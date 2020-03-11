JPMorgan Chase : FWP

accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the

This term sheet supplements the information set forth under "Description of the Notes" in the Prospectus Supplement, subject to completion, dated March 10, 2020 to the Prospectus dated April 11, 2019.

date of redemption; and (ii) the "Make-Whole Amount" discounted at the "Treasury Yield" plus 25 basis points, if any, with respect to such notes. In addition, we may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole, but not in part, on March 13, 2025 upon at least 5 days' but no more than 30 days' notice to holders of the notes, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption. In addition, we may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on or after February 13, 2026 upon at least 5 days' but no more than 30 days' notice to holders of the notes, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption. The foregoing supplements and supersedes the information set forth under "Description of the Notes" in the Prospectus Supplement, subject to completion, dated March 10, 2020 to the Prospectus dated April 11, 2019. CUSIP/ISIN: 46647PBH8/ US46647PBH82 Trade Date: March 10, 2020 Settlement Date: March 13, 2020 (T+3) Denominations: $2,000 x $1,000 Sole Bookrunner: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Co-Managers: Penserra Securities LLC Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Settlement Period: The closing will occur on March 13, 2020 which will be more than two U.S. business days after the date of this pricing term sheet. Rule 15c6-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 generally requires that securities trades in the secondary market settle in two business days, unless the parties to a trade expressly agree otherwise.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this term sheet relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and any other documents relating to this offering that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this offering. You may get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling collect 1-212-834-4533.

