest-bearing 339,019 270,521 266,147 268,308 257,056 25 32 Total deposits 1,836,009 1,562,431 1,525,261 1,524,361 1,493,441 18 23 Long-term debt 299,344 291,498 296,472 288,869 290,893 3 3 Common stockholders' equity 231,199 234,337 235,985 236,222 232,844 (1) (1) Total stockholders' equity 261,262 261,330 264,348 263,215 259,837 - 1 Loans-to-deposits ratio 55% 61% 62% 63% 64% Headcount 256,720 256,981 257,444 254,983 255,998 - - 95% CONFIDENCE LEVEL - TOTAL VaR (b) Average VaR $ 59 $ 37 $ 39 $ 46 $ 52 59 13 LINE OF BUSINESS NET REVENUE (c) Consumer & Community Banking $ 13,171 $ 13,795 $ 14,008 $ 13,569 $ 13,490 (5) (2) Corporate & Investment Bank 9,948 9,647 9,522 9,831 10,034 3 (1) Commercial Banking 2,178 2,297 2,274 2,285 2,413 (5) (10) Asset & Wealth Management 3,606 3,700 3,568 3,559 3,489 (3) 3 Corporate 166 (228) 692 322 425 NM (61) TOTAL NET REVENUE $ 29,069 $ 29,211 $ 30,064 $ 29,566 $ 29,851 - (3) LINE OF BUSINESS NET INCOME Consumer & Community Banking $ 191 $ 4,214 $ 4,245 $ 4,157 $ 3,947 (95) (95) Corporate & Investment Bank 1,988 2,938 2,831 2,946 3,260 (32) (39) Commercial Banking 147 944 943 1,002 1,060 (84) (86) Asset & Wealth Management 664 785 668 719 661 (15) - Corporate (125) (361) 393 828 251 65 NM NET INCOME $ 2,865 $ 8,520 $ 9,080 $ 9,652 $ 9,179 (66) (69) Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information. In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Firm reclassified certain loans from the consumer, excluding credit card portfolio segment to the wholesale portfolio segment. Prior periods have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 29 for further information. Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude positions related to the risk management of interest rate exposure from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities, and included these positions in other-sensitivity based measures. This change was made to more appropriately reflect the risk from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities in a single market risk measure. In the absence of this refinement, the average Total VaR for the three months ended March 31, 2020 would have been higher by $6 million. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis. Page 3 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share and ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change REVENUE 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Investment banking fees $ 1,866 $ 1,843 $ 1,967 $ 1,851 $ 1,840 1% 1% Principal transactions 2,937 2,779 3,449 3,714 4,076 6 (28) Lending- and deposit-related fees (a) 1,706 1,772 1,671 1,624 1,559 (4) 9 Asset management, administration and commissions (a) 4,540 4,301 4,306 4,264 4,037 6 12 Investment securities gains 233 123 78 44 13 89 NM Mortgage fees and related income 320 474 887 279 396 (32) (19) Card income 1,054 1,381 1,283 1,366 1,274 (24) (17) Other income 1,156 1,492 1,472 1,292 1,475 (23) (22) Noninterest revenue 13,812 14,165 15,113 14,434 14,670 (2) (6) Interest income 19,161 19,927 21,121 21,603 21,389 (4) (10) Interest expense 4,722 5,761 6,893 7,205 6,936 (18) (32) Net interest income 14,439 14,166 14,228 14,398 14,453 2 - TOTAL NET REVENUE 28,251 28,331 29,341 28,832 29,123 - (3) Provision for credit losses 8,285 1,427 1,514 1,149 1,495 481 454 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation expense 8,895 8,088 8,583 8,547 8,937 10 - Occupancy expense 1,066 1,084 1,110 1,060 1,068 (2) - Technology, communications and equipment expense 2,578 2,585 2,494 2,378 2,364 - 9 Professional and outside services 2,028 2,226 2,056 2,212 2,039 (9) (1) Marketing 859 893 945 862 879 (4) (2) Other expense (b) 1,424 1,463 1,234 1,282 1,108 (3) 29 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 16,850 16,339 16,422 16,341 16,395 3 3 Income before income tax expense 3,116 10,565 11,405 11,342 11,233 (71) (72) Income tax expense 251 2,045 2,325 1,690 (e) 2,054 (88) (88) NET INCOME $ 2,865 $ 8,520 $ 9,080 $ 9,652 $ 9,179 (66) (69) NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 2.58 $ 2.69 $ 2.83 $ 2.65 (69) (70) Diluted earnings per share 0.78 2.57 2.68 2.82 2.65 (70) (71) FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on common equity (c) 4% 14% 15% 16% 16% Return on tangible common equity (c)(d) 5 17 18 20 19 Return on assets (c) 0.40 1.22 1.30 1.41 1.39 Effective income tax rate 8.1 19.4 20.4 14.9 (e) 18.3 Overhead ratio 60 58 56 57 56 In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions to lending- and deposit-related fees. Prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Included Firmwide legal expense/(benefit) of $197 million, $241 million, $10 million, $69 million and $(81) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of ROTCE. The three months ended June 30, 2019 included income tax benefits of $768 million due to the resolution of certain tax audits. Page 4 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) Mar 31, 2020 Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,001 $ 21,704 $ 21,215 $ 23,164 $ 21,946 11% 9% Deposits with banks 343,533 241,927 235,382 244,874 280,658 42 22 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 248,580 249,157 257,391 267,864 299,140 - (17) Securities borrowed 139,839 139,758 138,336 130,661 123,186 - 14 Trading assets: Debt and equity instruments 466,932 361,337 440,298 470,495 483,069 29 (3) Derivative receivables 81,648 49,766 55,577 52,878 50,333 64 62 Available-for-sale securities 399,944 350,699 353,421 276,357 236,516 14 69 Held-to-maturity securities, net of allowance for credit losses (a) 71,200 47,540 40,830 30,907 30,849 50 131 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses (a) 471,144 398,239 394,251 307,264 267,365 18 76 Loans 1,015,375 959,769 945,218 956,889 956,245 6 6 Less: Allowance for loan losses 23,244 13,123 13,235 13,166 13,533 77 72 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 992,131 946,646 931,983 943,723 942,712 5 5 Accrued interest and accounts receivable 122,064 72,861 88,988 88,399 72,240 68 69 Premises and equipment 25,882 25,813 25,117 24,665 24,160 - 7 Goodwill, MSRs and other intangible assets 51,867 53,341 53,078 53,302 54,168 (3) (4) Other assets 171,810 126,830 123,045 120,090 118,211 35 45 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,139,431 $ 2,687,379 $ 2,764,661 $ 2,727,379 $ 2,737,188 17 15 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 1,836,009 $ 1,562,431 $ 1,525,261 $ 1,524,361 $ 1,493,441 18 23 Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements 233,207 183,675 247,766 201,683 222,677 27 5 Short-term borrowings 51,909 40,920 48,893 59,890 71,305 27 (27) Trading liabilities: Debt and equity instruments 119,109 75,569 90,553 106,160 117,904 58 1 Derivative payables 65,087 43,708 47,790 41,479 39,003 49 67 Accounts payable and other liabilities 253,874 210,407 225,063 216,137 216,173 21 17 Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs 19,630 17,841 18,515 25,585 25,955 10 (24) Long-term debt 299,344 291,498 296,472 288,869 290,893 3 3 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,878,169 2,426,049 2,500,313 2,464,164 2,477,351 19 16 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 30,063 26,993 28,363 (b) 26,993 26,993 11 11 Common stock 4,105 4,105 4,105 4,105 4,105 - - Additional paid-in capital 87,857 88,522 88,512 88,359 88,170 (1) - Retained earnings 220,226 223,211 217,888 212,093 205,437 (1) 7 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 7,418 1,569 1,800 1,114 (558) 373 NM Shares held in RSU Trust, at cost (21) (21) (21) (21) (21) - - Treasury stock, at cost (88,386) (83,049) (76,299) (69,428) (64,289) (6) (37) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 261,262 261,330 264,348 263,215 259,837 - 1 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,139,431 $ 2,687,379 $ 2,764,661 $ 2,727,379 $ 2,737,188 17 15 Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities was $19 million. Included $1.4 billion, which was redeemed on October 30, 2019, as previously announced on September 26, 2019. Page 5 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONDENSED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (in millions, except rates) QUARTERLY TRENDS AVERAGE BALANCES 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 1Q20 Change 4Q19 1Q19 ASSETS Deposits with banks $ 279,748 $ 272,648 $ 267,578 $ 289,838 $ 290,281 3% (4)% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 253,403 248,170 276,721 288,781 288,478 2 (12) Securities borrowed 136,127 135,374 139,939 126,157 123,467 1 10 Trading assets - debt instruments 346,911 323,554 339,198 351,716 322,541 7 8 Investment securities 421,529 394,002 343,134 281,232 259,400 7 63 Loans 962,820 948,298 947,280 954,854 968,019 2 (1) All other interest-earning assets (a) 65,194 55,695 51,304 46,516 46,708 17 40 Total interest-earning assets 2,465,732 2,377,741 2,365,154 2,339,094 2,298,894 4 7 Trading assets - equity and other instruments 114,479 114,112 113,980 120,545 108,598 - 5 Trading assets - derivative receivables 66,309 52,860 57,062 52,659 52,522 25 26 All other noninterest-earning assets 243,712 232,557 228,856 226,757 224,700 5 8 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,890,232 $ 2,777,270 $ 2,765,052 $ 2,739,055 $ 2,684,714 4 8 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,216,555 $ 1,154,716 $ 1,123,452 $ 1,104,051 $ 1,080,274 5 13 Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements 243,922 235,481 239,698 227,313 209,065 4 17 Short-term borrowings (b) 37,288 39,936 44,814 58,262 67,074 (7) (44) Trading liabilities - debt and other interest-bearing liabilities (c) 192,950 170,049 183,369 191,655 183,478 13 5 Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs 18,048 19,390 21,123 26,713 22,829 (7) (21) Long-term debt 243,996 248,521 248,985 246,053 248,302 (2) (2) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,952,759 1,868,093 1,861,441 1,854,047 1,811,022 5 8 Noninterest-bearing deposits 419,631 413,582 407,428 408,243 399,468 1 5 Trading liabilities - equity and other instruments 30,721 28,197 31,310 30,170 34,734 9 (12) Trading liabilities - derivative payables 54,990 44,361 45,987 40,233 39,567 24 39 All other noninterest-bearing liabilities 168,195 162,490 155,032 146,343 142,746 4 18 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,626,296 2,516,723 2,501,198 2,479,036 2,427,537 4 8 Preferred stock 29,406 27,669 28,241 26,993 27,126 6 8 Common stockholders' equity 234,530 232,878 235,613 233,026 230,051 1 2 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 263,936 260,547 263,854 260,019 257,177 1 3 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,890,232 $ 2,777,270 $ 2,765,052 $ 2,739,055 $ 2,684,714 4 8 AVERAGE RATES (d) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Deposits with banks 0.82 % 1.00 % 1.33 % 1.57 % 1.64 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 1.74 2.05 2.21 2.33 2.32 Securities borrowed 0.45 0.81 1.23 1.48 1.30 Trading assets - debt instruments 2.87 3.03 3.12 3.34 3.50 Investment securities 2.48 2.65 2.92 3.28 3.37 Loans 5.00 5.11 5.29 5.36 5.41 All other interest-earning assets (a) 2.58 3.45 4.27 4.07 3.98 Total interest-earning assets 3.14 3.35 3.56 3.73 3.80 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits 0.52 0.67 0.85 0.88 0.82 Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under repurchase agreements 1.30 1.77 2.05 2.16 2.15 Short-term borrowings (b) 1.63 1.97 2.31 2.49 2.59 Trading liabilities - debt and other interest-bearing liabilities (c) 0.77 1.04 1.43 1.60 1.59 Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs 2.02 2.22 2.53 2.63 2.66 Long-term debt 2.88 3.21 3.49 3.69 3.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.97 1.22 1.47 1.56 1.55 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.17 % 2.13 % 2.09 % 2.17 % 2.25 % NET YIELD ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS 2.37 % 2.38 % 2.41 % 2.49 % 2.57 % Memo: Net yield on interest-earning assets excluding CIB Markets (e) 3.01 % 3.06 % 3.23 % 3.35 % 3.43 % Includes prime brokerage-relatedheld-for-investment customer receivables, which are classified in accrued interest and accounts receivable, and all other interest-earning assets, which are classified in other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Includes commercial paper. All other interest-bearing liabilities include prime brokerage-related customer payables. Interest includes the effect of related hedging derivatives. Taxable-equivalent amounts are used where applicable. Net yield on interest-earning assets excluding CIB Markets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of the net yield on interest-earning assets excluding CIB Markets. Page 6 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. RECONCILIATION FROM REPORTED TO MANAGED BASIS (in millions, except ratios) The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). That presentation, which is referred to as "reported" basis, provides the reader with an understanding of the Firm's results that can be tracked consistently from year-to-year and enables a comparison of the Firm's performance with other companies' U.S. GAAP financial statements. In addition to analyzing the Firm's results on a reported basis, management reviews Firmwide results, including the overhead ratio, on a "managed" basis; these Firmwide managed basis results are non-GAAP financial measures. The Firm also reviews the results of the lines of business on a managed basis. Refer to the notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 28 for additional information on managed basis. The following summary table provides a reconciliation from reported U.S. GAAP results to managed basis. QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 OTHER INCOME Other income - reported $ 1,156 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 708 Other income - managed $ 1,864 $ TOTAL NONINTEREST REVENUE Total noninterest revenue - reported $ 13,812 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 708 Total noninterest revenue - managed $ 14,520 $ NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest income - reported $ 14,439 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 110 Net interest income - managed $ 14,549 $ TOTAL NET REVENUE Total net revenue - reported $ 28,251 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 818 Total net revenue - managed $ 29,069 $ PRE-PROVISION PROFIT Pre-provision profit - reported $ 11,401 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 818 Pre-provision profit - managed $ 12,219 $ INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE Income before income tax expense - reported $ 3,116 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 818 Income before income tax expense - managed $ 3,934 $ INCOME TAX EXPENSE Income tax expense - reported $ 251 $ Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a) 818 Income tax expense - managed $ 1,069 $ OVERHEAD RATIO Overhead ratio - reported 60 % Overhead ratio - managed 58 1,492 $ 1,472 $ 1,292 $ 1,475 (23)% (22)% 757 596 596 585 (6) 21 2,249 $ 2,068 $ 1,888 $ 2,060 (17) (10) 14,165 $ 15,113 $ 14,434 $ 14,670 (2) (6) 757 596 596 585 (6) 21 14,922 $ 15,709 $ 15,030 $ 15,255 (3) (5) 14,166 $ 14,228 $ 14,398 $ 14,453 2 - 123 127 138 143 (11) (23) 14,289 $ 14,355 $ 14,536 $ 14,596 2 - 28,331 $ 29,341 $ 28,832 $ 29,123 - (3) 880 723 734 728 (7) 12 29,211 $ 30,064 $ 29,566 $ 29,851 - (3) 11,992 $ 12,919 $ 12,491 $ 12,728 (5) (10) 880 723 734 728 (7) 12 12,872 $ 13,642 $ 13,225 $ 13,456 (5) (9) 10,565 $ 11,405 $ 11,342 $ 11,233 (71) (72) 880 723 734 728 (7) 12 11,445 $ 12,128 $ 12,076 $ 11,961 (66) (67) 2,045 $ 2,325 $ 1,690 $ 2,054 (88) (88) 880 723 734 728 (7) 12 2,925 $ 3,048 $ 2,424 $ 2,782 (63) (62) 58 % 56 % 57 % 56 % 56 55 55 55 Predominantly recognized in CIB, CB and Corporate. Page 7 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. SEGMENT RESULTS - MANAGED BASIS (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 TOTAL NET REVENUE (fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE")) Consumer & Community Banking $ 13,171 $ 13,795 $ 14,008 $ 13,569 $ 13,490 (5)% (2)% Corporate & Investment Bank 9,948 9,647 9,522 9,831 10,034 3 (1) Commercial Banking 2,178 2,297 2,274 2,285 2,413 (5) (10) Asset & Wealth Management 3,606 3,700 3,568 3,559 3,489 (3) 3 Corporate 166 (228) 692 322 425 NM (61) TOTAL NET REVENUE $ 29,069 $ 29,211 $ 30,064 $ 29,566 $ 29,851 - (3) TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE Consumer & Community Banking $ 7,161 $ 7,011 $ 7,075 $ 6,921 $ 6,970 2 3 Corporate & Investment Bank 5,896 5,392 5,504 5,661 5,629 9 5 Commercial Banking 988 943 940 931 938 5 5 Asset & Wealth Management 2,659 2,650 2,622 2,596 2,647 - - Corporate 146 343 281 232 211 (57) (31) TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE $ 16,850 $ 16,339 $ 16,422 $ 16,341 $ 16,395 3 3 PRE-PROVISION PROFIT/(LOSS) Consumer & Community Banking $ 6,010 $ 6,784 $ 6,933 $ 6,648 $ 6,520 (11) (8) Corporate & Investment Bank 4,052 4,255 4,018 4,170 4,405 (5) (8) Commercial Banking 1,190 1,354 1,334 1,354 1,475 (12) (19) Asset & Wealth Management 947 1,050 946 963 842 (10) 12 Corporate 20 (571) 411 90 214 NM (91) PRE-PROVISION PROFIT $ 12,219 $ 12,872 $ 13,642 $ 13,225 $ 13,456 (5) (9) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES Consumer & Community Banking $ 5,772 $ 1,207 $ 1,311 $ 1,120 $ 1,314 378 339 Corporate & Investment Bank 1,401 98 92 - 87 NM NM Commercial Banking 1,010 110 67 29 90 NM NM Asset & Wealth Management 94 13 44 2 2 NM NM Corporate 8 (1) - (2) 2 NM 300 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ 8,285 $ 1,427 $ 1,514 $ 1,149 $ 1,495 481 454 NET INCOME/(LOSS) Consumer & Community Banking $ 191 $ 4,214 $ 4,245 $ 4,157 $ 3,947 (95) (95) Corporate & Investment Bank 1,988 2,938 2,831 2,946 3,260 (32) (39) Commercial Banking 147 944 943 1,002 1,060 (84) (86) Asset & Wealth Management 664 785 668 719 661 (15) - Corporate (125) (361) 393 828 251 65 NM TOTAL NET INCOME $ 2,865 $ 8,520 $ 9,080 $ 9,652 $ 9,179 (66) (69) In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. Page 8 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CAPITAL AND OTHER SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS (in millions, except ratio data) Mar 31, 2020 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Change Dec 31, Mar 31, CAPITAL (a) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Risk-based capital metrics Standardized CET1 capital $ 183,585 (e) $ 187,753 $ 188,151 $ 189,169 $ 186,116 (2)% (1)% Tier 1 capital 213,384 (e) 214,432 214,831 215,808 212,644 - - Total capital 247,530 (e) 242,589 243,500 244,490 241,483 2 3 Risk-weighted assets 1,599,920 (e) 1,515,869 1,527,762 1,545,101 1,542,903 6 4 CET1 capital ratio 11.5% (e) 12.4% 12.3% 12.2% 12.1% Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 (e) 14.1 14.1 14.0 13.8 Total capital ratio 15.5 (e) 16.0 15.9 15.8 15.7 Advanced CET1 capital $ 183,585 (e) $ 187,753 $ 188,151 $ 189,169 $ 186,116 (2) (1) Tier 1 capital 213,384 (e) 214,432 214,831 215,808 212,644 - - Total capital 234,423 (e) 232,112 233,203 234,507 231,454 1 1 Risk-weighted assets 1,491,797 (e) 1,397,878 1,435,693 1,449,211 1,432,526 7 4 CET1 capital ratio 12.3% (e) 13.4% 13.1% 13.1% 13.0% Tier 1 capital ratio 14.3 (e) 15.3 15.0 14.9 14.8 Total capital ratio 15.7 (e) 16.6 16.2 16.2 16.2 Leverage-based capital metrics Adjusted average assets (b) $ 2,842,222 (e) $ 2,730,239 $ 2,717,852 $ 2,692,225 $ 2,637,741 4 8 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.5% (e) 7.9% 7.9% 8.0% 8.1% Total leverage exposure 3,535,603 (e) 3,423,431 3,404,535 3,367,154 3,309,501 3 7 SLR 6.0% (e) 6.3% 6.3% 6.4% 6.4% TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (period-end) (c) Common stockholders' equity $ 231,199 $ 234,337 $ 235,985 $ 236,222 $ 232,844 (1) (1) Less: Goodwill 47,800 47,823 47,818 47,477 47,474 - 1 Less: Other intangible assets 800 819 841 732 737 (2) 9 Add: Certain deferred tax liabilities (d) 2,389 2,381 2,371 2,316 2,293 - 4 Total tangible common equity $ 184,988 $ 188,076 $ 189,697 $ 190,329 $ 186,926 (2) (1) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (average) (c) Common stockholders' equity $ 234,530 $ 232,878 $ 235,613 $ 233,026 $ 230,051 1 2 Less: Goodwill 47,812 47,819 47,707 47,472 47,475 - 1 Less: Other intangible assets 812 831 842 741 744 (2) 9 Add: Certain deferred tax liabilities (d) 2,385 2,375 2,344 2,304 2,287 - 4 Total tangible common equity $ 188,291 $ 186,603 $ 189,408 $ 187,117 $ 184,119 1 2 INTANGIBLE ASSETS (period-end) Goodwill $ 47,800 $ 47,823 $ 47,818 $ 47,477 $ 47,474 - 1 Mortgage servicing rights 3,267 4,699 4,419 5,093 5,957 (30) (45) Other intangible assets 800 819 841 732 737 (2) 9 Total intangible assets $ 51,867 $ 53,341 $ 53,078 $ 53,302 $ 54,168 (3) (4) Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information. As of March 31, 2020, the capital measures reflect the revised CECL capital transition provisions and the removal of assets purchased pursuant to a non-recourse loan provided under the MMLF, as provided by the U.S. banking agencies. Refer to page 29 for further information on the revised CECL capital transition provisions and Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for additional information on these capital measures. Adjusted average assets, for purposes of calculating leverage ratios, includes total quarterly average assets adjusted for on-balance sheet assets that are subject to deduction from Tier 1 capital, predominantly goodwill and other intangible assets. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of TCE. Represents deferred tax liabilities related to tax-deductible goodwill and to identifiable intangibles created in nontaxable transactions, which are netted against goodwill and other intangibles when calculating TCE. Estimated. Page 9 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. EARNINGS PER SHARE AND RELATED INFORMATION (in millions, except per share and ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share Net income $ 2,865 $ 8,520 $ 9,080 $ 9,652 $ 9,179 (66)% (69)% Less: Preferred stock dividends 421 386 423 404 374 9 13 Net income applicable to common equity 2,444 8,134 8,657 9,248 8,805 (70) (72) Less: Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 13 44 51 56 52 (70) (75) Net income applicable to common stockholders $ 2,431 $ 8,090 $ 8,606 $ 9,192 $ 8,753 (70) (72) Total weighted-average basic shares outstanding 3,095.8 3,140.7 3,198.5 3,250.6 3,298.0 (1) (6) Net income per share $ 0.79 $ 2.58 $ 2.69 $ 2.83 $ 2.65 (69) (70) Diluted earnings per share Net income applicable to common stockholders $ 2,431 $ 8,090 $ 8,606 $ 9,192 $ 8,753 (70) (72) Total weighted-average basic shares outstanding 3,095.8 3,140.7 3,198.5 3,250.6 3,298.0 (1) (6) Add: Dilutive impact of stock appreciation rights ("SARs") and employee stock options, unvested performance share units ("PSUs") and nondividend-earning restricted stock units 4.9 7.8 8.7 9.1 10.2 (37) (52) ("RSUs") Total weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 3,100.7 3,148.5 3,207.2 3,259.7 3,308.2 (2) (6) Net income per share $ 0.78 $ 2.57 $ 2.68 $ 2.82 $ 2.65 (70) (71) COMMON DIVIDENDS Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 - 13 Dividend payout ratio 114% 35% 33% 28% 30% COMMON EQUITY REPURCHASE PROGRAM (a) Total shares of common stock repurchased 50.0 54.0 62.0 47.5 49.5 (7) 1 Average price paid per share of common stock $ 127.92 $ 127.24 $ 112.07 $ 109.83 $ 102.78 1 24 Aggregate repurchases of common equity 6,397 6,871 6,949 5,210 5,091 (7) 26 EMPLOYEE ISSUANCE Shares issued from treasury stock related to employee stock-based compensation awards and employee stock purchase plans 13.0 1.5 1.0 1.0 17.7 NM (27) Net impact of employee issuances on stockholders' equity (b) $ 398 $ 132 $ 232 $ 258 $ 348 202 14 On March 15, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Firm temporarily suspended repurchases of its common equity through the second quarter of 2020. The current equity repurchase program, which was announced on June 27, 2019, authorized the Firm to repurchase up to $29.4 billion of common equity between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. The net impact of employee issuances on stockholders' equity is driven by the cost of equity compensation awards that is recognized over the applicable vesting periods. The cost is partially offset by tax impacts related to the distribution of shares and the exercise of employee stock options and SARs. Page 10 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 INCOME STATEMENT REVENUE Lending- and deposit-related fees (a) $ 972 $ 1,032 $ 1,026 $ 971 $ 909 (6)% 7% Asset management, administration and commissions (a) 585 609 606 620 581 (4) 1 Mortgage fees and related income (b) 320 474 886 279 396 (32) (19) Card income 768 1,029 955 998 909 (25) (16) All other income 1,373 1,396 1,383 1,321 1,290 (2) 6 Noninterest revenue 4,018 4,540 4,856 4,189 4,085 (11) (2) Net interest income (b) 9,153 9,255 9,152 9,380 9,405 (1) (3) TOTAL NET REVENUE 13,171 13,795 14,008 13,569 13,490 (5) (2) Provision for credit losses 5,772 1,207 1,311 1,120 1,314 378 339 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation expense 2,597 2,497 2,544 2,531 2,566 4 1 Noncompensation expense (c) 4,564 4,514 4,531 4,390 4,404 1 4 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 7,161 7,011 7,075 6,921 6,970 2 3 Income before income tax expense 238 5,577 5,622 5,528 5,206 (96) (95) Income tax expense 47 1,363 1,377 1,371 1,259 (97) (96) NET INCOME $ 191 $ 4,214 $ 4,245 $ 4,157 $ 3,947 (95) (95) REVENUE BY LINE OF BUSINESS Consumer & Business Banking $ 6,091 $ 6,537 $ 6,782 $ 6,897 $ 6,661 (7) (9) Home Lending (b) 1,161 1,250 1,465 1,118 1,346 (7) (14) Card & Auto 5,919 6,008 5,761 5,554 5,483 (1) 8 MORTGAGE FEES AND RELATED INCOME DETAILS: Net production revenue (b) 319 327 738 353 200 (2) 60 Net mortgage servicing revenue (d) 1 147 148 (74) 196 (99) (99) Mortgage fees and related income $ 320 $ 474 $ 886 $ 279 $ 396 (32) (19) FINANCIAL RATIOS ROE 1 % 31 % 31 % 31 % 30 % Overhead ratio 54 51 51 51 52 In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions to lending- and deposit-related fees. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Net production revenue in the third quarter of 2019 included approximately $350 million of gains on the sale of certain mortgage loans that were predominantly offset by a charge in net interest income for the unwind of the related internal funding from Treasury and Chief Investment Office ("CIO") associated with these loans. The charge reflects the net present value of that funding and is recognized as interest income in Treasury and CIO. Refer to footnote (a) in Corporate on page 23 and Funds Transfer Pricing ("FTP") on page 61 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for further information. Included depreciation expense on leased assets of $1.1 billion, $1.1 billion, $1.0 billion, $957 million and $967 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Included MSR risk management results of $(90) million, $35 million, $53 million, $(244) million and $(9) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Page 11 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end) Total assets $ 506,147 $ 532,538 $ 525,223 $ 536,758 $ 539,127 (5)% (6)% Loans: Consumer & Business Banking 27,709 27,199 26,699 26,616 26,492 2 5 Home Lending 196,401 199,799 203,339 219,533 230,599 (2) (15) Card 154,021 168,924 159,571 157,576 150,527 (9) 2 Auto 61,468 61,522 61,410 62,073 62,786 - (2) Total loans 439,599 457,444 451,019 465,798 470,404 (4) (7) Deposits 775,068 718,354 701,111 695,096 702,587 8 10 Equity 52,000 52,000 52,000 52,000 52,000 - - SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average) Total assets $ 517,213 $ 525,863 $ 530,649 $ 534,612 $ 546,042 (2) (5) Loans: Consumer & Business Banking 27,261 26,820 26,550 26,570 26,488 2 3 Home Lending 198,042 201,599 213,372 224,685 238,949 (2) (17) Card 162,660 162,112 158,168 153,746 151,134 - 8 Auto 60,893 61,100 61,371 62,236 62,763 - (3) Total loans 448,856 451,631 459,461 467,237 479,334 (1) (6) Deposits 733,648 707,953 693,943 690,892 681,013 4 8 Equity 52,000 52,000 52,000 52,000 52,000 - - Headcount 122,081 123,115 123,532 123,580 124,305 (1) (2) In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. Page 12 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS Nonaccrual loans (a)(b) $ 4,008 $ 3,018 $ 3,099 $ 3,142 $ 3,265 33% 23% Net charge-offs/(recoveries) Consumer & Business Banking 74 92 79 66 59 (20) 25 Home Lending (122) (23) (42) (28) (5) (430) NM Card 1,313 1,231 1,175 1,240 1,202 7 9 Auto 48 57 49 42 58 (16) (17) Total net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,313 $ 1,357 $ 1,261 $ 1,320 $ 1,314 (3) - Net charge-off/(recovery) rate Consumer & Business Banking 1.09 % 1.36 % 1.18 % 1.00 % 0.90 % Home Lending (0.25) (0.05) (0.08) (0.05) (0.01) Card 3.25 3.01 2.95 3.24 3.23 Auto 0.32 0.37 0.32 0.27 0.37 Total net charge-off/(recovery) rate 1.18 1.20 1.10 1.14 1.11 30+ day delinquency rate Home Lending (c)(d) 1.48 1.58 1.63 1.55 1.62 Card 1.96 1.87 1.84 1.71 1.85 Auto 0.89 0.94 0.88 0.82 0.63 90+ day delinquency rate - Card 1.02 0.95 0.90 0.87 0.97 Allowance for loan losses Consumer & Business Banking $ 882 $ 746 $ 746 $ 796 $ 796 18 11 Home Lending 2,137 1,890 2,159 2,302 2,741 13 (22) Card 14,950 5,683 5,583 5,383 5,183 163 188 Auto 732 465 465 465 465 57 57 Total allowance for loan losses $ 18,701 $ 8,784 $ 8,953 $ 8,946 $ 9,185 113 104 Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. The adoption resulted in a change in the accounting for PCI loans, which are considered purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans under CECL. Refer to page 29 for further information. At March 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans included $970 million of PCD loans. Prior to the adoption of CECL, nonaccrual loans excluded PCI loans as the Firm recognized interest income on each pool of PCI loans as each of the pools was performing. At March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, nonaccrual loans excluded mortgage loans 90 or more days past due and insured by U.S. government agencies of $616 million, $961 million, $1.6 billion, $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. These amounts have been excluded based upon the government guarantee. At March 31, 2020, the 30+ day delinquency rates included PCD loans. The rates prior to January 1, 2020 were revised to include the impact of PCI loans. At March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, excluded mortgage loans insured by U.S. government agencies of $1.0 billion, $1.7 billion, $2.7 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively, that are 30 or more days past due. These amounts have been excluded based upon the government guarantee. Page 13 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data and where otherwise noted) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 BUSINESS METRICS Number of: Branches 4,967 4,976 4,949 4,970 5,028 - % (1)% Active digital customers (in thousands) (a) 53,799 52,421 51,843 51,032 50,651 3 6 Active mobile customers (in thousands) (b) 38,236 37,297 36,510 35,392 34,371 3 11 Debit and credit card sales volume (in billions) $ 266.0 $ 295.6 $ 282.2 $ 281.5 $ 255.1 (10) 4 Consumer & Business Banking Average deposits $ 718,909 $ 691,696 $ 678,281 $ 676,663 $ 668,526 4 8 Deposit margin 2.06 % 2.28 % 2.47 % 2.60 % 2.62 % Business banking origination volume $ 1,491 $ 1,827 $ 1,550 $ 1,741 $ 1,480 (18) 1 Client investment assets 322,999 358,036 337,915 328,141 312,310 (10) 3 Home Lending (in billions) Mortgage origination volume by channel Retail $ 14.1 $ 16.4 $ 14.2 $ 12.5 $ 7.9 (14) 78 Correspondent 14.0 16.9 18.2 12.0 7.1 (17) 97 Total mortgage origination volume (c) $ 28.1 $ 33.3 $ 32.4 $ 24.5 $ 15.0 (16) 87 Total loans serviced (period-end) $ 737.8 $ 761.4 $ 774.8 $ 780.1 $ 791.5 (3) (7) Third-party mortgage loans serviced (period-end) 505.0 520.8 535.8 526.6 529.6 (3) (5) MSR carrying value (period-end) 3.3 4.7 4.4 5.1 6.0 (30) (45) Ratio of MSR carrying value (period-end) to third-party mortgage loans serviced (period-end) 0.65 % 0.90 % 0.82 % 0.97 % 1.13 % MSR revenue multiple (d) 2.10x 2.73x 2.41x 2.69x 3.32x Credit Card Credit card sales volume, excluding Commercial Card (in billions) $ 179.1 $ 204.2 $ 193.6 $ 192.5 $ 172.5 (12) 4 Net revenue rate 10.68 % 10.76 % 10.53 % 10.53 % 10.68 % Auto Loan and lease origination volume (in billions) $ 8.3 $ 8.5 $ 9.1 $ 8.5 $ 7.9 (2) 5 Average auto operating lease assets 23,081 22,427 21,765 21,314 20,831 3 11 Users of all web and/or mobile platforms who have logged in within the past 90 days. Users of all mobile platforms who have logged in within the past 90 days. Firmwide mortgage origination volume was $31.9 billion, $37.4 billion, $35.8 billion, $26.3 billion and $16.4 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Represents the ratio of MSR carrying value (period-end) to third-party mortgage loans serviced (period-end) divided by the ratio of annualized loan servicing-related revenue to third-party mortgage loans serviced (average). Page 14 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 INCOME STATEMENT REVENUE Investment banking fees $ 1,907 $ 1,904 $ 1,981 $ 1,846 $ 1,844 -% 3% Principal transactions 3,188 2,932 3,418 3,885 4,164 9 (23) Lending- and deposit-related fees (a) 450 462 398 412 396 (3) 14 Asset management, administration and commissions (a) 1,261 1,059 1,160 1,112 1,067 19 18 All other income 35 622 397 405 365 (94) (90) Noninterest revenue 6,841 6,979 7,354 7,660 7,836 (2) (13) Net interest income 3,107 2,668 2,168 2,171 2,198 16 41 TOTAL NET REVENUE (b) 9,948 9,647 9,522 9,831 10,034 3 (1) Provision for credit losses 1,401 98 92 - 87 NM NM NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation expense 3,006 2,377 2,873 2,839 3,091 26 (3) Noncompensation expense 2,890 3,015 2,631 2,822 2,538 (4) 14 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 5,896 5,392 5,504 5,661 5,629 9 5 Income before income tax expense 2,651 4,157 3,926 4,170 4,318 (36) (39) Income tax expense 663 1,219 1,095 1,224 1,058 (46) (37) NET INCOME $ 1,988 $ 2,938 $ 2,831 $ 2,946 $ 3,260 (32) (39) FINANCIAL RATIOS ROE 9% 14% 13% 14% 16% Overhead ratio 59 56 58 58 56 Compensation expense as percentage of total net revenue 30 25 30 29 31 REVENUE BY BUSINESS Investment Banking $ 886 $ 1,823 $ 1,871 $ 1,776 $ 1,745 (51) (49) Wholesale Payments 1,359 1,433 1,361 1,402 1,415 (5) (4) Lending 350 250 253 260 258 40 36 Total Banking 2,595 3,506 3,485 3,438 3,418 (26) (24) Fixed Income Markets 4,993 3,446 3,557 3,690 3,725 45 34 Equity Markets 2,237 1,508 1,517 1,728 1,741 48 28 Securities Services 1,074 1,061 1,034 1,045 1,014 1 6 Credit Adjustments & Other (c) (951) 126 (71) (70) 136 NM NM Total Markets & Securities Services 7,353 6,141 6,037 6,393 6,616 20 11 TOTAL NET REVENUE $ 9,948 $ 9,647 $ 9,522 $ 9,831 $ 10,034 3 (1) In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions to lending- and deposit-related fees. Prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments, predominantly due to income tax credits related to alternative energy investments; income tax credits and amortization of the cost of investments in affordable housing projects; as well as tax-exempt income from municipal bonds of $667 million, $646 million, $527 million, $547 million and $539 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Consists primarily of credit valuation adjustments ("CVA") managed centrally within CIB and funding valuation adjustments ("FVA") on derivatives and certain components of fair value option elected liabilities. Results are presented net of associated hedging activities and net of CVA and FVA amounts allocated to Fixed Income Markets and Equity Markets. Page 15 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end) Assets $ 1,217,459 $ 914,705 $ 1,030,396 $ 976,430 $ 1,019,470 33% 19% Loans: Loans retained (a) 165,376 121,733 118,290 123,074 127,086 36 30 Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value 9,326 10,112 8,324 6,838 7,783 (8) 20 Total loans 174,702 131,845 126,614 129,912 134,869 33 30 Equity 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 - - SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average) Assets $ 1,082,820 $ 994,152 $ 1,011,246 $ 1,000,517 $ 967,632 9 12 Trading assets - debt and equity instruments 427,316 398,604 415,450 421,775 381,312 7 12 Trading assets - derivative receivables 55,133 45,153 48,266 48,815 50,609 22 9 Loans: Loans retained (a) 128,838 119,412 119,007 124,194 126,990 8 1 Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value 9,818 9,708 8,344 7,763 8,615 1 14 Total loans 138,656 129,120 127,351 131,957 135,605 7 2 Equity 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 - - Headcount 60,245 60,013 60,028 59,111 58,811 - 2 CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 55 $ 43 $ 38 $ 72 $ 30 28 83 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans: Nonaccrual loans retained (b) 689 308 712 569 812 124 (15) Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value 138 95 262 370 313 45 (56) Total nonaccrual loans 827 403 974 939 1,125 105 (26) Derivative receivables 85 30 26 39 44 184 94 Assets acquired in loan satisfactions 43 70 75 58 58 (39) (26) Total nonperforming assets 955 503 1,075 1,036 1,227 90 (22) Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loan losses 1,422 1,202 1,171 1,131 1,252 18 14 Allowance for lending-related commitments 1,468 848 824 807 758 73 94 Total allowance for credit losses 2,890 2,050 1,995 1,938 2,010 41 44 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate (a)(c) 0.17% 0.14% 0.13% 0.23% 0.10% Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained (a) 0.86 0.99 0.99 0.92 0.99 Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained, excluding trade finance and conduits (d) 1.11 1.31 1.33 1.27 1.34 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans retained (a)(b) 206 390 164 199 154 Nonaccrual loans to total period-end loans 0.47 0.31 0.77 0.72 0.83 In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. Loans retained includes credit portfolio loans, loans held by consolidated Firm-administeredmulti-seller conduits, trade finance loans, other held-for-investment loans and overdrafts. Allowance for loan losses of $317 million, $110 million, $207 million, $147 million and $252 million were held against nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the net charge-off/(recovery) rate. Management uses allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained, excluding trade finance and conduits, a non-GAAP financial measure, to provide a more meaningful assessment of CIB's allowance coverage ratio. Page 16 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except where otherwise noted) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 BUSINESS METRICS Advisory $ 503 $ 702 $ 506 $ 525 $ 644 (28)% (22)% Equity underwriting 331 382 514 505 265 (13) 25 Debt underwriting 1,073 820 961 816 935 31 15 Total investment banking fees $ 1,907 $ 1,904 $ 1,981 $ 1,846 $ 1,844 - 3 Client deposits and other third-party liabilities (average) (a) 514,464 485,037 471,328 458,237 444,055 6 16 Merchant processing volume (in billions) (b) 374.8 402.9 380.5 371.6 356.5 (7) 5 Assets under custody ("AUC") (period-end) (in billions) $ 24,409 $ 26,831 $ 25,695 $ 25,450 $ 24,716 (9) (1) 95% Confidence Level - Total CIB VaR (average) (c) CIB trading VaR by risk type: (d) Fixed income $ 60 $ 39 $ 37 $ 39 $ 44 54 36 Foreign exchange 7 5 6 7 9 40 (22) Equities 20 18 22 25 16 11 25 Commodities and other 10 7 8 9 10 43 - Diversification benefit to CIB trading VaR (e) (40) (32) (34) (36) (32) (25) (25) CIB trading VaR (d) 57 37 39 44 47 54 21 Credit portfolio VaR (f) 9 5 5 5 5 80 80 Diversification benefit to CIB VaR (e) (8) (5) (6) (5) (4) (60) (100) CIB VaR $ 58 $ 37 $ 38 $ 44 $ 48 57 21 Client deposits and other third-party liabilities pertain to the Wholesale Payments and Securities Services businesses. Represents total merchant processing volume across CIB, CCB and CB. Refer to page 30 for additional information. Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude positions related to the risk management of interest rate exposure from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities, and included these positions in other-sensitivity based measures. This change was made to more appropriately reflect the risk from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities in a single market risk measure. In the absence of this refinement, the average VaR for each of the following reported components would have been higher by the following amounts: CIB fixed income of $4 million, CIB Trading VaR $5 million and CIB VaR $6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. CIB trading VaR includes substantially all market-making and client-driven activities, as well as certain risk management activities in CIB, including credit spread sensitivity to CVA. Refer to VaR measurement on pages 121-123 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for further information. Average portfolio VaR was less than the sum of the VaR of the components described above, which is due to portfolio diversification. The diversification effect reflects the fact that the risks were not perfectly correlated. Credit portfolio VaR includes the derivative CVA, hedges of the CVA and hedges of the retained loan portfolio, which are reported in principal transactions revenue. This VaR does not include the retained loan portfolio, which is not reported at fair value. Page 17 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. COMMERCIAL BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 INCOME STATEMENT REVENUE Lending- and deposit-related fees (a) $ 261 $ 256 $ 228 $ 224 $ 233 2% 12% All other income (a) 360 437 438 399 500 (18) (28) Noninterest revenue 621 693 666 623 733 (10) (15) Net interest income 1,557 1,604 1,608 1,662 1,680 (3) (7) TOTAL NET REVENUE (b) 2,178 2,297 2,274 2,285 2,413 (5) (10) Provision for credit losses 1,010 110 67 29 90 NM NM NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation expense 472 444 454 438 449 6 5 Noncompensation expense 513 499 486 493 489 3 5 Amortization of intangibles 3 - - - - NM NM TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 988 943 940 931 938 5 5 Income before income tax expense 180 1,244 1,267 1,325 1,385 (86) (87) Income tax expense 33 300 324 323 325 (89) (90) NET INCOME $ 147 $ 944 $ 943 $ 1,002 $ 1,060 (84) (86) Revenue by product Lending $ 954 $ 1,027 $ 1,006 $ 1,012 $ 1,012 (7) (6) Wholesale payments 991 1,021 1,017 1,063 1,104 (3) (10) Investment banking (c) 235 211 226 193 289 11 (19) Other (2) 38 25 17 8 NM NM Total Commercial Banking net revenue (b) $ 2,178 $ 2,297 $ 2,274 $ 2,285 $ 2,413 (5) (10) Investment banking revenue, gross (d) $ 686 $ 634 $ 700 $ 592 $ 818 8 (16) Revenue by client segment Middle Market Banking $ 946 $ 934 $ 925 $ 961 $ 974 1 (3) Corporate Client Banking 681 759 767 744 851 (10) (20) Commercial Real Estate Banking 541 537 547 538 547 1 (1) Other 10 67 35 42 41 (85) (76) Total Commercial Banking net revenue (b) $ 2,178 $ 2,297 $ 2,274 $ 2,285 $ 2,413 (5) (10) FINANCIAL RATIOS ROE 2 % 16 % 16 % 17 % 19 % Overhead ratio 45 41 41 41 39 In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB and the revenue and expense of the business is reported across CCB, CIB and CB based primarily on client relationship. In conjunction with this realignment, treasury services product revenue has been renamed wholesale payments. Prior period revenue and expense amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions (which are included in all other income) to lending- and deposit-related fees. Prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Total net revenue included tax-equivalent adjustments from income tax credits related to equity investments in designated community development entities and in entities established for rehabilitation of historic properties, as well as tax-exempt income related to municipal financing activities of $81 million, $152 million, $114 million, $100 million and $94 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Includes CB's share of revenue from investment banking products sold to CB clients through the CIB. Refer to page 60 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for discussion of revenue sharing. Page 18 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. COMMERCIAL BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except headcount and ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end) Total assets $ 247,786 $ 220,514 $ 222,483 $ 220,712 $ 216,111 12% 15% Loans: Loans retained 232,254 207,287 209,448 208,323 204,927 12 13 Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value 1,112 1,009 3,187 1,284 410 10 171 Total loans $ 233,366 $ 208,296 $ 212,635 $ 209,607 $ 205,337 12 14 Equity 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 - - Period-end loans by client segment Middle Market Banking $ 60,317 $ 54,188 $ 54,298 $ 56,346 $ 56,846 11 6 Corporate Client Banking 69,540 51,165 55,976 51,500 46,897 36 48 Commercial Real Estate Banking 102,799 101,951 101,326 100,751 100,622 1 2 Other 710 992 1,035 1,010 972 (28) (27) Total Commercial Banking loans $ 233,366 $ 208,296 $ 212,635 $ 209,607 $ 205,337 12 14 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average) Total assets $ 226,071 $ 219,891 $ 218,620 $ 218,760 $ 218,297 3 4 Loans: Loans retained 209,988 208,776 207,286 206,771 204,462 1 3 Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value 1,831 1,036 963 701 1,634 77 12 Total loans $ 211,819 $ 209,812 $ 208,249 $ 207,472 $ 206,096 1 3 Client deposits and other third-party liabilities 188,808 182,546 172,714 168,247 167,260 3 13 Equity 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 - - Average loans by client segment Middle Market Banking $ 56,045 $ 54,114 $ 54,806 $ 57,155 $ 56,723 4 (1) Corporate Client Banking 53,032 53,187 51,389 48,656 48,141 - 10 Commercial Real Estate Banking 101,526 101,542 101,044 100,671 100,264 - 1 Other 1,216 969 1,010 990 968 25 26 Total Commercial Banking loans $ 211,819 $ 209,812 $ 208,249 $ 207,472 $ 206,096 1 3 Headcount 11,779 11,629 11,501 11,248 11,033 1 7 CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 100 $ 89 $ 45 $ 15 $ 11 12 NM Nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans: Nonaccrual loans retained (a) 793 498 659 614 544 59 46 Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value - - - - - - - Total nonaccrual loans 793 498 659 614 544 59 46 Assets acquired in loan satisfactions 24 25 19 20 - (4) NM Total nonperforming assets 817 523 678 634 544 56 50 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loan losses 2,680 2,780 2,759 2,756 2,766 (4) (3) Allowance for lending-related commitments 505 293 293 274 250 72 102 Total allowance for credit losses 3,185 3,073 3,052 3,030 3,016 4 6 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate (b) 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained 1.15 1.34 1.32 1.32 1.35 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans retained (a) 338 558 419 449 508 Nonaccrual loans to period-end total loans 0.34 0.24 0.31 0.29 0.26 Allowance for loan losses of $175 million, $114 million, $119 million, $125 million and $132 million was held against nonaccrual loans retained at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the net charge-off/(recovery) rate. Page 19 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except ratio and headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 INCOME STATEMENT REVENUE Asset management, administration and commissions $ 2,706 $ 2,654 $ 2,574 $ 2,568 $ 2,416 2% 12% All other income 3 173 139 115 177 (98) (98) Noninterest revenue 2,709 2,827 2,713 2,683 2,593 (4) 4 Net interest income 897 873 855 876 896 3 - TOTAL NET REVENUE 3,606 3,700 3,568 3,559 3,489 (3) 3 Provision for credit losses 94 13 44 2 2 NM NM NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation expense 1,411 1,446 1,391 1,406 1,462 (2) (3) Noncompensation expense 1,248 1,204 1,231 1,190 1,185 4 5 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 2,659 2,650 2,622 2,596 2,647 - - Income before income tax expense 853 1,037 902 961 840 (18) 2 Income tax expense 189 252 234 242 179 (25) 6 NET INCOME $ 664 $ 785 $ 668 $ 719 $ 661 (15) - REVENUE BY LINE OF BUSINESS Asset Management $ 1,740 $ 1,892 $ 1,816 $ 1,785 $ 1,761 (8) (1) Wealth Management 1,866 1,808 1,752 1,774 1,728 3 8 TOTAL NET REVENUE $ 3,606 $ 3,700 $ 3,568 $ 3,559 $ 3,489 (3) 3 FINANCIAL RATIOS ROE 25 % 29 % 24 % 27 % 25 % Overhead ratio 74 72 73 73 76 Pretax margin ratio: Asset Management 24 30 25 25 23 Wealth Management 24 26 25 29 25 Asset & Wealth Management 24 28 25 27 24 Headcount 23,830 24,191 24,228 23,683 24,347 (1) (2) Number of Wealth Management client advisors 2,878 2,890 2,872 2,735 2,877 - - Page 20 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end) Total assets $ 186,102 $ 182,004 $ 174,226 $ 172,149 $ 165,865 2% 12% Loans 166,058 160,535 153,245 149,877 143,750 3 16 Deposits 168,561 147,804 138,439 136,225 143,348 14 18 Equity 10,500 10,500 10,500 10,500 10,500 - - SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average) Total assets $ 183,316 $ 176,925 $ 171,121 $ 167,544 $ 167,358 4 10 Loans 161,823 156,106 150,486 146,494 145,406 4 11 Deposits 150,631 143,059 138,822 140,317 138,235 5 9 Equity 10,500 10,500 10,500 10,500 10,500 - - CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS Net charge-offs 2 $ 4 $ 26 $ (3) $ 4 (50) (50) Nonaccrual loans 304 116 176 127 285 162 7 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loan losses 438 354 350 331 325 24 35 Allowance for lending-related commitments 14 19 16 17 18 (26) (22) Total allowance for credit losses 452 373 366 348 343 21 32 Net charge-off/(recovery) rate - % 0.01 % 0.07 % (0.01) % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 0.26 0.22 0.23 0.22 0.23 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 144 305 199 261 114 Nonaccrual loans to period-end loans 0.18 0.07 0.11 0.08 0.20 Page 21 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in billions) Mar 31, 2020 Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, CLIENT ASSETS 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets by asset class Liquidity $ 618 $ 542 $ 505 $ 481 $ 476 14% 30% Fixed income 586 602 590 543 495 (3) 18 Equity 369 474 437 441 427 (22) (14) Multi-asset and alternatives 666 746 714 713 698 (11) (5) TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT 2,239 2,364 2,246 2,178 2,096 (5) 7 Custody/brokerage/administration/deposits 763 862 815 820 801 (11) (5) TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $ 3,002 $ 3,226 $ 3,061 $ 2,998 $ 2,897 (7) 4 Memo: Alternatives client assets (a) $ 188 $ 185 $ 183 $ 177 $ 172 2 9 Assets by client segment Private Banking $ 617 $ 672 $ 636 $ 617 $ 597 (8) 3 Institutional 1,097 1,074 1,029 991 943 2 16 Retail 525 618 581 570 556 (15) (6) TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT $ 2,239 $ 2,364 $ 2,246 $ 2,178 $ 2,096 (5) 7 Private Banking $ 1,355 $ 1,504 $ 1,424 $ 1,410 $ 1,371 (10) (1) Institutional 1,118 1,099 1,051 1,013 965 2 16 Retail 529 623 586 575 561 (15) (6) TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $ 3,002 $ 3,226 $ 3,061 $ 2,998 $ 2,897 (7) 4 Assets under management rollforward Beginning balance $ 2,364 $ 2,246 $ 2,178 $ 2,096 $ 1,987 Net asset flows: Liquidity 75 37 24 4 (5) Fixed income 1 9 41 37 19 Equity (1) (1) (2) (1) (6) Multi-asset and alternatives (2) 6 1 - (3) Market/performance/other impacts (198) 67 4 42 104 Ending balance $ 2,239 $ 2,364 $ 2,246 $ 2,178 $ 2,096 Client assets rollforward Beginning balance $ 3,226 $ 3,061 $ 2,998 $ 2,897 $ 2,733 Net asset flows 85 58 59 52 9 Market/performance/other impacts (309) 107 4 49 155 Ending balance $ 3,002 $ 3,226 $ 3,061 $ 2,998 $ 2,897 Represents assets under management, as well as client balances in brokerage accounts. Page 22 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CORPORATE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS 1Q20 Change 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 INCOME STATEMENT REVENUE Principal transactions $ (113) $ (234) $ 10 $ (175) $ (62) 52% (82)% Investment securities gains 233 123 78 44 13 89 NM All other income 211 (6) 32 6 57 NM 270 Noninterest revenue 331 (117)