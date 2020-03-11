Log in
JPMorgan Chase & Co. : Launches Women on the Move Podcast Series

03/11/2020 | 11:18am EDT

Series features candid conversations with business, non-profit and entertainment leaders

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) debuted its Women on the Move podcast series today with Samantha Saperstein, global head of Women on the Move, conducting unscripted interviews with renowned business leaders who share their career journeys, business insights, and leadership advice. The first three episodes are available today and were taped in the Equality Lounge at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, featuring:

“We designed our podcast to give women and men a chance to hear amazing stories from leaders who support our commitment to developing a more equitable world,” said Saperstein. “A big part of Women on the Move is sharing stories to help women advance their careers, their companies, and the quality of their lives.”

With new interviews rolling out weekly through spring, the Women on the Move podcast series is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio. Saperstein’s future guests include a wide range of guests with diverse experiences:

  • Julianne Hough, Actress, dancer and founder of Kinergy
  • Eve Rodsky, best-selling author of “Fair Play”
  • Morag Watson, Chief Digital Innovation Officer for BP
  • Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer of Snap
  • Shelia Lirio Marcelo, founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Care.com
  • Kerry Kennedy, Human rights activist and writer
  • Rima Quershi, Chief Strategy Officer at Verizon
  • Shalini Misra, Interior Design entrepreneur
  • Shaima Hamidaddin, Executive Manager of the Misk Global Forum
  • Kaja Iversen, President and CEO of Women Deliver
  • Claudia Romo Edelman, Special Adviser at the United Nations and the We Are All Human Foundation
  • Sarah Kate Ellis, President of GLAAD
  • Ari Getty, Philanthropist and businesswoman
  • Gigi Gorgeous, YouTube Influencer

JPMorgan Chase leaders also participated in the series including Gordon Smith, Co-President of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CEO of Consumer & Community Banking and Lori Beer, the firm’s Chief Technology Officer.

Women on the Move is JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to provide women with opportunities to succeed in their professional and personal lives. The program’s key objectives are to expand women-run businesses, improve women’s financial health and advance women’s career growth. Through these efforts, our goal is to help secure an equal future for our female employees, clients, consumers and the communities we serve.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2020
