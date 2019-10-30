JPMorgan Chase : 424B8 0 10/30/2019 | 12:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields October 25, 2019 Registration Statement Nos. 333-222672 and 333-222672-01; Rule 424(b)(8) JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Structured Investments $589,000 Uncapped Dual Directional Buffered Equity Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index due April 28, 2022 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The notes are designed for investors who seek an uncapped, unleveraged return equal to any appreciation, or a capped, unleveraged return equal to the absolute value of any depreciation (up to the Buffer Amount of 15.00%), of the lesser performing of the Russell 2000 ® Index and the S&P 500 ® Index, which we refer to as the Indices, at maturity.

Index, which we refer to as the Indices, at maturity. Investors should be willing to forgo interest and dividend payments and be willing to loseup to 85.00% of their principal amount at maturity.

The notes are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, which we refer to as JPMorgan Financial, the payment on which is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Any payment on the notes is subject to the credit risk of

JPMorgan Financial, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as guarantor of the notes.

JPMorgan Financial, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as guarantor of the notes. Payments on the notes are not linked to a basket composed of the Indices. Payments on the notes are linked to the performance of each of the Indices individually, as described below.

Minimum denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples thereof

The notes priced on October 25, 2019 and are expected to settle on or about October 30, 2019.

CUSIP: 48132FXJ0 Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of the accompanying product supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page US-1 of the accompanying underlying supplement and "Selected Risk Considerations" beginning on page PS-4 of this pricing supplement. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the accuracy or the adequacy of this pricing supplement or the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Price to Public (1) Fees and Commissions (2) Proceeds to Issuer Per note $1,000 - $1,000 Total $589,000 - $589,000 See "Supplemental Use of Proceeds" in this pricing supplement for information about the components of the price to public of the notes. All sales of the notes will be made to certain fee-based advisory accounts for which an affiliated or unaffiliated broker-dealer is an investment adviser. These broker-dealers will forgo any commissions related to these sales. See "Plan of Distribution (Conflicts of Interest)" in the accompanying product supplement. The estimated value of the notes, when the terms of the notes were set, was $973.70 per $1,000 principal amount note. See "The Estimated Value of the Notes" in this pricing supplement for additional information. The notes are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank. Pricing supplement to product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018, underlying supplement no. 1-I dated April 5, 2018 and the prospectus and prospectus supplement, each dated April 5, 2018 Key Terms Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, an indirect, wholly owned finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Guarantor: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Indices: The Russell 2000® Index (Bloomberg ticker: RTY) and the S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg ticker: SPX) Upside Leverage Factor: 1.00 Buffer Amount: 15.00% Pricing Date: October 25, 2019 Original Issue Date (Settlement Date): On or about October 30, 2019 Observation Date*: April 25, 2022 Maturity Date*: April 28, 2022 Subject to postponement in the event of a market disruption event and as described under "General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Determination Date - Notes Linked to Multiple Underlyings" and "General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Payment Date" in the accompanying product supplement Payment at Maturity: If the Final Value of each Index is greater than its Initial Value, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + ($1,000 × Lesser Performing Index Return × Upside Leverage Factor) If the Upside Leverage Factor is set at 1.00, you will not benefit from any upside leverage at maturity. If (i) the Final Value of one Index is greater than its Initial Value and the Final Value of the other Index is equal to its Initial Value or is less than its Initial Value by up to the Buffer Amount or (ii) the Final Value of each Index is equal to its Initial Value or is less than its Initial Value by up to the Buffer Amount, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + ($1,000 × Absolute Index Return of the Lesser Performing Index) If the Final Value of either Index is less than its Initial Value by more than the Buffer Amount, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + [$1,000 × (Lesser Performing Index Return + Buffer Amount)] If the Final Value of either Index is less than its Initial Value by more than the Buffer Amount, you will lose some or most of your principal amount at maturity. Absolute Index Return: With respect to each Index, the absolute value of its Index Return. For example, if the Index Return of an Index is -5%, its Absolute Index Return will equal 5%. Lesser Performing Index: The Index with the Lesser Performing Index Return Lesser Performing Index Return: The lower of the Index Returns of the Indices Index Return: With respect to each Index, (Final Value - Initial Value) Initial Value Initial Value: With respect to each Index, the closing level of that Index on the Pricing Date, which was 1,558.708 for the Russell 2000® Index and 3,022.55 for the S&P 500® Index Final Value: With respect to each Index, the closing level of that Index on the Observation Date PS-1 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Buffered Equity Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index Hypothetical Payout Profile The following table illustrates the hypothetical total return and payment at maturity on the notes linked to two hypothetical Indices. The "total return" as used in this pricing supplement is the number, expressed as a percentage, that results from comparing the payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note to $1,000. The hypothetical total returns and payments set forth below assume the following: an Initial Value for the Lesser Performing Index of 100.00;

an Upside Leverage Factor of 1.00; and

a Buffer Amount of 15.00%. The hypothetical Initial Value of the Lesser Performing Index of 100.00 has been chosen for illustrative purposes only and does not represent the actual Initial Value of either Index. The actual Initial Value of each Index is the closing level of that Index on the Pricing Date and is specified under "Key Terms - Initial Value" in this pricing supplement. For historical data regarding the actual closing levels of each Index, please see the historical information set forth under "The Indices" in this pricing supplement. Each hypothetical total return or hypothetical payment at maturity set forth below is for illustrative purposes only and may not be the actual total return or payment at maturity applicable to a purchaser of the notes. The numbers appearing in the following table have been rounded for ease of analysis. Final Value of Lesser Absolute Index Return Total Return on the Payment at Maturity the Lesser Performing of the Lesser Notes Performing Index Return Performing Index Index 180.00 80.00% N/A 80.00% $1,800.00 165.00 65.00% N/A 65.00% $1,650.00 150.00 50.00% N/A 50.00% $1,500.00 140.00 40.00% N/A 40.00% $1,400.00 130.00 30.00% N/A 30.00% $1,300.00 120.00 20.00% N/A 20.00% $1,200.00 110.00 10.00% N/A 10.00% $1,100.00 105.00 5.00% N/A 5.00% $1,050.00 101.00 1.00% N/A 1.00% $1,010.00 100.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% $1,000.00 95.00 -5.00% 5.00% 5.00% $1,050.00 90.00 -10.00% 10.00% 10.00% $1,100.00 85.00 -15.00% 15.00% 15.00% $1,150.00 80.00 -20.00% N/A -5.00% $950.00 70.00 -30.00% N/A -15.00% $850.00 60.00 -40.00% N/A -25.00% $750.00 50.00 -50.00% N/A -35.00% $650.00 40.00 -60.00% N/A -45.00% $550.00 30.00 -70.00% N/A -55.00% $450.00 20.00 -80.00% N/A -65.00% $350.00 10.00 -90.00% N/A -75.00% $250.00 0.00 -100.00% N/A -85.00% $150.00 PS-2 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Buffered Equity Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index The following graph demonstrates the hypothetical payments at maturity on the notes for a sub-set of Lesser Performing Index Returns detailed in the table above (-50% to 50%). We cannot give you assurance that the performance of the Lesser Performing Index will result in the return of any of your principal amount in excess of $150.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount note, subject to the credit risks of JPMorgan Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co. How the Notes Work Index Appreciation Upside Scenario: If the Final Value of each Index is greater than its Initial Value, investors will receive at maturity the $1,000 principal amount plus a return equal to the Lesser Performing Index Return times the Upside Leverage Factor of 1.00. If the closing level of the Lesser Performing Index increases 10.00%, investors will receive at maturity a return of 10.00%, or $1,100.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. Index Par or Index Depreciation Upside Scenario: If (i) the Final Value of one Index is greater than its Initial Value and the Final Value of the other Index is equal to its Initial Value or is less than its Initial Value by up to the Buffer Amount of 15.00% or (ii) the Final Value of each Index is equal to its Initial Value or is less than its Initial Value by up to the Buffer Amount of 15.00%, investors will receive at maturity the $1,000 principal amount plus a return equal to the Absolute Index Return of the Lesser Performing Index. For example, if the closing level of the Lesser Performing Index declines 10.00%, investors will receive at maturity a return of 10.00%, or $1,100.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. Downside Scenario: If the Final Value of either Index is less than its Initial Value by more than the Buffer Amount of15.00%, investors will lose 1% of the principal amount of their notes for every 1% that the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Index is less than its Initial Value by more than the Buffer Amount. For example, if the closing level of the Lesser Performing Index declines60.00%, investors will lose 45.00% of their principal amount and receive only $550.00 per $1,000 principal amount note at maturity. The hypothetical returns and hypothetical payments on the notes shown above applyonly if you hold the notes for their entire term.These hypotheticals do not reflect the fees or expenses that would be associated with any sale in the secondary market. If these fees and expenses were included, the hypothetical returns and hypothetical payments shown above would likely be lower. PS-3 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Buffered Equity Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index Selected Risk Considerations An investment in the notes involves significant risks. These risks are explained in more detail in the "Risk Factors" sections of the accompanying product supplement and underlying supplement. YOUR INVESTMENT IN THE NOTES MAY RESULT IN A LOSS -

The notes do not guarantee any return of principal. If the Final Value of either Index is less than its Initial Value by more than 15.00%, you will lose 1% of the principal amount of your notes for every 1% that the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Index is less than its Initial Value by more than 15.00%. Accordingly, under these circumstances, you will lose up to 85.00% of your principal amount at maturity.

The notes do not guarantee any return of principal. If the Final Value of either Index is less than its Initial Value by more than 15.00%, you will lose 1% of the principal amount of your notes for every 1% that the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Index is less than its Initial Value by more than 15.00%. Accordingly, under these circumstances, you will lose up to 85.00% of your principal amount at maturity. YOUR MAXIMUM GAIN ON THE NOTES IS LIMITED BY THE BUFFER AMOUNT IF THE LESSER PERFORMING INDEX RETURN IS NEGATIVE - Because the payment at maturity will not reflect the Absolute Index Return of the Lesser Performing Index if its Final Value is less than its Initial Value by more than the Buffer Amount, the Buffer Amount is effectively a cap on your return at maturity if the Lesser Performing Index Return is negative. The maximum payment at maturity if the Lesser Performing Index Return is negative is $1,150.00 per $1,000 principal amount note.

CREDIT RISKS OF JPMORGAN FINANCIAL AND JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -

Investors are dependent on our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s ability to pay all amounts due on the notes. Any actual or potential change in our or JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s creditworthiness or credit spreads, as determined by the market for taking that credit risk, is likely to adversely affect the value of the notes. If we and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were to default on our payment obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the notes and you could lose your entire investment.

Investors are dependent on our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s ability to pay all amounts due on the notes. Any actual or potential change in our or JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s creditworthiness or credit spreads, as determined by the market for taking that credit risk, is likely to adversely affect the value of the notes. If we and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were to default on our payment obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the notes and you could lose your entire investment. AS A FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, JPMORGAN FINANCIAL HAS NO INDEPENDENT OPERATIONS AND HAS LIMITED ASSETS -

As a finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., we have no independent operations beyond the issuance and administration of our securities. Aside from the initial capital contribution from JPMorgan Chase & Co., substantially all of our assets relate to obligations of our affiliates to make payments under loans made by us or other intercompany agreements. As a result, we are dependent upon payments from our affiliates to meet our obligations under the notes. If these affiliates do not make payments to us and we fail to make payments on the notes, you may have to seek payment under the related guarantee by JPMorgan Chase & Co., and that guarantee will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As a finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., we have no independent operations beyond the issuance and administration of our securities. Aside from the initial capital contribution from JPMorgan Chase & Co., substantially all of our assets relate to obligations of our affiliates to make payments under loans made by us or other intercompany agreements. As a result, we are dependent upon payments from our affiliates to meet our obligations under the notes. If these affiliates do not make payments to us and we fail to make payments on the notes, you may have to seek payment under the related guarantee by JPMorgan Chase & Co., and that guarantee will rank with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co. POTENTIAL CONFLICTS -

We and our affiliates play a variety of roles in connection with the notes. In performing these duties, our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s economic interests are potentially adverse to your interests as an investor in the notes. It is possible that hedging or trading activities of ours or our affiliates in connection with the notes could result in substantial returns for us or our affiliates while the value of the notes declines. Please refer to "Risk Factors - Risks Relating to Conflicts of Interest" in the accompanying product supplement. ● ® JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. IS CURRENTLY ONE OF THE COMPANIES THAT MAKE UP THE S&P 500 INDEX, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. will not have any obligation to consider your interests in taking any corporate action that might affect the level of the S&P 500 ® Index. AN INVESTMENT IN THE NOTES IS SUBJECT TO RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH SMALL CAPITALIZATION STOCKS WITH RESPECT TO THE RUSSELL 2000 ® INDEX -

Small capitalization companies may be less able to withstand adverse economic, market, trade and competitive conditions relative to larger companies. Small capitalization companies are less likely to pay dividends on their stocks, and the presence of a dividend payment could be a factor that limits downward stock price pressure under adverse market conditions.

INDEX - Small capitalization companies may be less able to withstand adverse economic, market, trade and competitive conditions relative to larger companies. Small capitalization companies are less likely to pay dividends on their stocks, and the presence of a dividend payment could be a factor that limits downward stock price pressure under adverse market conditions. YOU ARE EXPOSED TO THE RISK OF DECLINE IN THE LEVEL OF EACH INDEX -

Payments on the notes are not linked to a basket composed of the Indices and are contingent upon the performance of each individual Index. Poor performance by either of the Indices over the term of the notes may negatively affect your payment at maturity and will not be offset or mitigated by positive performance by the other Index.

Payments on the notes are not linked to a basket composed of the Indices and are contingent upon the performance of each individual Index. Poor performance by either of the Indices over the term of the notes may negatively affect your payment at maturity and will not be offset or mitigated by positive performance by the other Index. YOUR PAYMENT AT MATURITY WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE LESSER PERFORMING INDEX.

THE NOTES DO NOT PAY INTEREST.

YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE DIVIDENDS ON THE SECURITIES INCLUDED IN EITHER INDEX OR HAVE ANY RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THOSE SECURITIES.

LACK OF LIQUIDITY-

The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Accordingly, the price at which you may be able to trade your notes is likely to depend on the price, if any, at which J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, which we refer to as JPMS, is willing to buy the notes. You may not be able to sell your notes. The notes are not designed to be short-term trading instruments. Accordingly, you should be able and willing to hold your notes to maturity. PS-4 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Buffered Equity Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 16:26:08 UTC 0 Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 12:27p JPMORGAN CHASE : 424b8 PU 11:30a U.S. Growth Settles in at Low Gear in Third Quarter -- Update DJ 10:01a JPMORGAN CHASE : J.P. Morgan 2019 Global Liquidity PeerView(SM) Survey Reveals D.. PR 10/28 JPMORGAN CHASE : J.P. Morgan Closes Lynstone Special Situations Fund at $1.06 Bi.. DJ 10/28 JPMORGAN CHASE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Intel, JPMorg.. PR 10/28 Financial Industry Leads the Way -- WSJ DJ 10/28 The Business Case for More Diversity -- WSJ DJ 10/25 JPMORGAN CHASE : 2019 DFAST Mid-Cycle Results and Methodology Disclosure PU 10/25 JPMORGAN CHASE : Announces 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Mid-Cycle Stress Results BU 10/25 JPMORGAN CHASE : Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 .. BU