JPMorgan Chase & Co. : to Help One Million Women Make Saving a Priority

Call to action will launch at the firm’s annual Women on the Move Leadership Day with 10,000 employees and clients

In advance of its fourth annual Women on the Move Leadership Day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is calling for one million women to commit to boosting their financial health by automatically saving through Chase.com. The effort is part of the firmwide Women on the Move initiative that began in 2013 and now has more than 40,000 employees in 22 countries participating.

Women on the Move scaled beyond JPMorgan Chase employees last year to include client and community outreach. Hundreds of events happen locally to bring women together, most recently in Seattle last month, where 350 female clients got a surprise visit from JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. On Monday, October 7, an estimated 10,000 employees and clients will participate in an all-day conference at Radio City Music Hall and via global webcast, with speakers ranging from Dimon and Condoleezza Rice to Abby Wambach, Lindsey Vonn, and author Eve Rodsky. The public can follow JPMorgan Chase social channels for live updates tagging #powerHER and visit www.jpmorganchase.com/WOTM for more.

“We’ve seen great momentum behind Women on the Move all year and around the world,” said Sam Saperstein, managing director of the global initiative. “I’m excited for Leadership Day to announce progress on Women on the Move’s targeted goals to ensure we are making a difference for women that can be seen, felt, and counted.”

Women on the Move has three focus areas, which the firm’s businesses, people and philanthropic teams collaborate to:

Expand women-owned businesses to help women start and grow companies through banking, credit and the firm’s philanthropic investments. Last year, the firm pledged to lend $10 billion in new credit to women-led businesses in the U.S. from 2019 through the end of 2021. As of June 30, it is ahead of pace with nearly $2 billion in new loans and lines of credit extended.



“Supporting women in business isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s an important engine of broader economic growth,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Business Banking. “Women on the Move directly supports our mission to be the most recommended financial partner for business owners in our communities as they start, run, and grow their business.”



Improve women’s financial health by providing tools and education to support women and their families. Through a series of branch-based Chase Chats and Currency Conversations in partnership with Essence, Chase is providing more resources than ever to help consumers wisely spend, save, borrow and invest. In addition, new tools such as Credit Journey and the Chase Autosave rules on the Chase Mobile app or Chase.com help consumers with simple steps to take control of their finances. The goal is to have one million women enroll in Autosave by mid-2020.



“Getting into the habit of savings is one of the most powerful ways a woman can build financial health for her and for her family,” said Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “We want to help women feel confident about their futures, become resilient, and build wealth to support their goals and dreams.”



Empower women’s career growth by hiring, developing and promoting more women and making JPMorgan Chase an exceptional place for women to work. In the past year, a record number of women were promoted at multiple levels firmwide.



“Supporting the growth of women’s careers at JPMorgan Chase isn’t just a job for female leaders,” said Robin Leopold, Global Head of Human Resources for JPMorgan Chase. “We’re all focused on providing an inclusive culture, growth opportunities, coaching and training, and family-friendly policies and benefits.”

