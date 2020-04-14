Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
04/14 07:15:49 am
99.025 USD   +0.85%
06:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Press Release
PU
06:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Supplement
PU
JPMorgan Chase : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has released its first-quarter 2020 financial results. Results can be found at the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/latest-earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.1 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 44 552 M
Net income 2020 24 593 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 109,68  $
Last Close Price 98,19  $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.56%299 093
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%253 330
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.08%208 697
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%203 046
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%137 464
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-41.58%128 530
