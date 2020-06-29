JPMorgan Chase : 2020 DFAST Results and Methodology Disclosure

2020 Annual Stress Test Disclosure

Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

Supervisory Severely Adverse Scenario

June 29, 2020

Overview

This 2020 Annual Stress Test Disclosure presents the results of the annual stress test conducted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan Chase" or the "Firm") as required under the rules of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") that implement the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test ("DFAST") requirements ("DFAST Rule"). The results reflect certain forecasted financial measures for the nine-quarter projection period (1Q20 through 1Q22) under the Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario prescribed by the Federal Reserve. The stress test has been conducted in accordance with the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review ("CCAR") 2020 Summary Instructions published by the Federal Reserve on March 4, 2020 ("2020 CCAR Instructions").

The results represent hypothetical estimates under the Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario prescribed by the Federal Reserve on February 6, 2020 and do not represent JPMorgan Chase's forecasts of actual expected gains, losses, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), net income before taxes, capital, risk-weighted assets ("RWA"), or capital ratios.

The results were calculated using forecasting models and methodologies developed by JPMorgan Chase, and reflect capital action assumptions set forth in the DFAST Rule as of April 6, 2020. The Federal Reserve conducts its own stress tests of covered companies, including JPMorgan Chase, based on forecasting models and methodologies developed by the Federal Reserve, and uses the capital action assumptions set forth in the DFAST Rule as of May 18, 2020, which reflects changes made to those assumptions by the Stress Capital Buffer rule. Because the models and methodologies, as well as capital action assumptions, utilized by the Firm and the Federal Reserve are different, the results separately published by the Federal Reserve may vary from those disclosed in this report. JPMorgan Chase may not be able to explain the differences between the results published in this report and the results published by the Federal Reserve.

JPMorgan Chase's results reflect the following required assumptions under the DFAST Rule as of April 6, 2020 for each of the second through ninth quarters of the projection period ("DFAST Capital Actions")1:

Common stock dividend payments continue at the same dollar amount as the average of the prior-four quarters (2Q19 - 1Q20) and include common stock dividends attributable to issuances related to employee compensation

Scheduled dividend, interest, or principal payments for other capital instruments are paid

Repurchases of common stock and redemptions of other capital instruments are zero

Issuances of new preferred, or common stock, other than issuances of common stock related to employee compensation, are zero

A strong capital position is essential to the Firm's business strategy and competitive position. Maintaining a strong balance sheet to manage through economic volatility is considered a strategic imperative of the Firm's Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Operating Committee. Capital adequacy and stress testing is subject to oversight at the most senior levels of the Firm, including the Firm's Board of Directors. The annual DFAST stress test is subject to a governance framework, which includes oversight by the Board of Directors, the Firmwide Asset and Liability Committee, Capital & Liquidity Management, the Firmwide and line of business ("LOB") Chief Financial Officers and Chief Risk Officers, Model Risk Governance and Review, and Internal Audit.

1The first quarter of the projection period (1Q20) reflects actual capital actions (e.g., actual common stock dividends and repurchases net of issuances, and issuances and redemptions of other capital instruments)

2020 DFAST Stress Test Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario

The Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario is characterized by a severe global recession, accompanied by heightened stress in commercial real estate markets and corporate debt markets

Key economic variables in the Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario prescribed by the Federal Reserve1

U.S. real GDP- GDP declines 8.5% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and its trough in the third quarter of 2021

U.S. inflation- The annualized rate of change in the Consumer Price Index ("CPI") drops from 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 1.0% in the third quarter of 2020

U.S. unemployment rate- Unemployment rate increases by 6.5 percentage points from its level in the fourth quarter of 2019, peaking at 10% in the third quarter of 2021

Real estate prices- House prices decline 28% through the first quarter of 2022 relative to their level in the fourth quarter of 2019; commercial real estate prices decline by 35% through the first quarter of 2022 relative to their level in the fourth quarter of 2019

Equity markets- Equity prices decline by 50% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and their trough in the fourth quarter of 2020; equity market volatility peaks in the second quarter of 2020

Short-term and long-term rates- Short-term Treasury rates drop from 1.60% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 0.10% in the first quarter of 2020, where they remain for the duration of the forecast horizon; long-term Treasury rates drop from 1.80% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 0.70% in the first quarter of 2020, gradually recovering to 1.60% by the first quarter of 2022

Mortgage rates- 30-year mortgage rates rise from 3.70% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to a peak of 4.40% in the third quarter of 2020 before returning to 4.00% by the first quarter of 2022

Credit spreads- The spread between yields on investment-grade corporate bonds and yields on long-term Treasury securities widens from approximately 150 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 to a peak of 550 basis points in the third quarter of 2020

International- The scenario features severe recessions in the Euro area, United Kingdom, Japan and a pronounced deceleration of activity in developing Asia

1For the full scenario description and a complete set of economic variables provided by the Federal Reserve, see Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System "2020 Supervisory Scenarios for Annual Stress Tests Required under the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Testing Rules and the Capital Plan Rule" (February 6th, 2020)

2020 Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario results | JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DFAST results under the Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario

Capital and RWA projections - JPMorgan Chase

Firm-calculated projected stressed capital ratios1,2(1Q20 - 1Q22)

Actual 4Q19

2020 CCAR/ regulatory minimumStressed capital ratios

1Q22

Minimum3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)

12.4%

4.5%

9.1%

8.8%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%)

14.1%

6.0%

11.1%

10.7%

Total risk-based capital ratio (%)

16.0%

8.0%

13.1%

12.6%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (%)

7.9%

4.0%

6.2%

6.1%

Supplementary leverage ratio (%)

6.3%

3.0%

4.9%

4.9%

1All regulatory capital ratios were calculated under the Basel III Standardized rules. The supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") was calculated under the Basel III Advanced rules for all periods. For additional information on Basel III, refer to Capital Risk Management on pages 85-92 and Note 27 on pages 270-271 of JPMorgan Chase's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Form 10-K")

2Effective January 1, 2020, the Firm adopted new accounting guidance, commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), which has been incorporated in the Firm's 2020 DFAST stress test results. On March 31, 2020, the federal banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides the option to delay the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period ("CECL capital transition provisions"). The impacts of the day 1 CECL capital transition provisions have been incorporated into the Firm's stressed capital measures throughout this report. For additional information, refer to Capital Risk Management on pages 39-44 and Note 22 on pages 159-160 of JPMorgan Chase's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020

3The minimum capital ratio represents the lowest calculated stressed risk-based and leverage-based capital ratios during the period 1Q20 to 1Q22

Firm-calculated projected risk-weighted assets