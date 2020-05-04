JPMorgan Chase : Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

By Julia-Ambra Verlaine

President Donald Trump's tweets are increasingly driving swings in the $25 trillion market for using options to bet on U.S. interest rates.

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts.

As investors have grown increasingly focused on government policy in recent months, with battles over trade and the response to the economic fallout from the pandemic, presidential tweets have prompted more swings in the interest-rate options markets, the analysts wrote.

That's a shift after decades in which swings in those markets were largely driven by liquidity -- the ability for buyers and sellers to find one another and transact without pushing prices up or down too much, the analysts said.

Investors have debated the effects of President Trump's tweets on prices in financial markets over the past few years. Traders said at the very least they have noticed more violent moves timed with the president's pronouncements on the social-media outlet.

Tweets around subjects under White House control -- such as tariffs or personnel announcements -- move the interest-rate options market most and the content typically has to be relevant to whatever investors are focusing on, said Josh Younger, head of interest-rate derivative research at JPMorgan.

While the content of Mr. Trump's tweets right now contains less information of use to interest-rate markets than during recent trade negotiations, Mr. Younger said interest-rate options prices remain more sensitive to the president's feed compared with six months ago.

"The impact of Presidential tweets cuts both ways," said Mr. Younger. "Whereas this channel was a material driver of volatility for much of 2019, more recent shifts in content have significantly dampened their impact. But it is arguably more important to focus on market sensitivity to, rather than the level of, this driver."

The multitrillion-dollar market for interest-rate options includes hedge funds, asset managers and insurance companies. Price swings ultimately influence borrowing costs set by mortgage lenders, who follow interest-rate options markets for indications on volatility.

Chris Stanton, chief investment officer of Sunrise Capital Partners, said his firm also studied this phenomenon and that Mr. Trump's tweets certainly moved the market in 2019, when investors were assessing the state of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The pandemic response, he said, is much less likely to move markets.

"The real question is whether Twitter is able to move things, or is it the mechanism through which China trade negotiations were delivered?" said Mr. Stanton.

Volatility in the interest-rate options market in recent weeks reached heights unseen since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, before stabilizing after the Federal Reserve intervened to calm credit markets. Some say volatility has further declined because high-frequency trading firms have staged a tentative comeback, adding to the pool of buyers and sellers exchanging contracts.

But JPMorgan research analysts said that high-frequency trading firms have become more sensitive to President Trump's tweets in recent years as well, pulling back from the market for five to 10 minutes after a presidential tweet.

Write to Julia-Ambra Verlaine at Julia.Verlaine@wsj.com