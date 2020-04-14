JPMorgan Chase : 1Q20 Earnings Supplement

Log in
04/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT

EARNINGS RELEASE FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

FIRST QUARTER 2020

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Consolidated Results

Page(s)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

2-3

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Average Balance Sheets and Annualized Yields

6

Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis

7

Segment Results - Managed Basis

8

Capital and Other Selected Balance Sheet Items

9

Earnings Per Share and Related Information

10

Business Segment Results

Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB")

11-14

Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB")

15-17

Commercial Banking ("CB")

18-19

Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM")

20-22

Corporate

23

Credit-Related Information

24-27

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

28

Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL"), accounting guidance adopted January 1, 2020

29

Merchant Services Realignment

30

Glossary of Terms and Acronyms (a)

  1. Refer to the Glossary of Terms and Acronyms on pages 293-299 of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (the "Firm's") Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the " 2019 Form 10-K").

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

Reported Basis

Total net revenue

$

28,251

$

28,331

$

29,341

$

28,832

$

29,123

- %

(3)%

Total noninterest expense

16,850

16,339

16,422

16,341

16,395

3

3

Pre-provision profit

11,401

11,992

12,919

12,491

12,728

(5)

(10)

Provision for credit losses

8,285

1,427

1,514

1,149

1,495

481

454

NET INCOME

2,865

8,520

9,080

9,652

9,179

(66)

(69)

Managed Basis (a)

Total net revenue

29,069

29,211

30,064

29,566

29,851

-

(3)

Total noninterest expense

16,850

16,339

16,422

16,341

16,395

3

3

Pre-provision profit

12,219

12,872

13,642

13,225

13,456

(5)

(9)

Provision for credit losses

8,285

1,427

1,514

1,149

1,495

481

454

NET INCOME

2,865

8,520

9,080

9,652

9,179

(66)

(69)

EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

Net income:

Basic

$

0.79

$

2.58

$

2.69

$

2.83

$

2.65

(69)

(70)

Diluted

0.78

2.57

2.68

2.82

2.65

(70)

(71)

Average shares:

Basic

3,095.8

3,140.7

3,198.5

3,250.6

3,298.0

(1)

(6)

Diluted

3,100.7

3,148.5

3,207.2

3,259.7

3,308.2

(2)

(6)

MARKET AND PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Market capitalization

$

274,323

$

429,913

$

369,133

$

357,479

$

328,387

(36)

(16)

Common shares at period-end

3,047.0

3,084.0

3,136.5

3,197.5

3,244.0

(1)

(6)

Book value per share

75.88

75.98

75.24

73.88

71.78

-

6

Tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") (b)

60.71

60.98

60.48

59.52

57.62

-

5

Cash dividends declared per share

0.90

0.90

0.90

0.80

0.80

-

13

FINANCIAL RATIOS (c)

Return on common equity ("ROE")

4%

14%

15%

16%

16%

Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") (b)

5

17

18

20

19

Return on assets

0.40

1.22

1.30

1.41

1.39

CAPITAL RATIOS (d)

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio

11.5% (e)

12.4%

12.3%

12.2%

12.1%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.3

(e)

14.1

14.1

14.0

13.8

Total capital ratio

15.5

(e)

16.0

15.9

15.8

15.7

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.5

(e)

7.9

7.9

8.0

8.1

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

6.0

(e)

6.3

6.3

6.4

6.4

Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information.

  1. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.
  2. TBVPS and ROTCE are each non-GAAP financial measures. TBVPS represents tangible common equity ("TCE") divided by common shares at period-end. ROTCE measures the Firm's net income applicable to common equity as a percentage of average TCE. TCE is also a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to page 9 for a reconciliation of common stockholders' equity to TCE. Refer to page 28 for a further discussion of these measures.
  3. Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
  4. As of March 31, 2020, the capital measures reflect the revised CECL capital transition provisions and the removal of assets purchased pursuant to a non-recourse loan provided under the Money Market Liquidity Facility ("MMLF"), as provided by the U.S. banking agencies. Refer to page 29 for further information on the revised CECL capital transition provisions and Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for additional information on these capital measures.
  5. Estimated.

Page 2

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)

Total assets

$

3,139,431

$

2,687,379

$

2,764,661

$

2,727,379

$

2,737,188

17%

15%

Loans:

Consumer, excluding credit card loans (a)

295,627

298,001

300,407

315,705

326,407

(1)

(9)

Credit card loans

154,021

168,924

159,571

157,576

150,527

(9)

2

Wholesale loans (a)

565,727

492,844

485,240

483,608

479,311

15

18

Total Loans

1,015,375

959,769

945,218

956,889

956,245

6

6

Deposits:

U.S. offices:

Noninterest-bearing

448,195

395,667

393,522

394,237

388,572

13

15

Interest-bearing

1,026,603

876,156

844,137

841,397

826,723

17

24

Non-U.S. offices:

Noninterest-bearing

22,192

20,087

21,455

20,419

21,090

10

5

Interest-bearing

339,019

270,521

266,147

268,308

257,056

25

32

Total deposits

1,836,009

1,562,431

1,525,261

1,524,361

1,493,441

18

23

Long-term debt

299,344

291,498

296,472

288,869

290,893

3

3

Common stockholders' equity

231,199

234,337

235,985

236,222

232,844

(1)

(1)

Total stockholders' equity

261,262

261,330

264,348

263,215

259,837

-

1

Loans-to-deposits ratio

55%

61%

62%

63%

64%

Headcount

256,720

256,981

257,444

254,983

255,998

-

-

95% CONFIDENCE LEVEL - TOTAL VaR (b)

Average VaR

$

59

$

37

$

39

$

46

$

52

59

13

LINE OF BUSINESS NET REVENUE (c)

Consumer & Community Banking

$

13,171

$

13,795

$

14,008

$

13,569

$

13,490

(5)

(2)

Corporate & Investment Bank

9,948

9,647

9,522

9,831

10,034

3

(1)

Commercial Banking

2,178

2,297

2,274

2,285

2,413

(5)

(10)

Asset & Wealth Management

3,606

3,700

3,568

3,559

3,489

(3)

3

Corporate

166

(228)

692

322

425

NM

(61)

TOTAL NET REVENUE

$

29,069

$

29,211

$

30,064

$

29,566

$

29,851

-

(3)

LINE OF BUSINESS NET INCOME

Consumer & Community Banking

$

191

$

4,214

$

4,245

$

4,157

$

3,947

(95)

(95)

Corporate & Investment Bank

1,988

2,938

2,831

2,946

3,260

(32)

(39)

Commercial Banking

147

944

943

1,002

1,060

(84)

(86)

Asset & Wealth Management

664

785

668

719

661

(15)

-

Corporate

(125)

(361)

393

828

251

65

NM

NET INCOME

$

2,865

$

8,520

$

9,080

$

9,652

$

9,179

(66)

(69)

Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

  1. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Firm reclassified certain loans from the consumer, excluding credit card portfolio segment to the wholesale portfolio segment. Prior periods have been revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 29 for further information.
  2. Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude positions related to the risk management of interest rate exposure from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities, and included these positions in other-sensitivity based measures. This change was made to more appropriately reflect the risk from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities in a single market risk measure. In the absence of this refinement, the average Total VaR for the three months ended March 31, 2020 would have been higher by $6 million.
  3. Refer to Reconciliation from Reported to Managed Basis on page 7 for a further discussion of managed basis.

Page 3

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

REVENUE

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

Investment banking fees

$

1,866

$

1,843

$

1,967

$

1,851

$

1,840

1%

1%

Principal transactions

2,937

2,779

3,449

3,714

4,076

6

(28)

Lending- and deposit-related fees (a)

1,706

1,772

1,671

1,624

1,559

(4)

9

Asset management, administration and commissions (a)

4,540

4,301

4,306

4,264

4,037

6

12

Investment securities gains

233

123

78

44

13

89

NM

Mortgage fees and related income

320

474

887

279

396

(32)

(19)

Card income

1,054

1,381

1,283

1,366

1,274

(24)

(17)

Other income

1,156

1,492

1,472

1,292

1,475

(23)

(22)

Noninterest revenue

13,812

14,165

15,113

14,434

14,670

(2)

(6)

Interest income

19,161

19,927

21,121

21,603

21,389

(4)

(10)

Interest expense

4,722

5,761

6,893

7,205

6,936

(18)

(32)

Net interest income

14,439

14,166

14,228

14,398

14,453

2

-

TOTAL NET REVENUE

28,251

28,331

29,341

28,832

29,123

-

(3)

Provision for credit losses

8,285

1,427

1,514

1,149

1,495

481

454

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation expense

8,895

8,088

8,583

8,547

8,937

10

-

Occupancy expense

1,066

1,084

1,110

1,060

1,068

(2)

-

Technology, communications and equipment expense

2,578

2,585

2,494

2,378

2,364

-

9

Professional and outside services

2,028

2,226

2,056

2,212

2,039

(9)

(1)

Marketing

859

893

945

862

879

(4)

(2)

Other expense (b)

1,424

1,463

1,234

1,282

1,108

(3)

29

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

16,850

16,339

16,422

16,341

16,395

3

3

Income before income tax expense

3,116

10,565

11,405

11,342

11,233

(71)

(72)

Income tax expense

251

2,045

2,325

1,690

(e)

2,054

(88)

(88)

NET INCOME

$

2,865

$

8,520

$

9,080

$

9,652

$

9,179

(66)

(69)

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Basic earnings per share

$

0.79

$

2.58

$

2.69

$

2.83

$

2.65

(69)

(70)

Diluted earnings per share

0.78

2.57

2.68

2.82

2.65

(70)

(71)

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Return on common equity (c)

4%

14%

15%

16%

16%

Return on tangible common equity (c)(d)

5

17

18

20

19

Return on assets (c)

0.40

1.22

1.30

1.41

1.39

Effective income tax rate

8.1

19.4

20.4

14.9

(e)

18.3

Overhead ratio

60

58

56

57

56

  1. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions to lending- and deposit-related fees. Prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation.
  2. Included Firmwide legal expense/(benefit) of $197 million, $241 million, $10 million, $69 million and $(81) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  3. Quarterly ratios are based upon annualized amounts.
  4. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of ROTCE.
  5. The three months ended June 30, 2019 included income tax benefits of $768 million due to the resolution of certain tax audits.

Page 4

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions)

Mar 31, 2020

Change

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

24,001

$

21,704

$

21,215

$

23,164

$

21,946

11%

9%

Deposits with banks

343,533

241,927

235,382

244,874

280,658

42

22

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under

resale agreements

248,580

249,157

257,391

267,864

299,140

-

(17)

Securities borrowed

139,839

139,758

138,336

130,661

123,186

-

14

Trading assets:

Debt and equity instruments

466,932

361,337

440,298

470,495

483,069

29

(3)

Derivative receivables

81,648

49,766

55,577

52,878

50,333

64

62

Available-for-sale securities

399,944

350,699

353,421

276,357

236,516

14

69

Held-to-maturity securities, net of allowance for credit losses (a)

71,200

47,540

40,830

30,907

30,849

50

131

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses (a)

471,144

398,239

394,251

307,264

267,365

18

76

Loans

1,015,375

959,769

945,218

956,889

956,245

6

6

Less: Allowance for loan losses

23,244

13,123

13,235

13,166

13,533

77

72

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

992,131

946,646

931,983

943,723

942,712

5

5

Accrued interest and accounts receivable

122,064

72,861

88,988

88,399

72,240

68

69

Premises and equipment

25,882

25,813

25,117

24,665

24,160

-

7

Goodwill, MSRs and other intangible assets

51,867

53,341

53,078

53,302

54,168

(3)

(4)

Other assets

171,810

126,830

123,045

120,090

118,211

35

45

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,139,431

$

2,687,379

$

2,764,661

$

2,727,379

$

2,737,188

17

15

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$

1,836,009

$

1,562,431

$

1,525,261

$

1,524,361

$

1,493,441

18

23

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold

under repurchase agreements

233,207

183,675

247,766

201,683

222,677

27

5

Short-term borrowings

51,909

40,920

48,893

59,890

71,305

27

(27)

Trading liabilities:

Debt and equity instruments

119,109

75,569

90,553

106,160

117,904

58

1

Derivative payables

65,087

43,708

47,790

41,479

39,003

49

67

Accounts payable and other liabilities

253,874

210,407

225,063

216,137

216,173

21

17

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs

19,630

17,841

18,515

25,585

25,955

10

(24)

Long-term debt

299,344

291,498

296,472

288,869

290,893

3

3

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,878,169

2,426,049

2,500,313

2,464,164

2,477,351

19

16

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

30,063

26,993

28,363

(b)

26,993

26,993

11

11

Common stock

4,105

4,105

4,105

4,105

4,105

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

87,857

88,522

88,512

88,359

88,170

(1)

-

Retained earnings

220,226

223,211

217,888

212,093

205,437

(1)

7

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

7,418

1,569

1,800

1,114

(558)

373

NM

Shares held in RSU Trust, at cost

(21)

(21)

(21)

(21)

(21)

-

-

Treasury stock, at cost

(88,386)

(83,049)

(76,299)

(69,428)

(64,289)

(6)

(37)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

261,262

261,330

264,348

263,215

259,837

-

1

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

3,139,431

$

2,687,379

$

2,764,661

$

2,727,379

$

2,737,188

17

15

Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information.

  1. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities was $19 million.
  2. Included $1.4 billion, which was redeemed on October 30, 2019, as previously announced on September 26, 2019.

Page 5

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONDENSED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (in millions, except rates)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

AVERAGE BALANCES

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

1Q20 Change

4Q19

1Q19

ASSETS

Deposits with banks

$

279,748

$

272,648

$

267,578

$

289,838

$

290,281

3%

(4)%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under

resale agreements

253,403

248,170

276,721

288,781

288,478

2

(12)

Securities borrowed

136,127

135,374

139,939

126,157

123,467

1

10

Trading assets - debt instruments

346,911

323,554

339,198

351,716

322,541

7

8

Investment securities

421,529

394,002

343,134

281,232

259,400

7

63

Loans

962,820

948,298

947,280

954,854

968,019

2

(1)

All other interest-earning assets (a)

65,194

55,695

51,304

46,516

46,708

17

40

Total interest-earning assets

2,465,732

2,377,741

2,365,154

2,339,094

2,298,894

4

7

Trading assets - equity and other instruments

114,479

114,112

113,980

120,545

108,598

-

5

Trading assets - derivative receivables

66,309

52,860

57,062

52,659

52,522

25

26

All other noninterest-earning assets

243,712

232,557

228,856

226,757

224,700

5

8

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,890,232

$

2,777,270

$

2,765,052

$

2,739,055

$

2,684,714

4

8

LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing deposits

$

1,216,555

$

1,154,716

$

1,123,452

$

1,104,051

$

1,080,274

5

13

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or

sold under repurchase agreements

243,922

235,481

239,698

227,313

209,065

4

17

Short-term borrowings (b)

37,288

39,936

44,814

58,262

67,074

(7)

(44)

Trading liabilities - debt and other interest-bearing liabilities (c)

192,950

170,049

183,369

191,655

183,478

13

5

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs

18,048

19,390

21,123

26,713

22,829

(7)

(21)

Long-term debt

243,996

248,521

248,985

246,053

248,302

(2)

(2)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,952,759

1,868,093

1,861,441

1,854,047

1,811,022

5

8

Noninterest-bearing deposits

419,631

413,582

407,428

408,243

399,468

1

5

Trading liabilities - equity and other instruments

30,721

28,197

31,310

30,170

34,734

9

(12)

Trading liabilities - derivative payables

54,990

44,361

45,987

40,233

39,567

24

39

All other noninterest-bearing liabilities

168,195

162,490

155,032

146,343

142,746

4

18

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,626,296

2,516,723

2,501,198

2,479,036

2,427,537

4

8

Preferred stock

29,406

27,669

28,241

26,993

27,126

6

8

Common stockholders' equity

234,530

232,878

235,613

233,026

230,051

1

2

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

263,936

260,547

263,854

260,019

257,177

1

3

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,890,232

$

2,777,270

$

2,765,052

$

2,739,055

$

2,684,714

4

8

AVERAGE RATES (d)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

Deposits with banks

0.82

%

1.00

%

1.33

%

1.57

%

1.64

%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under

resale agreements

1.74

2.05

2.21

2.33

2.32

Securities borrowed

0.45

0.81

1.23

1.48

1.30

Trading assets - debt instruments

2.87

3.03

3.12

3.34

3.50

Investment securities

2.48

2.65

2.92

3.28

3.37

Loans

5.00

5.11

5.29

5.36

5.41

All other interest-earning assets (a)

2.58

3.45

4.27

4.07

3.98

Total interest-earning assets

3.14

3.35

3.56

3.73

3.80

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing deposits

0.52

0.67

0.85

0.88

0.82

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or

sold under repurchase agreements

1.30

1.77

2.05

2.16

2.15

Short-term borrowings (b)

1.63

1.97

2.31

2.49

2.59

Trading liabilities - debt and other interest-bearing liabilities (c)

0.77

1.04

1.43

1.60

1.59

Beneficial interests issued by consolidated VIEs

2.02

2.22

2.53

2.63

2.66

Long-term debt

2.88

3.21

3.49

3.69

3.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.97

1.22

1.47

1.56

1.55

INTEREST RATE SPREAD

2.17

%

2.13

%

2.09

%

2.17

%

2.25

%

NET YIELD ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

2.37

%

2.38

%

2.41

%

2.49

%

2.57

%

Memo: Net yield on interest-earning assets excluding CIB Markets (e)

3.01

%

3.06

%

3.23

%

3.35

%

3.43

%

  1. Includes prime brokerage-relatedheld-for-investment customer receivables, which are classified in accrued interest and accounts receivable, and all other interest-earning assets, which are classified in other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
  2. Includes commercial paper.
  3. All other interest-bearing liabilities include prime brokerage-related customer payables.
  4. Interest includes the effect of related hedging derivatives. Taxable-equivalent amounts are used where applicable.
  5. Net yield on interest-earning assets excluding CIB Markets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of the net yield on interest-earning assets excluding CIB Markets.

Page 6

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

RECONCILIATION FROM REPORTED TO MANAGED BASIS

(in millions, except ratios)

The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). That presentation, which is referred to as "reported" basis, provides the reader with an understanding of the Firm's results that can be tracked consistently from year-to-year and enables a comparison of the Firm's performance with other companies' U.S. GAAP financial statements. In addition to analyzing the Firm's results on a reported basis, management reviews Firmwide results, including the overhead ratio, on a "managed" basis; these Firmwide managed basis results are non-GAAP financial measures. The Firm also reviews the results of the lines of business on a managed basis. Refer to the notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 28 for additional information on managed basis.

The following summary table provides a reconciliation from reported U.S. GAAP results to managed basis.

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

OTHER INCOME

Other income - reported

$

1,156

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

708

Other income - managed

$

1,864

$

TOTAL NONINTEREST REVENUE

Total noninterest revenue - reported

$

13,812

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

708

Total noninterest revenue - managed

$

14,520

$

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income - reported

$

14,439

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

110

Net interest income - managed

$

14,549

$

TOTAL NET REVENUE

Total net revenue - reported

$

28,251

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

818

Total net revenue - managed

$

29,069

$

PRE-PROVISION PROFIT

Pre-provision profit - reported

$

11,401

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

818

Pre-provision profit - managed

$

12,219

$

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Income before income tax expense - reported

$

3,116

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

818

Income before income tax expense - managed

$

3,934

$

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Income tax expense - reported

$

251

$

Fully taxable-equivalent adjustments (a)

818

Income tax expense - managed

$

1,069

$

OVERHEAD RATIO

Overhead ratio - reported

60

%

Overhead ratio - managed

58

1,492

$

1,472

$

1,292

$

1,475

(23)%

(22)%

757

596

596

585

(6)

21

2,249

$

2,068

$

1,888

$

2,060

(17)

(10)

14,165

$

15,113

$

14,434

$

14,670

(2)

(6)

757

596

596

585

(6)

21

14,922

$

15,709

$

15,030

$

15,255

(3)

(5)

14,166

$

14,228

$

14,398

$

14,453

2

-

123

127

138

143

(11)

(23)

14,289

$

14,355

$

14,536

$

14,596

2

-

28,331

$

29,341

$

28,832

$

29,123

-

(3)

880

723

734

728

(7)

12

29,211

$

30,064

$

29,566

$

29,851

-

(3)

11,992

$

12,919

$

12,491

$

12,728

(5)

(10)

880

723

734

728

(7)

12

12,872

$

13,642

$

13,225

$

13,456

(5)

(9)

10,565

$

11,405

$

11,342

$

11,233

(71)

(72)

880

723

734

728

(7)

12

11,445

$

12,128

$

12,076

$

11,961

(66)

(67)

2,045

$

2,325

$

1,690

$

2,054

(88)

(88)

880

723

734

728

(7)

12

2,925

$

3,048

$

2,424

$

2,782

(63)

(62)

58

%

56

%

57

%

56

%

56

55

55

55

  1. Predominantly recognized in CIB, CB and Corporate.

Page 7

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

SEGMENT RESULTS - MANAGED BASIS

(in millions)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

TOTAL NET REVENUE (fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE"))

Consumer & Community Banking

$

13,171

$

13,795

$

14,008

$

13,569

$

13,490

(5)%

(2)%

Corporate & Investment Bank

9,948

9,647

9,522

9,831

10,034

3

(1)

Commercial Banking

2,178

2,297

2,274

2,285

2,413

(5)

(10)

Asset & Wealth Management

3,606

3,700

3,568

3,559

3,489

(3)

3

Corporate

166

(228)

692

322

425

NM

(61)

TOTAL NET REVENUE

$

29,069

$

29,211

$

30,064

$

29,566

$

29,851

-

(3)

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Consumer & Community Banking

$

7,161

$

7,011

$

7,075

$

6,921

$

6,970

2

3

Corporate & Investment Bank

5,896

5,392

5,504

5,661

5,629

9

5

Commercial Banking

988

943

940

931

938

5

5

Asset & Wealth Management

2,659

2,650

2,622

2,596

2,647

-

-

Corporate

146

343

281

232

211

(57)

(31)

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

$

16,850

$

16,339

$

16,422

$

16,341

$

16,395

3

3

PRE-PROVISION PROFIT/(LOSS)

Consumer & Community Banking

$

6,010

$

6,784

$

6,933

$

6,648

$

6,520

(11)

(8)

Corporate & Investment Bank

4,052

4,255

4,018

4,170

4,405

(5)

(8)

Commercial Banking

1,190

1,354

1,334

1,354

1,475

(12)

(19)

Asset & Wealth Management

947

1,050

946

963

842

(10)

12

Corporate

20

(571)

411

90

214

NM

(91)

PRE-PROVISION PROFIT

$

12,219

$

12,872

$

13,642

$

13,225

$

13,456

(5)

(9)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Consumer & Community Banking

$

5,772

$

1,207

$

1,311

$

1,120

$

1,314

378

339

Corporate & Investment Bank

1,401

98

92

-

87

NM

NM

Commercial Banking

1,010

110

67

29

90

NM

NM

Asset & Wealth Management

94

13

44

2

2

NM

NM

Corporate

8

(1)

-

(2)

2

NM

300

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

$

8,285

$

1,427

$

1,514

$

1,149

$

1,495

481

454

NET INCOME/(LOSS)

Consumer & Community Banking

$

191

$

4,214

$

4,245

$

4,157

$

3,947

(95)

(95)

Corporate & Investment Bank

1,988

2,938

2,831

2,946

3,260

(32)

(39)

Commercial Banking

147

944

943

1,002

1,060

(84)

(86)

Asset & Wealth Management

664

785

668

719

661

(15)

-

Corporate

(125)

(361)

393

828

251

65

NM

TOTAL NET INCOME

$

2,865

$

8,520

$

9,080

$

9,652

$

9,179

(66)

(69)

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

Page 8

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CAPITAL AND OTHER SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS (in millions, except ratio data)

Mar 31, 2020

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Change

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

CAPITAL (a)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Risk-based capital metrics

Standardized

CET1 capital

$

183,585

(e)

$

187,753

$

188,151

$

189,169

$

186,116

(2)%

(1)%

Tier 1 capital

213,384

(e)

214,432

214,831

215,808

212,644

-

-

Total capital

247,530

(e)

242,589

243,500

244,490

241,483

2

3

Risk-weighted assets

1,599,920

(e)

1,515,869

1,527,762

1,545,101

1,542,903

6

4

CET1 capital ratio

11.5% (e)

12.4%

12.3%

12.2%

12.1%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.3

(e)

14.1

14.1

14.0

13.8

Total capital ratio

15.5

(e)

16.0

15.9

15.8

15.7

Advanced

CET1 capital

$

183,585

(e)

$

187,753

$

188,151

$

189,169

$

186,116

(2)

(1)

Tier 1 capital

213,384

(e)

214,432

214,831

215,808

212,644

-

-

Total capital

234,423

(e)

232,112

233,203

234,507

231,454

1

1

Risk-weighted assets

1,491,797

(e)

1,397,878

1,435,693

1,449,211

1,432,526

7

4

CET1 capital ratio

12.3% (e)

13.4%

13.1%

13.1%

13.0%

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.3

(e)

15.3

15.0

14.9

14.8

Total capital ratio

15.7

(e)

16.6

16.2

16.2

16.2

Leverage-based capital metrics

Adjusted average assets (b)

$

2,842,222

(e)

$

2,730,239

$

2,717,852

$

2,692,225

$

2,637,741

4

8

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.5% (e)

7.9%

7.9%

8.0%

8.1%

Total leverage exposure

3,535,603

(e)

3,423,431

3,404,535

3,367,154

3,309,501

3

7

SLR

6.0% (e)

6.3%

6.3%

6.4%

6.4%

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (period-end) (c)

Common stockholders' equity

$

231,199

$

234,337

$

235,985

$

236,222

$

232,844

(1)

(1)

Less: Goodwill

47,800

47,823

47,818

47,477

47,474

-

1

Less: Other intangible assets

800

819

841

732

737

(2)

9

Add: Certain deferred tax liabilities (d)

2,389

2,381

2,371

2,316

2,293

-

4

Total tangible common equity

$

184,988

$

188,076

$

189,697

$

190,329

$

186,926

(2)

(1)

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (average) (c)

Common stockholders' equity

$

234,530

$

232,878

$

235,613

$

233,026

$

230,051

1

2

Less: Goodwill

47,812

47,819

47,707

47,472

47,475

-

1

Less: Other intangible assets

812

831

842

741

744

(2)

9

Add: Certain deferred tax liabilities (d)

2,385

2,375

2,344

2,304

2,287

-

4

Total tangible common equity

$

188,291

$

186,603

$

189,408

$

187,117

$

184,119

1

2

INTANGIBLE ASSETS (period-end)

Goodwill

$

47,800

$

47,823

$

47,818

$

47,477

$

47,474

-

1

Mortgage servicing rights

3,267

4,699

4,419

5,093

5,957

(30)

(45)

Other intangible assets

800

819

841

732

737

(2)

9

Total intangible assets

$

51,867

$

53,341

$

53,078

$

53,302

$

54,168

(3)

(4)

Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. Refer to page 29 for further information.

  1. As of March 31, 2020, the capital measures reflect the revised CECL capital transition provisions and the removal of assets purchased pursuant to a non-recourse loan provided under the MMLF, as provided by the U.S. banking agencies. Refer to page 29 for further information on the revised CECL capital transition provisions and Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for additional information on these capital measures.
  2. Adjusted average assets, for purposes of calculating leverage ratios, includes total quarterly average assets adjusted for on-balance sheet assets that are subject to deduction from Tier 1 capital, predominantly goodwill and other intangible assets.
  3. Refer to page 28 for further discussion of TCE.
  4. Represents deferred tax liabilities related to tax-deductible goodwill and to identifiable intangibles created in nontaxable transactions, which are netted against goodwill and other intangibles when calculating TCE.
  5. Estimated.

Page 9

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

EARNINGS PER SHARE AND RELATED INFORMATION (in millions, except per share and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share

Net income

$

2,865

$

8,520

$

9,080

$

9,652

$

9,179

(66)%

(69)%

Less: Preferred stock dividends

421

386

423

404

374

9

13

Net income applicable to common equity

2,444

8,134

8,657

9,248

8,805

(70)

(72)

Less: Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to

participating securities

13

44

51

56

52

(70)

(75)

Net income applicable to common stockholders

$

2,431

$

8,090

$

8,606

$

9,192

$

8,753

(70)

(72)

Total weighted-average basic shares outstanding

3,095.8

3,140.7

3,198.5

3,250.6

3,298.0

(1)

(6)

Net income per share

$

0.79

$

2.58

$

2.69

$

2.83

$

2.65

(69)

(70)

Diluted earnings per share

Net income applicable to common stockholders

$

2,431

$

8,090

$

8,606

$

9,192

$

8,753

(70)

(72)

Total weighted-average basic shares outstanding

3,095.8

3,140.7

3,198.5

3,250.6

3,298.0

(1)

(6)

Add: Dilutive impact of stock appreciation rights ("SARs") and

employee stock options, unvested performance share units

("PSUs") and nondividend-earning restricted stock units

4.9

7.8

8.7

9.1

10.2

(37)

(52)

("RSUs")

Total weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

3,100.7

3,148.5

3,207.2

3,259.7

3,308.2

(2)

(6)

Net income per share

$

0.78

$

2.57

$

2.68

$

2.82

$

2.65

(70)

(71)

COMMON DIVIDENDS

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.90

$

0.90

$

0.90

$

0.80

$

0.80

-

13

Dividend payout ratio

114%

35%

33%

28%

30%

COMMON EQUITY REPURCHASE PROGRAM (a)

Total shares of common stock repurchased

50.0

54.0

62.0

47.5

49.5

(7)

1

Average price paid per share of common stock

$

127.92

$

127.24

$

112.07

$

109.83

$

102.78

1

24

Aggregate repurchases of common equity

6,397

6,871

6,949

5,210

5,091

(7)

26

EMPLOYEE ISSUANCE

Shares issued from treasury stock related to employee

stock-based compensation awards and employee stock

purchase plans

13.0

1.5

1.0

1.0

17.7

NM

(27)

Net impact of employee issuances on stockholders' equity (b)

$

398

$

132

$

232

$

258

$

348

202

14

  1. On March 15, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Firm temporarily suspended repurchases of its common equity through the second quarter of 2020. The current equity repurchase program, which was announced on June 27, 2019, authorized the Firm to repurchase up to $29.4 billion of common equity between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.
  2. The net impact of employee issuances on stockholders' equity is driven by the cost of equity compensation awards that is recognized over the applicable vesting periods. The cost is partially offset by tax impacts related to the distribution of shares and the exercise of employee stock options and SARs.

Page 10

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

INCOME STATEMENT

REVENUE

Lending- and deposit-related fees (a)

$

972

$

1,032

$

1,026

$

971

$

909

(6)%

7%

Asset management, administration and commissions (a)

585

609

606

620

581

(4)

1

Mortgage fees and related income (b)

320

474

886

279

396

(32)

(19)

Card income

768

1,029

955

998

909

(25)

(16)

All other income

1,373

1,396

1,383

1,321

1,290

(2)

6

Noninterest revenue

4,018

4,540

4,856

4,189

4,085

(11)

(2)

Net interest income (b)

9,153

9,255

9,152

9,380

9,405

(1)

(3)

TOTAL NET REVENUE

13,171

13,795

14,008

13,569

13,490

(5)

(2)

Provision for credit losses

5,772

1,207

1,311

1,120

1,314

378

339

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation expense

2,597

2,497

2,544

2,531

2,566

4

1

Noncompensation expense (c)

4,564

4,514

4,531

4,390

4,404

1

4

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

7,161

7,011

7,075

6,921

6,970

2

3

Income before income tax expense

238

5,577

5,622

5,528

5,206

(96)

(95)

Income tax expense

47

1,363

1,377

1,371

1,259

(97)

(96)

NET INCOME

$

191

$

4,214

$

4,245

$

4,157

$

3,947

(95)

(95)

REVENUE BY LINE OF BUSINESS

Consumer & Business Banking

$

6,091

$

6,537

$

6,782

$

6,897

$

6,661

(7)

(9)

Home Lending (b)

1,161

1,250

1,465

1,118

1,346

(7)

(14)

Card & Auto

5,919

6,008

5,761

5,554

5,483

(1)

8

MORTGAGE FEES AND RELATED INCOME DETAILS:

Net production revenue (b)

319

327

738

353

200

(2)

60

Net mortgage servicing revenue (d)

1

147

148

(74)

196

(99)

(99)

Mortgage fees and related income

$

320

$

474

$

886

$

279

$

396

(32)

(19)

FINANCIAL RATIOS

ROE

1

%

31

%

31

%

31

%

30

%

Overhead ratio

54

51

51

51

52

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

  1. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions to lending- and deposit-related fees. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation.
  2. Net production revenue in the third quarter of 2019 included approximately $350 million of gains on the sale of certain mortgage loans that were predominantly offset by a charge in net interest income for the unwind of the related internal funding from Treasury and Chief Investment Office ("CIO") associated with these loans. The charge reflects the net present value of that funding and is recognized as interest income in Treasury and CIO. Refer to footnote (a) in Corporate on page 23 and Funds Transfer Pricing ("FTP") on page 61 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for further information.
  3. Included depreciation expense on leased assets of $1.1 billion, $1.1 billion, $1.0 billion, $957 million and $967 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  4. Included MSR risk management results of $(90) million, $35 million, $53 million, $(244) million and $(9) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)

Total assets

$

506,147

$

532,538

$

525,223

$

536,758

$

539,127

(5)%

(6)%

Loans:

Consumer & Business Banking

27,709

27,199

26,699

26,616

26,492

2

5

Home Lending

196,401

199,799

203,339

219,533

230,599

(2)

(15)

Card

154,021

168,924

159,571

157,576

150,527

(9)

2

Auto

61,468

61,522

61,410

62,073

62,786

-

(2)

Total loans

439,599

457,444

451,019

465,798

470,404

(4)

(7)

Deposits

775,068

718,354

701,111

695,096

702,587

8

10

Equity

52,000

52,000

52,000

52,000

52,000

-

-

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average)

Total assets

$

517,213

$

525,863

$

530,649

$

534,612

$

546,042

(2)

(5)

Loans:

Consumer & Business Banking

27,261

26,820

26,550

26,570

26,488

2

3

Home Lending

198,042

201,599

213,372

224,685

238,949

(2)

(17)

Card

162,660

162,112

158,168

153,746

151,134

-

8

Auto

60,893

61,100

61,371

62,236

62,763

-

(3)

Total loans

448,856

451,631

459,461

467,237

479,334

(1)

(6)

Deposits

733,648

707,953

693,943

690,892

681,013

4

8

Equity

52,000

52,000

52,000

52,000

52,000

-

-

Headcount

122,081

123,115

123,532

123,580

124,305

(1)

(2)

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS

Nonaccrual loans (a)(b)

$

4,008

$

3,018

$

3,099

$

3,142

$

3,265

33%

23%

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

Consumer & Business Banking

74

92

79

66

59

(20)

25

Home Lending

(122)

(23)

(42)

(28)

(5)

(430)

NM

Card

1,313

1,231

1,175

1,240

1,202

7

9

Auto

48

57

49

42

58

(16)

(17)

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

1,313

$

1,357

$

1,261

$

1,320

$

1,314

(3)

-

Net charge-off/(recovery) rate

Consumer & Business Banking

1.09

%

1.36

%

1.18

%

1.00

%

0.90

%

Home Lending

(0.25)

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.05)

(0.01)

Card

3.25

3.01

2.95

3.24

3.23

Auto

0.32

0.37

0.32

0.27

0.37

Total net charge-off/(recovery) rate

1.18

1.20

1.10

1.14

1.11

30+ day delinquency rate

Home Lending (c)(d)

1.48

1.58

1.63

1.55

1.62

Card

1.96

1.87

1.84

1.71

1.85

Auto

0.89

0.94

0.88

0.82

0.63

90+ day delinquency rate - Card

1.02

0.95

0.90

0.87

0.97

Allowance for loan losses

Consumer & Business Banking

$

882

$

746

$

746

$

796

$

796

18

11

Home Lending

2,137

1,890

2,159

2,302

2,741

13

(22)

Card

14,950

5,683

5,583

5,383

5,183

163

188

Auto

732

465

465

465

465

57

57

Total allowance for loan losses

$

18,701

$

8,784

$

8,953

$

8,946

$

9,185

113

104

Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted the CECL accounting guidance. The adoption resulted in a change in the accounting for PCI loans, which are considered purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans under CECL. Refer to page 29 for further information.

  1. At March 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans included $970 million of PCD loans. Prior to the adoption of CECL, nonaccrual loans excluded PCI loans as the Firm recognized interest income on each pool of PCI loans as each of the pools was performing.
  2. At March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, nonaccrual loans excluded mortgage loans 90 or more days past due and insured by U.S. government agencies of $616 million, $961 million, $1.6 billion, $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. These amounts have been excluded based upon the government guarantee.
  3. At March 31, 2020, the 30+ day delinquency rates included PCD loans. The rates prior to January 1, 2020 were revised to include the impact of PCI loans.
  4. At March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, excluded mortgage loans insured by U.S. government agencies of $1.0 billion, $1.7 billion, $2.7 billion, $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively, that are 30 or more days past due. These amounts have been excluded based upon the government guarantee.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CONSUMER & COMMUNITY BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except ratio data and where otherwise noted)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

BUSINESS METRICS

Number of:

Branches

4,967

4,976

4,949

4,970

5,028

- %

(1)%

Active digital customers (in thousands) (a)

53,799

52,421

51,843

51,032

50,651

3

6

Active mobile customers (in thousands) (b)

38,236

37,297

36,510

35,392

34,371

3

11

Debit and credit card sales volume (in billions)

$

266.0

$

295.6

$

282.2

$

281.5

$

255.1

(10)

4

Consumer & Business Banking

Average deposits

$

718,909

$

691,696

$

678,281

$

676,663

$

668,526

4

8

Deposit margin

2.06

%

2.28

%

2.47

%

2.60

%

2.62

%

Business banking origination volume

$

1,491

$

1,827

$

1,550

$

1,741

$

1,480

(18)

1

Client investment assets

322,999

358,036

337,915

328,141

312,310

(10)

3

Home Lending (in billions)

Mortgage origination volume by channel

Retail

$

14.1

$

16.4

$

14.2

$

12.5

$

7.9

(14)

78

Correspondent

14.0

16.9

18.2

12.0

7.1

(17)

97

Total mortgage origination volume (c)

$

28.1

$

33.3

$

32.4

$

24.5

$

15.0

(16)

87

Total loans serviced (period-end)

$

737.8

$

761.4

$

774.8

$

780.1

$

791.5

(3)

(7)

Third-party mortgage loans serviced (period-end)

505.0

520.8

535.8

526.6

529.6

(3)

(5)

MSR carrying value (period-end)

3.3

4.7

4.4

5.1

6.0

(30)

(45)

Ratio of MSR carrying value (period-end) to third-party

mortgage loans serviced (period-end)

0.65

%

0.90

%

0.82

%

0.97

%

1.13

%

MSR revenue multiple (d)

2.10x

2.73x

2.41x

2.69x

3.32x

Credit Card

Credit card sales volume, excluding Commercial Card (in billions)

$

179.1

$

204.2

$

193.6

$

192.5

$

172.5

(12)

4

Net revenue rate

10.68

%

10.76

%

10.53

%

10.53

%

10.68

%

Auto

Loan and lease origination volume (in billions)

$

8.3

$

8.5

$

9.1

$

8.5

$

7.9

(2)

5

Average auto operating lease assets

23,081

22,427

21,765

21,314

20,831

3

11

  1. Users of all web and/or mobile platforms who have logged in within the past 90 days.
  2. Users of all mobile platforms who have logged in within the past 90 days.
  3. Firmwide mortgage origination volume was $31.9 billion, $37.4 billion, $35.8 billion, $26.3 billion and $16.4 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  4. Represents the ratio of MSR carrying value (period-end) to third-party mortgage loans serviced (period-end) divided by the ratio of annualized loan servicing-related revenue to third-party mortgage loans serviced (average).

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

INCOME STATEMENT

REVENUE

Investment banking fees

$

1,907

$

1,904

$

1,981

$

1,846

$

1,844

-%

3%

Principal transactions

3,188

2,932

3,418

3,885

4,164

9

(23)

Lending- and deposit-related fees (a)

450

462

398

412

396

(3)

14

Asset management, administration and commissions (a)

1,261

1,059

1,160

1,112

1,067

19

18

All other income

35

622

397

405

365

(94)

(90)

Noninterest revenue

6,841

6,979

7,354

7,660

7,836

(2)

(13)

Net interest income

3,107

2,668

2,168

2,171

2,198

16

41

TOTAL NET REVENUE (b)

9,948

9,647

9,522

9,831

10,034

3

(1)

Provision for credit losses

1,401

98

92

-

87

NM

NM

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation expense

3,006

2,377

2,873

2,839

3,091

26

(3)

Noncompensation expense

2,890

3,015

2,631

2,822

2,538

(4)

14

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

5,896

5,392

5,504

5,661

5,629

9

5

Income before income tax expense

2,651

4,157

3,926

4,170

4,318

(36)

(39)

Income tax expense

663

1,219

1,095

1,224

1,058

(46)

(37)

NET INCOME

$

1,988

$

2,938

$

2,831

$

2,946

$

3,260

(32)

(39)

FINANCIAL RATIOS

ROE

9%

14%

13%

14%

16%

Overhead ratio

59

56

58

58

56

Compensation expense as percentage of total net revenue

30

25

30

29

31

REVENUE BY BUSINESS

Investment Banking

$

886

$

1,823

$

1,871

$

1,776

$

1,745

(51)

(49)

Wholesale Payments

1,359

1,433

1,361

1,402

1,415

(5)

(4)

Lending

350

250

253

260

258

40

36

Total Banking

2,595

3,506

3,485

3,438

3,418

(26)

(24)

Fixed Income Markets

4,993

3,446

3,557

3,690

3,725

45

34

Equity Markets

2,237

1,508

1,517

1,728

1,741

48

28

Securities Services

1,074

1,061

1,034

1,045

1,014

1

6

Credit Adjustments & Other (c)

(951)

126

(71)

(70)

136

NM

NM

Total Markets & Securities Services

7,353

6,141

6,037

6,393

6,616

20

11

TOTAL NET REVENUE

$

9,948

$

9,647

$

9,522

$

9,831

$

10,034

3

(1)

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

  1. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions to lending- and deposit-related fees. Prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation.
  2. Includes tax-equivalent adjustments, predominantly due to income tax credits related to alternative energy investments; income tax credits and amortization of the cost of investments in affordable housing projects; as well as tax-exempt income from municipal bonds of $667 million, $646 million, $527 million, $547 million and $539 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  3. Consists primarily of credit valuation adjustments ("CVA") managed centrally within CIB and funding valuation adjustments ("FVA") on derivatives and certain components of fair value option elected liabilities. Results are presented net of associated hedging activities and net of CVA and FVA amounts allocated to Fixed Income Markets and Equity Markets.

Page 15

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except ratio and headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)

Assets

$

1,217,459

$

914,705

$

1,030,396

$

976,430

$

1,019,470

33%

19%

Loans:

Loans retained (a)

165,376

121,733

118,290

123,074

127,086

36

30

Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value

9,326

10,112

8,324

6,838

7,783

(8)

20

Total loans

174,702

131,845

126,614

129,912

134,869

33

30

Equity

80,000

80,000

80,000

80,000

80,000

-

-

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average)

Assets

$

1,082,820

$

994,152

$

1,011,246

$

1,000,517

$

967,632

9

12

Trading assets - debt and equity instruments

427,316

398,604

415,450

421,775

381,312

7

12

Trading assets - derivative receivables

55,133

45,153

48,266

48,815

50,609

22

9

Loans:

Loans retained (a)

128,838

119,412

119,007

124,194

126,990

8

1

Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value

9,818

9,708

8,344

7,763

8,615

1

14

Total loans

138,656

129,120

127,351

131,957

135,605

7

2

Equity

80,000

80,000

80,000

80,000

80,000

-

-

Headcount

60,245

60,013

60,028

59,111

58,811

-

2

CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

55

$

43

$

38

$

72

$

30

28

83

Nonperforming assets:

Nonaccrual loans:

Nonaccrual loans retained (b)

689

308

712

569

812

124

(15)

Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value

138

95

262

370

313

45

(56)

Total nonaccrual loans

827

403

974

939

1,125

105

(26)

Derivative receivables

85

30

26

39

44

184

94

Assets acquired in loan satisfactions

43

70

75

58

58

(39)

(26)

Total nonperforming assets

955

503

1,075

1,036

1,227

90

(22)

Allowance for credit losses:

Allowance for loan losses

1,422

1,202

1,171

1,131

1,252

18

14

Allowance for lending-related commitments

1,468

848

824

807

758

73

94

Total allowance for credit losses

2,890

2,050

1,995

1,938

2,010

41

44

Net charge-off/(recovery) rate (a)(c)

0.17%

0.14%

0.13%

0.23%

0.10%

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained (a)

0.86

0.99

0.99

0.92

0.99

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained,

excluding trade finance and conduits (d)

1.11

1.31

1.33

1.27

1.34

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans retained (a)(b)

206

390

164

199

154

Nonaccrual loans to total period-end loans

0.47

0.31

0.77

0.72

0.83

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB as part of the Firm's Wholesale Payments business. The prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

  1. Loans retained includes credit portfolio loans, loans held by consolidated Firm-administeredmulti-seller conduits, trade finance loans, other held-for-investment loans and overdrafts.
  2. Allowance for loan losses of $317 million, $110 million, $207 million, $147 million and $252 million were held against nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  3. Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the net charge-off/(recovery) rate.
  4. Management uses allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained, excluding trade finance and conduits, a non-GAAP financial measure, to provide a more meaningful assessment of CIB's allowance coverage ratio.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except where otherwise noted)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

BUSINESS METRICS

Advisory

$

503

$

702

$

506

$

525

$

644

(28)%

(22)%

Equity underwriting

331

382

514

505

265

(13)

25

Debt underwriting

1,073

820

961

816

935

31

15

Total investment banking fees

$

1,907

$

1,904

$

1,981

$

1,846

$

1,844

-

3

Client deposits and other third-party liabilities (average) (a)

514,464

485,037

471,328

458,237

444,055

6

16

Merchant processing volume (in billions) (b)

374.8

402.9

380.5

371.6

356.5

(7)

5

Assets under custody ("AUC") (period-end) (in billions)

$

24,409

$

26,831

$

25,695

$

25,450

$

24,716

(9)

(1)

95% Confidence Level - Total CIB VaR (average) (c)

CIB trading VaR by risk type: (d)

Fixed income

$

60

$

39

$

37

$

39

$

44

54

36

Foreign exchange

7

5

6

7

9

40

(22)

Equities

20

18

22

25

16

11

25

Commodities and other

10

7

8

9

10

43

-

Diversification benefit to CIB trading VaR (e)

(40)

(32)

(34)

(36)

(32)

(25)

(25)

CIB trading VaR (d)

57

37

39

44

47

54

21

Credit portfolio VaR (f)

9

5

5

5

5

80

80

Diversification benefit to CIB VaR (e)

(8)

(5)

(6)

(5)

(4)

(60)

(100)

CIB VaR

$

58

$

37

$

38

$

44

$

48

57

21

  1. Client deposits and other third-party liabilities pertain to the Wholesale Payments and Securities Services businesses.
  2. Represents total merchant processing volume across CIB, CCB and CB. Refer to page 30 for additional information.
  3. Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm refined the scope of VaR to exclude positions related to the risk management of interest rate exposure from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities, and included these positions in other-sensitivity based measures. This change was made to more appropriately reflect the risk from changes in the Firm's own credit spread on fair value option elected liabilities in a single market risk measure. In the absence of this refinement, the average VaR for each of the following reported components would have been higher by the following amounts: CIB fixed income of $4 million, CIB Trading VaR $5 million and CIB VaR $6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
  4. CIB trading VaR includes substantially all market-making and client-driven activities, as well as certain risk management activities in CIB, including credit spread sensitivity to CVA. Refer to VaR measurement on pages 121-123 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for further information.
  5. Average portfolio VaR was less than the sum of the VaR of the components described above, which is due to portfolio diversification. The diversification effect reflects the fact that the risks were not perfectly correlated.
  6. Credit portfolio VaR includes the derivative CVA, hedges of the CVA and hedges of the retained loan portfolio, which are reported in principal transactions revenue. This VaR does not include the retained loan portfolio, which is not reported at fair value.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. COMMERCIAL BANKING FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

INCOME STATEMENT

REVENUE

Lending- and deposit-related fees (a)

$

261

$

256

$

228

$

224

$

233

2%

12%

All other income (a)

360

437

438

399

500

(18)

(28)

Noninterest revenue

621

693

666

623

733

(10)

(15)

Net interest income

1,557

1,604

1,608

1,662

1,680

(3)

(7)

TOTAL NET REVENUE (b)

2,178

2,297

2,274

2,285

2,413

(5)

(10)

Provision for credit losses

1,010

110

67

29

90

NM

NM

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation expense

472

444

454

438

449

6

5

Noncompensation expense

513

499

486

493

489

3

5

Amortization of intangibles

3

-

-

-

-

NM

NM

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

988

943

940

931

938

5

5

Income before income tax expense

180

1,244

1,267

1,325

1,385

(86)

(87)

Income tax expense

33

300

324

323

325

(89)

(90)

NET INCOME

$

147

$

944

$

943

$

1,002

$

1,060

(84)

(86)

Revenue by product

Lending

$

954

$

1,027

$

1,006

$

1,012

$

1,012

(7)

(6)

Wholesale payments

991

1,021

1,017

1,063

1,104

(3)

(10)

Investment banking (c)

235

211

226

193

289

11

(19)

Other

(2)

38

25

17

8

NM

NM

Total Commercial Banking net revenue (b)

$

2,178

$

2,297

$

2,274

$

2,285

$

2,413

(5)

(10)

Investment banking revenue, gross (d)

$

686

$

634

$

700

$

592

$

818

8

(16)

Revenue by client segment

Middle Market Banking

$

946

$

934

$

925

$

961

$

974

1

(3)

Corporate Client Banking

681

759

767

744

851

(10)

(20)

Commercial Real Estate Banking

541

537

547

538

547

1

(1)

Other

10

67

35

42

41

(85)

(76)

Total Commercial Banking net revenue (b)

$

2,178

$

2,297

$

2,274

$

2,285

$

2,413

(5)

(10)

FINANCIAL RATIOS

ROE

2

%

16

%

16

%

17

%

19

%

Overhead ratio

45

41

41

41

39

In the first quarter of 2020, the Merchant Services business was realigned from CCB to CIB and the revenue and expense of the business is reported across CCB, CIB and CB based primarily on client relationship. In conjunction with this realignment, treasury services product revenue has been renamed wholesale payments. Prior period revenue and expense amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation. Refer to page 30 for further information.

  1. In the first quarter of 2020, the Firm reclassified certain fees from asset management, administration and commissions (which are included in all other income) to lending- and deposit-related fees. Prior period amounts were revised to conform with the current presentation.
  2. Total net revenue included tax-equivalent adjustments from income tax credits related to equity investments in designated community development entities and in entities established for rehabilitation of historic properties, as well as tax-exempt income related to municipal financing activities of $81 million, $152 million, $114 million, $100 million and $94 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  3. Includes CB's share of revenue from investment banking products sold to CB clients through the CIB.
  4. Refer to page 60 of the Firm's 2019 Form 10-K for discussion of revenue sharing.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

COMMERCIAL BANKING

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except headcount and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)

Total assets

$

247,786

$

220,514

$

222,483

$

220,712

$

216,111

12%

15%

Loans:

Loans retained

232,254

207,287

209,448

208,323

204,927

12

13

Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value

1,112

1,009

3,187

1,284

410

10

171

Total loans

$

233,366

$

208,296

$

212,635

$

209,607

$

205,337

12

14

Equity

22,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

-

-

Period-end loans by client segment

Middle Market Banking

$

60,317

$

54,188

$

54,298

$

56,346

$

56,846

11

6

Corporate Client Banking

69,540

51,165

55,976

51,500

46,897

36

48

Commercial Real Estate Banking

102,799

101,951

101,326

100,751

100,622

1

2

Other

710

992

1,035

1,010

972

(28)

(27)

Total Commercial Banking loans

$

233,366

$

208,296

$

212,635

$

209,607

$

205,337

12

14

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average)

Total assets

$

226,071

$

219,891

$

218,620

$

218,760

$

218,297

3

4

Loans:

Loans retained

209,988

208,776

207,286

206,771

204,462

1

3

Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value

1,831

1,036

963

701

1,634

77

12

Total loans

$

211,819

$

209,812

$

208,249

$

207,472

$

206,096

1

3

Client deposits and other third-party liabilities

188,808

182,546

172,714

168,247

167,260

3

13

Equity

22,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

-

-

Average loans by client segment

Middle Market Banking

$

56,045

$

54,114

$

54,806

$

57,155

$

56,723

4

(1)

Corporate Client Banking

53,032

53,187

51,389

48,656

48,141

-

10

Commercial Real Estate Banking

101,526

101,542

101,044

100,671

100,264

-

1

Other

1,216

969

1,010

990

968

25

26

Total Commercial Banking loans

$

211,819

$

209,812

$

208,249

$

207,472

$

206,096

1

3

Headcount

11,779

11,629

11,501

11,248

11,033

1

7

CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$

100

$

89

$

45

$

15

$

11

12

NM

Nonperforming assets

Nonaccrual loans:

Nonaccrual loans retained (a)

793

498

659

614

544

59

46

Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale and loans

at fair value

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

793

498

659

614

544

59

46

Assets acquired in loan satisfactions

24

25

19

20

-

(4)

NM

Total nonperforming assets

817

523

678

634

544

56

50

Allowance for credit losses:

Allowance for loan losses

2,680

2,780

2,759

2,756

2,766

(4)

(3)

Allowance for lending-related commitments

505

293

293

274

250

72

102

Total allowance for credit losses

3,185

3,073

3,052

3,030

3,016

4

6

Net charge-off/(recovery) rate (b)

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.09

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans retained

1.15

1.34

1.32

1.32

1.35

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans retained (a)

338

558

419

449

508

Nonaccrual loans to period-end total loans

0.34

0.24

0.31

0.29

0.26

  1. Allowance for loan losses of $175 million, $114 million, $119 million, $125 million and $132 million was held against nonaccrual loans retained at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
  2. Loans held-for-sale and loans at fair value were excluded when calculating the net charge-off/(recovery) rate.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except ratio and headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

INCOME STATEMENT

REVENUE

Asset management, administration and commissions

$

2,706

$

2,654

$

2,574

$

2,568

$

2,416

2%

12%

All other income

3

173

139

115

177

(98)

(98)

Noninterest revenue

2,709

2,827

2,713

2,683

2,593

(4)

4

Net interest income

897

873

855

876

896

3

-

TOTAL NET REVENUE

3,606

3,700

3,568

3,559

3,489

(3)

3

Provision for credit losses

94

13

44

2

2

NM

NM

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Compensation expense

1,411

1,446

1,391

1,406

1,462

(2)

(3)

Noncompensation expense

1,248

1,204

1,231

1,190

1,185

4

5

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

2,659

2,650

2,622

2,596

2,647

-

-

Income before income tax expense

853

1,037

902

961

840

(18)

2

Income tax expense

189

252

234

242

179

(25)

6

NET INCOME

$

664

$

785

$

668

$

719

$

661

(15)

-

REVENUE BY LINE OF BUSINESS

Asset Management

$

1,740

$

1,892

$

1,816

$

1,785

$

1,761

(8)

(1)

Wealth Management

1,866

1,808

1,752

1,774

1,728

3

8

TOTAL NET REVENUE

$

3,606

$

3,700

$

3,568

$

3,559

$

3,489

(3)

3

FINANCIAL RATIOS

ROE

25

%

29

%

24

%

27

%

25

%

Overhead ratio

74

72

73

73

76

Pretax margin ratio:

Asset Management

24

30

25

25

23

Wealth Management

24

26

25

29

25

Asset & Wealth Management

24

28

25

27

24

Headcount

23,830

24,191

24,228

23,683

24,347

(1)

(2)

Number of Wealth Management client advisors

2,878

2,890

2,872

2,735

2,877

-

-

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (period-end)

Total assets

$

186,102

$

182,004

$

174,226

$

172,149

$

165,865

2%

12%

Loans

166,058

160,535

153,245

149,877

143,750

3

16

Deposits

168,561

147,804

138,439

136,225

143,348

14

18

Equity

10,500

10,500

10,500

10,500

10,500

-

-

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (average)

Total assets

$

183,316

$

176,925

$

171,121

$

167,544

$

167,358

4

10

Loans

161,823

156,106

150,486

146,494

145,406

4

11

Deposits

150,631

143,059

138,822

140,317

138,235

5

9

Equity

10,500

10,500

10,500

10,500

10,500

-

-

CREDIT DATA AND QUALITY STATISTICS

Net charge-offs

2

$

4

$

26

$

(3)

$

4

(50)

(50)

Nonaccrual loans

304

116

176

127

285

162

7

Allowance for credit losses:

Allowance for loan losses

438

354

350

331

325

24

35

Allowance for lending-related commitments

14

19

16

17

18

(26)

(22)

Total allowance for credit losses

452

373

366

348

343

21

32

Net charge-off/(recovery) rate

- %

0.01

%

0.07

%

(0.01) %

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans

0.26

0.22

0.23

0.22

0.23

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

144

305

199

261

114

Nonaccrual loans to period-end loans

0.18

0.07

0.11

0.08

0.20

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED

(in billions)

Mar 31, 2020

Change

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

CLIENT ASSETS

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

Assets by asset class

Liquidity

$

618

$

542

$

505

$

481

$

476

14%

30%

Fixed income

586

602

590

543

495

(3)

18

Equity

369

474

437

441

427

(22)

(14)

Multi-asset and alternatives

666

746

714

713

698

(11)

(5)

TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

2,239

2,364

2,246

2,178

2,096

(5)

7

Custody/brokerage/administration/deposits

763

862

815

820

801

(11)

(5)

TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS

$

3,002

$

3,226

$

3,061

$

2,998

$

2,897

(7)

4

Memo:

Alternatives client assets (a)

$

188

$

185

$

183

$

177

$

172

2

9

Assets by client segment

Private Banking

$

617

$

672

$

636

$

617

$

597

(8)

3

Institutional

1,097

1,074

1,029

991

943

2

16

Retail

525

618

581

570

556

(15)

(6)

TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

$

2,239

$

2,364

$

2,246

$

2,178

$

2,096

(5)

7

Private Banking

$

1,355

$

1,504

$

1,424

$

1,410

$

1,371

(10)

(1)

Institutional

1,118

1,099

1,051

1,013

965

2

16

Retail

529

623

586

575

561

(15)

(6)

TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS

$

3,002

$

3,226

$

3,061

$

2,998

$

2,897

(7)

4

Assets under management rollforward

Beginning balance

$

2,364

$

2,246

$

2,178

$

2,096

$

1,987

Net asset flows:

Liquidity

75

37

24

4

(5)

Fixed income

1

9

41

37

19

Equity

(1)

(1)

(2)

(1)

(6)

Multi-asset and alternatives

(2)

6

1

-

(3)

Market/performance/other impacts

(198)

67

4

42

104

Ending balance

$

2,239

$

2,364

$

2,246

$

2,178

$

2,096

Client assets rollforward

Beginning balance

$

3,226

$

3,061

$

2,998

$

2,897

$

2,733

Net asset flows

85

58

59

52

9

Market/performance/other impacts

(309)

107

4

49

155

Ending balance

$

3,002

$

3,226

$

3,061

$

2,998

$

2,897

  1. Represents assets under management, as well as client balances in brokerage accounts.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. CORPORATE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

1Q20 Change

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q19

1Q19

INCOME STATEMENT

REVENUE

Principal transactions

$

(113)

$

(234)

$

10

$

(175)

$

(62)

52%

(82)%

Investment securities gains

233

123

78

44

13

89

NM

All other income

211

(6)

32

6

57

NM

270

Noninterest revenue

331

(117)