JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
10/15 04:34:52 pm
120.29 USD   +3.30%
JPMorgan Chase : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

0
10/15/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series P, Y, AA, BB, DD and EE preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.8 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 48 347 M
Net income 2019 32 931 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 372 B
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 119,00  $
Last Close Price 116,45  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%372 292
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.51%278 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.26%271 244
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.92%217 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.42%200 536
CITIGROUP INC.34.92%158 676
