Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. : Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:06pm EST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today the quarterly coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJ). The table below summarizes the coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (the “Notes”).

NYSE
Arca
Ticker

Registered
Issue Name

Declaration
Date

Ex-Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount1
per Note

Current
Yield2

AMJ

Alerian MLP
Index ETN

February
21, 2020

February
28, 2020

March 2,
2020

March 10,
2020

$0.4328

8.48%

The Notes are subject to a maximum issuance limitation of 129,000,000 Notes, which may cause the Notes to trade at a premium relative to the indicative note value. Investors that pay a premium for the Notes could incur significant losses if that investor sells its notes at a time when some or all of the premium is no longer present.

1) As defined in the Market-Making Supplement, dated April 5, 2018 for the Notes.

You may access this market making supplement as follows:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004528/dp87762_424b2-alerian.htm

2) “Current Yield” equals the current Coupon Amount annualized and divided by the closing price of the Notes on February 19, 2020 and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the Notes.

The Notes are senior, unsecured obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the Notes may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice.

Investors should consult with their own advisors as to these matters.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this communication relates.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents relating to this offering that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this offering.

You may get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, JPMorganChase & Co., any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus, the prospectus supplement, the product supplement and the pricing supplement if you so request by calling toll-free 800-576-3529.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
04:06pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO. : Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN
BU
02:51pJPMORGAN CHASE : Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
AQ
11:29aJPMORGAN CHASE : Morality over money Time for financial institutions to Tell the..
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Clinch Records, E*Trade Finds a Buyer and Wa..
DJ
02:48aMorgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/20Spotlight turns to Goldman Sachs after Morgan Stanley deal
RE
02/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 50 800 M
Net income 2020 33 026 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,73%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 431 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 140,31  $
Last Close Price 137,49  $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.37%431 170
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%304 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.50%273 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.82%211 559
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.47%195 724
CITIGROUP INC.-2.09%165 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group