JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase : Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

11/15/2019 | 04:17pm EST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series V preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.8 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 49 612 M
Net income 2019 33 824 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,51x
Capitalization 403 B
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 123,73  $
Last Close Price 128,60  $
Spread / Highest target 8,86%
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.61%403 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.08%294 140
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%282 572
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.65%226 228
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%199 549
CITIGROUP INC.41.84%161 207
