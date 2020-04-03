Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase : CEO Goes Back to Work

04/03/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By David Benoit

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive James Dimon returned to work this week, a month after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

In a memo to employees, Mr. Dimon thanked Co-Presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith for running the bank in his absence. He is working remotely, along with most of the bank's executives, as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through New York City.

"I have been recuperating well and getting stronger every day," he said.

Mr. Dimon has been gone from the nation's largest bank at a particularly tumultuous time in the markets and for the global economy.

On March 5, he was getting ready for work when he felt a pain in his chest and immediately went to the hospital. He underwent a procedure to repair an acute aortic dissection, an often fatal separation of tissues in the wall of the aorta, the large blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

Mr. Dimon was released from the hospital the following week, the day before his 64th birthday.

While he was recovering, Mr. Dimon kept close tabs on JPMorgan and spoke with other executives at the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, he joined a call with industry peers in the Financial Services Forum, his first interaction with big-bank executives who have been coordinating some of their responses to the market and economic turmoil caused by the virus's spread, according to people familiar with the matter.

In his memo, Mr. Dimon offered encouragement to employees working through the crisis.

"The countries and citizens of the global community will get through this unprecedented situation, but it does serve as a vivid reminder that we all live on one planet," he said.

Write to David Benoit at david.benoit@wsj.com

