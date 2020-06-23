JPMorgan Chase : New LinkedIn Live Career Readiness Series Brings Advice, Tips to 2020 HBCU Graduates and Students

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, a new Advancing Black Pathways Career Readiness Series will deliver career and financial health advice to recent college graduates and young professionals— and grow the firm's black talent pipeline.

The six-part series will be livestreamed on LinkedIn Live and will cover a variety of topics— including how to reinvent your career in a virtual environment, information on career opportunities in banking and operations, and tips for creating a strong LinkedIn profile. There will also be an episode devoted to managing financial health after landing that first job out of college.

A recent survey from Chase found that 59% of black, recent college graduates said free online learning tools and courses would be most helpful as they adapt to COVID-19 impacts on their summer plans and life after college. This series is a follow-up to last month's virtual commencement ceremony: "Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition," which the firm hosted to celebrate the graduations of nearly 30,000 students from 78 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

The first episode, "Re-Inventing Your Career in Transformative Times," will be livestreamed today at 2 p.m. EST on the JPMorgan Chase LinkedIn channel, and will feature a discussion between Brian Lamb, the firm's Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, and Sekou Kaalund, the Head of Advancing Black Pathways (ABP). They'll discuss what it takes to establish yourself in a new firm in a virtual environment, how to succeed in the corporate world as a minority, and transferring your skills to a new field if you're looking for a change.

"We're committed to equipping the next generation of black talent with the tools and insights they'll need to build lasting and rewarding careers both as entrepreneurs and in Corporate America," Lamb said. "In addition, we're being intentional about increasing access to well-paying careers, and intend to grow our network of black talent through the Advancing Black Pathways Career Readiness Series."

"Entering the professional world after college can be a daunting experience, and we're focused on helping the HBCU Class of 2020 bolster their career readiness as they enter the workforce," Kaalund said. "We're also in the midst of one of the most difficult job markets on record, so we want to raise awareness of potential opportunities at JPMorgan Chase."

In addition to career and financial advice, the firm will offer information on career opportunities and encourage attendees to join its talent network as part of a commitment to hire 4,000 black students by 2024. Each of the episodes will be featured on the careers section of the Advancing Black Pathways website. Here are the topics ABP will cover during the Career Readiness Series:

June 23 : Re-Inventing Your Career in Transformative Times July 7 : Exploring a Career in Banking Operations July 21 : Post-College Financial Health Aug. 4 : Exploring a Career in (Virtual) Banking Aug. 18 : Tips for Creating a Strong LinkedIn-Profile Sept. 1 : Exploring a Career as a Financial Advisor

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com

SOURCE JPMorgan Chase & Co.