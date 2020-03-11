JPMorgan Chase : FWP

This term sheet supplements the information set forth under "Description of the Notes" in the Prospectus Supplement, subject to completion, dated March 10, 2020 to the Prospectus dated April 11, 2019.
Issuer:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Security Type:
SEC Registered Senior Notes
Security:
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2026
Currency:
USD
Size:
$2,250,000,000
Maturity:
March 13, 2026
Fixed Rate Period:
From and including March 13, 2020 to but excluding March 13, 2025
Floating Rate Period:
From and including March 13, 2025 to but excluding Maturity
Payment Frequency:
Semi-annual during the Fixed Rate Period and quarterly during the
Floating Rate Period
Day Count Fraction:
30/360 during the Fixed Rate Period, Actual/360 during the Floating
Rate Period
Benchmark Treasury:
1.125% due February 28, 2025
Benchmark Treasury Yield:
0.555%
Spread to Benchmark Treasury:
+145 basis points
Reoffer Yield:
2.005%
Fixed Rate Coupon:
2.005%, payable semiannually in arrears during the Fixed Rate
Period.
Floating Rate Coupon:
An annual floating rate equal to the Floating Rate Index plus a margin
of 1.585%, payable quarterly in arrears during the Floating Rate
Period.
Floating Rate Index:
Benchmark rate (expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR)
Floating Rate Reset Frequency:
Quarterly during the Floating Rate Period
Price to Public:
100% of face amount
Proceeds (Before Expenses) to Issuer:
$2,242,125,000
Interest Payment Dates:
During the Fixed Rate Period, each March 13 and September 13,
beginning September 13, 2020 and including March 13, 2025, and
during the Floating Rate Period, each of June 13, 2025, September 13,
2025, December 13, 2025 and March 13, 2026.
Business Day:
New York
Business Day Convention:
During the Fixed Rate Period, following business day. During the
Floating Rate Period, modified following business day.
Optional Redemption:
We may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole at any time or in
part from time to time, on or after September 13, 2020 and prior to
March 13, 2025 upon at least 5 days' but no more than 30 days'
notice to holders of the notes, at a redemption price equal to the sum
of: (i) 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed plus
accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the
date of redemption; and (ii) the "Make-Whole Amount" discounted at
the "Treasury Yield" plus 25 basis points, if any, with respect to such
notes.
In addition, we may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole, but not
in part, on March 13, 2025 upon at least 5 days' but no more than 30
days' notice to holders of the notes, at a redemption price equal to
100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed plus
accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of
redemption.
In addition, we may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole at any
time or in part from time to time, on or after February 13, 2026 upon
at least 5 days' but no more than 30 days' notice to holders of the
notes, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of
the notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to,
but excluding, the date of redemption.
The foregoing supplements and supersedes the information set forth
under "Description of the Notes" in the Prospectus Supplement,
subject to completion, dated March 10, 2020 to the Prospectus dated
April 11, 2019.
CUSIP/ISIN:
46647PBH8/ US46647PBH82
Trade Date:
March 10, 2020
Settlement Date:
March 13, 2020 (T+3)
Denominations:
$2,000 x $1,000
Sole Bookrunner:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Co-Managers:
Penserra Securities LLC
Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
Settlement Period: The closing will occur on March 13, 2020 which will be more than two U.S. business days after the date of this pricing term sheet. Rule 15c6-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 generally requires that securities trades in the secondary market settle in two business days, unless the parties to a trade expressly agree otherwise.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this term sheet relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and any other documents relating to this offering that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this offering. You may get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling collect 1-212-834-4533.
