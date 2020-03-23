JPMorgan Chase : FWP

This term sheet supplements the information set forth under "Description of the Notes" in the Prospectus Supplement, subject to completion, dated March 19, 2020 to the Prospectus dated April 11, 2019 and provides information regarding the sale of an additional amount of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2031.
Issuer:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Security Type:
SEC Registered Senior Notes
Security:
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2031
Currency:
USD
Reopening Size:
$500,000,000
Total Amount Offered Following Reopening:
$3,000,000,000
Maturity:
March 24, 2031
Fixed Rate Period:
From and including March 24, 2020 to but excluding March 24, 2030
Floating Rate Period:
From and including March 24, 2030 to but excluding Maturity
Payment Frequency:
Semi-annual during the Fixed Rate Period and quarterly during the
Floating Rate Period
Day Count Fraction:
30/360 during the Fixed Rate Period, Actual/360 during the Floating
Rate Period
Benchmark Treasury:
1.500% due February 15, 2030
Reoffer Yield:
4.363%
Fixed Rate Coupon:
4.493%, payable semiannually in arrears during the Fixed Rate
Period.
Floating Rate Coupon:
An annual floating rate equal to the Floating Rate Index plus a spread
of 3.790% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears during the Floating
Rate Period.
Floating Rate Index:
Benchmark rate (expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR)
Floating Rate Reset Frequency:
Quarterly during the Floating Rate Period
Price to Public:
101.044% of face amount
Proceeds (Before Expenses) to Issuer:
$502,970,000
Interest Payment Dates:
During the Fixed Rate Period, each March 24 and September 24,
beginning September 24, 2020 and including March 24, 2030, and
during the Floating Rate Period, each of June 24, 2030, September 24,
2030, December 24, 2030 and March 24, 2031.
Business Day:
New York
Business Day Convention:
During the Fixed Rate Period, following business day. During the
Floating Rate Period, modified following business day.
Optional Redemption:
We may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole at any time or in
part from time to time, on or after September 24, 2020 and prior to
March 24, 2030 upon at least 5 days' but no more than 30 days'
notice to holders of the notes,
at a redemption price equal to the sum of: (i) 100% of the principal
amount of the notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest
thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption; and (ii) the "Make-
Whole Amount" discounted at the "Treasury Yield" plus 50 basis
points, if any, with respect to such notes.
In addition, we may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole, but not
in part, on March 24, 2030 upon at least 5 days' but no more than 30
days' notice to holders of the notes, at a redemption price equal to
100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed plus
accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of
redemption.
In addition, we may redeem the notes, at our option, in whole at any
time or in part from time to time, on or after December 24, 2030 upon
at least 5 days' but no more than 30 days' notice to holders of the
notes, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of
the notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to,
but excluding, the date of redemption.
The foregoing supplements and supersedes the information set forth
under "Description of the Notes" in the Prospectus Supplement,
subject to completion, dated March 19, 2020 to the Prospectus dated
April 11, 2019.
CUSIP/ISIN:
46647PBJ4 / US46647PBJ49
Trade Date:
March 20, 2020
Settlement Date:
March 24, 2020 (T+2)
Denominations:
$2,000 x $1,000
Sole Bookrunner:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Co-Managers:
Academy Securities, Inc.
Loop Capital Markets LLC
The offered notes are an additional amount of a series of previously offered notes. The notes offered hereby will have the same terms as, and will be fungible with, the notes previously offered. The notes offered hereby will be issued concurrently with the notes previously offered.
