JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

JPMorgan Chase : Files Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

02/25/2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.jpmorganchase.com/investor-relations under SEC & Other Filings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 50 800 M
Net income 2020 33 026 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,53x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 414 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 140,31  $
Last Close Price 132,16  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%414 455
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.07%285 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.28%268 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.63%204 691
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%191 796
CITIGROUP INC.-9.21%152 783
