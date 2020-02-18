JPMorgan Chase : SEC Filing - 424B2 0 02/18/2020 | 06:10am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Subject to completion dated February 14, 2020 February , 2020 Registration Statement Nos. 333-222672 and 333-222672-01; Rule 424(b)(2) JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC

Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation due February 19, 2021 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. · The notes are designed for investors who seek a Contingent Interest Payment with respect to each Review Date for which the closing price of one share of each of the Reference Stocks is greater than or equal to 75.00% of its Strike Value, which we refer to as an Interest Barrier. · The notes will be automatically called if the closing price of one share of each Reference Stock on any Review Date (other than the final Review Date) is greater than or equal to its Strike Value. · The earliest date on which an automatic call may be initiated is May 13, 2020. · Investors in the notes should be willing to accept the risk of losing some or all of their principal and the risk that no Contingent Interest Payment may be made with respect to some or all Review Dates. · Investors should also be willing to forgo fixed interest and dividend payments, in exchange for the opportunity to receive Contingent Interest Payments. · The notes are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, which we refer to as JPMorgan Financial, the payment on which is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Any payment on the notes is subject to the credit risk of JPMorgan Financial, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as guarantor of the notes. · Payments on the notes are not linked to a basket composed of the Reference Stocks. Payments on the notes are linked to the performance of each of the Reference Stocks individually, as described below. · Minimum denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples thereof · The notes are expected to price on or about February 14, 2020 (the 'Pricing Date') and are expected to settle on or about February 19, 2020. The Strike Value of each Reference Stock has been determined by reference to the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock on February 13, 2020 and not by reference to the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock on the Pricing Date. · CUSIP: 48132H7M8 Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See 'Risk Factors' beginning on page PS-10 of the accompanying product supplement and 'Selected Risk Considerations' beginning on page PS-5 of this pricing supplement. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the accuracy or the adequacy of this pricing supplement or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Price to Public (1) Fees and Commissions (2) Proceeds to Issuer Per note $1,000 $ $ Total $ $ $ (1) See 'Supplemental Use of Proceeds' in this pricing supplement for information about the components of the price to public of the notes. (2) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, which we refer to as JPMS, acting as agent for JPMorgan Financial, will pay all of the selling commissions it receives from us to other affiliated or unaffiliated dealers. If the notes priced today, the selling commissions would be approximately $10.00 per $1,000 principal amount note and in no event will these selling commissions exceed $20.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. See 'Plan of Distribution (Conflicts of Interest)' in the accompanying product supplement. If the notes priced today, the estimated value of the notes would be approximately $971.20 per $1,000 principal amount note. The estimated value of the notes, when the terms of the notes are set, will be provided in the pricing supplement and will not be less than $960.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. See 'The Estimated Value of the Notes' in this pricing supplement for additional information. The notes are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank. Pricing supplement to product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018

and the prospectus and prospectus supplement, each dated April 5, 2018 Key Terms Issuer:JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, an indirect, wholly owned finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Guarantor:JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reference Stocks:As specified under 'Key Terms Relating to the Reference Stocks' in this pricing supplement Contingent Interest Payments: If the notes have not been automatically called and the closing price of one share of each Reference Stock on any Review Date is greater than or equal to its Interest Barrier, you will receive on the applicable Interest Payment Date for each $1,000 principal amount note a Contingent Interest Payment equal to at least $30.00 (equivalent to a Contingent Interest Rate of at least 12.00% per annum, payable at a rate of at least 3.00% per quarter) (to be provided in the pricing supplement). If the closing price of one share of either Reference Stock on any Review Date is less than its Interest Barrier, no Contingent Interest Payment will be made with respect to that Review Date. Contingent Interest Rate:At least 12.00% per annum, payable at a rate of at least 3.00% per quarter (to be provided in the pricing supplement) Interest Barrier / Trigger Value: With respect to each Reference Stock, 75.00% of its Strike Value, as specified under 'Key Terms Relating to the Reference Stocks' in this pricing supplement Strike Date: February 13, 2020 Pricing Date: On or about February 14, 2020 Original Issue Date (Settlement Date):On or about February 19, 2020 Review Dates*: May 13, 2020, August 13, 2020, November 13, 2020 and February 16, 2021 (final Review Date) Interest Payment Dates*: May 18, 2020, August 18, 2020, November 18, 2020 and the Maturity Date Maturity Date*: February 19, 2021 Call Settlement Date*: If the notes are automatically called on any Review Date (other than the final Review Date), the first Interest Payment Date immediately following that Review Date * Subject to postponement in the event of a market disruption event and as described under 'General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Determination Date - Notes Linked to Multiple Underlyings' and 'General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Payment Date' in the accompanying product supplement Automatic Call: If the closing price of one share of each Reference Stock on any Review Date (other than the final Review Date) is greater than or equal to its Strike Value, the notes will be automatically called for a cash payment, for each $1,000 principal amount note, equal to (a) $1,000 plus (b) the Contingent Interest Payment applicable to that Review Date, payable on the applicable Call Settlement Date. No further payments will be made on the notes. Payment at Maturity: If the notes have not been automatically called and the Final Value of each Reference Stock is greater than or equal to its Trigger Value, you will receive a cash payment at maturity, for each $1,000 principal amount note, equal to (a) $1,000 plus (b) the Contingent Interest Payment applicable to the final Review Date. If the notes have not been automatically called and the Final Value of either Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Value, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + ($1,000 × Lesser Performing Stock Return) If the notes have not been automatically called and the Final Value of either Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Value, you will lose more than 25.00% of your principal amount at maturity and could lose all of your principal amount at maturity. Lesser Performing Reference Stock: The Reference Stock with the Lesser Performing Stock Return Lesser Performing Stock Return: The lower of the Stock Returns of the Reference Stocks Stock Return: With respect to each Reference Stock, (Final Value - Strike Value)

Strike Value Strike Value:With respect to each Reference Stock, the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock on the Strike Date, as specified under 'Key Terms Relating to the Reference Stocks' in this pricing supplement. The Strike Value of each Reference Stock is not the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock on the Pricing Date. Final Value:With respect to each Reference Stock, the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock on the final Review Date Stock Adjustment Factor: With respect to each Reference Stock, the Stock Adjustment Factor is referenced in determining the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock and is set equal to 1.0 on the Strike Date. The Stock Adjustment Factor of each Reference Stock is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain corporate events affecting that Reference Stock. See 'The Underlyings - Reference Stocks - Anti-Dilution Adjustments' and 'The Underlyings - Reference Stocks - Reorganization Events' in the accompanying product supplement for further information. PS-1 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation Key Terms Relating to the Reference Stocks Reference Stock Bloomberg

Ticker Symbol Strike Value Interest Barrier

/ Trigger Value Common stock of General Electric Company, par value $0.06 per share GE $12.94 $9.705 Common stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation, par value $0.01 per share COST $318.20 $238.65 How the Notes Work Payments in Connection with Review Dates Preceding the Final Review Date Payment at Maturity If the Notes Have Not Been Automatically Called PS-2 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation Total Contingent Interest Payments The table below illustrates the hypothetical total Contingent Interest Payments per $1,000 principal amount note over the term of the notes based on a hypothetical Contingent Interest Rate of 12.00% per annum, depending on how many Contingent Interest Payments are made prior to automatic call or maturity. The actual Contingent Interest Rate will be provided in the pricing supplement and will be at least 12.00% per annum. Number of Contingent

Interest Payments Total Contingent Interest Payments 4 $120.00 3 $90.00 2 $60.00 1 $30.00 0 $0.00 Hypothetical Payout Examples The following examples illustrate payments on the notes linked to two hypothetical Reference Stocks, assuming a range of performances for the hypothetical Lesser Performing Reference Stock on the Review Dates. Each hypothetical payment set forth below assumes that the closing price of one share of the Reference Stock that is not the Lesser Performing Reference Stock on each Review Date is greater than or equal to its Strike Value (and therefore its Interest Barrier and Trigger Value). In addition, the hypothetical payments set forth below assume the following: · a Strike Value for the Lesser Performing Reference Stock of $100.00; · an Interest Barrier and a Trigger Value for the Lesser Performing Reference Stock of $75.00 (equal to 75.00% of its hypothetical Strike Value); and · a Contingent Interest Rate of 12.00% per annum (payable at a rate of 3.00% per quarter). The hypothetical Strike Value of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock of $100.00 has been chosen for illustrative purposes only and does not represent the actual Strike Value of either Reference Stock. The actual Strike Value of each Reference Stock is the closing price of one share of that Reference Stock on the Strike Date and is specified under 'Key Terms Relating to the Reference Stocks' in this pricing supplement. For historical data regarding the actual closing prices of one share of each Reference Stock, please see the historical information set forth under 'The Reference Stocks' in this pricing supplement. Each hypothetical payment set forth below is for illustrative purposes only and may not be the actual payment applicable to a purchaser of the notes. The numbers appearing in the following examples have been rounded for ease of analysis. Example 1 - Notes are automatically called on the first Review Date. Date Closing Price of One Share of

Lesser Performing Reference

Stock Payment (per $1,000 principal amount note) First Review Date $105.00 $30.00 Total Payment $1,030.00 (3.00% return) Because the closing price of one share of each Reference Stock on the first Review Date is greater than or equal to its Strike Value, the notes will be automatically called for a cash payment, for each $1,000 principal amount note, of $1,030.00 (or $1,000 plus the Contingent Interest Payment applicable to the first Review Date), payable on the applicable Call Settlement Date. No further payments will be made on the notes. Example 2 - Notes have NOT been automatically called and the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock is greater than or equal to its Trigger Value. Date Closing Price of One Share

of Lesser Performing Reference

Stock Payment (per $1,000 principal amount note) First Review Date $95.00 $30.00 Second Review Date $50.00 $0 PS-3 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation Third Review Date $85.00 $30.00 Final Review Date $90.00 $1,030.00 Total Payment $1,090.00 (9.00% return) Because the notes have not been automatically called and the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock is greater than or equal to its Trigger Value, the payment at maturity, for each $1,000 principal amount note, will be $1,030.00 (or $1,000 plus the Contingent Interest Payment applicable to the final Review Date). When added to the Contingent Interest Payments received with respect to the prior Review Dates, the total amount paid, for each $1,000 principal amount note, is $1,090.00. PS-4 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation Example 3 - Notes have NOT been automatically called and the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Value. Date Closing Price of One Share of

Lesser Performing Reference

Stock Payment (per $1,000 principal amount note) First Review Date $40.00 $0 Second Review Date $45.00 $0 Third Review Date $35.00 $0 Final Review Date $50.00 $500.00 Total Payment $500.00 (-50.00% return) Because the notes have not been automatically called, the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Value and the Lesser Performing Stock Return is -50.00%, the payment at maturity will be $500.00 per $1,000 principal amount note, calculated as follows: $1,000 + [$1,000 × (-50.00%)] = $500.00 The hypothetical returns and hypothetical payments on the notes shown above apply only if you hold the notes for their entire term or until automatically called. These hypotheticals do not reflect the fees or expenses that would be associated with any sale in the secondary market. If these fees and expenses were included, the hypothetical returns and hypothetical payments shown above would likely be lower. Selected Risk Considerations An investment in the notes involves significant risks. These risks are explained in more detail in the 'Risk Factors' section of the accompanying product supplement. · YOUR INVESTMENT IN THE NOTES MAY RESULT IN A LOSS - The notes do not guarantee any return of principal. If the notes have not been automatically called and the Final Value of either Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Value, you will lose 1% of the principal amount of your notes for every 1% that the Final Value of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock is less than its Strike Value. Accordingly, under these circumstances, you will lose more than 25.00% of your principal amount at maturity and could lose all of your principal amount at maturity. · THE NOTES DO NOT GUARANTEE THE PAYMENT OF INTEREST AND MAY NOT PAY ANY INTEREST AT ALL - If the notes have not been automatically called, we will make a Contingent Interest Payment with respect to a Review Date only if the closing price of one share of each Reference Stock on that Review Date is greater than or equal to its Interest Barrier. If the closing price of one share of either Reference Stock on that Review Date is less than its Interest Barrier, no Contingent Interest Payment will be made with respect to that Review Date. Accordingly, if the closing price of one share of either Reference Stock on each Review Date is less than its Interest Barrier, you will not receive any interest payments over the term of the notes. · CREDIT RISKS OF JPMORGAN FINANCIAL AND JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. - Investors are dependent on our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s ability to pay all amounts due on the notes. Any actual or potential change in our or JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s creditworthiness or credit spreads, as determined by the market for taking that credit risk, is likely to adversely affect the value of the notes. If we and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were to default on our payment obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the notes and you could lose your entire investment. · AS A FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, JPMORGAN FINANCIAL HAS NO INDEPENDENT OPERATIONS AND HAS LIMITED ASSETS - As a finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., we have no independent operations beyond the issuance and administration of our securities. Aside from the initial capital contribution from JPMorgan Chase & Co., substantially all of our assets relate to obligations of our affiliates to make payments under loans made by us or other intercompany agreements. As a result, we are dependent upon payments from our affiliates to meet our obligations under the notes. If these affiliates do not make payments to us and we fail to make payments on the notes, you may have to seek payment under the related guarantee by JPMorgan Chase & Co., and that guarantee will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co. PS-5 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation · THE APPRECIATION POTENTIAL OF THE NOTES IS LIMITED TO THE SUM OF ANY CONTINGENT INTEREST PAYMENTS THAT MAY BE PAID OVER THE TERM OF THE NOTES, regardless of any appreciation of either Reference Stock, which may be significant. You will not participate in any appreciation of either Reference Stock. · POTENTIAL CONFLICTS - We and our affiliates play a variety of roles in connection with the notes. In performing these duties, our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s economic interests are potentially adverse to your interests as an investor in the notes. It is possible that hedging or trading activities of ours or our affiliates in connection with the notes could result in substantial returns for us or our affiliates while the value of the notes declines. Please refer to 'Risk Factors - Risks Relating to Conflicts of Interest' in the accompanying product supplement. · YOU ARE EXPOSED TO THE RISK OF DECLINE IN THE PRICE OF ONE SHARE OF EACH REFERENCE STOCK - Payments on the notes are not linked to a basket composed of the Reference Stocks and are contingent upon the performance of each individual Reference Stock. Poor performance by either of the Reference Stocks over the term of the notes may result in the notes not being automatically called on a Review Date, may negatively affect whether you will receive a Contingent Interest Payment on any Interest Payment Date and your payment at maturity and will not be offset or mitigated by positive performance by the other Reference Stock. · YOUR PAYMENT AT MATURITY WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE LESSER PERFORMING REFERENCE STOCK. · THE BENEFIT PROVIDED BY THE TRIGGER VALUE MAY TERMINATE ON THE FINAL REVIEW DATE - If the Final Value of either Reference Stock is less than its Trigger Value and the notes have not been automatically called, the benefit provided by the Trigger Value will terminate and you will be fully exposed to any depreciation of the Lesser Performing Reference Stock. · THE AUTOMATIC CALL FEATURE MAY FORCE A POTENTIAL EARLY EXIT - If your notes are automatically called, the term of the notes may be reduced to as short as approximately three months and you will not receive any Contingent Interest Payments after the applicable Call Settlement Date. There is no guarantee that you would be able to reinvest the proceeds from an investment in the notes at a comparable return and/or with a comparable interest rate for a similar level of risk. Even in cases where the notes are called before maturity, you are not entitled to any fees and commissions described on the front cover of this pricing supplement. · YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE DIVIDENDS ON EITHER REFERENCE STOCK OR HAVE ANY RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO EITHER REFERENCE STOCK. · NO AFFILIATION WITH EITHER REFERENCE STOCK ISSUER - We have not independently verified any of the information about either Reference Stock issuer contained in this pricing supplement. You should undertake your own investigation into each Reference Stock and its issuer. We are not responsible for either Reference Stock issuer's public disclosure of information, whether contained in SEC filings or otherwise. · THE ANTI-DILUTION PROTECTION FOR EACH REFERENCE STOCK IS LIMITED AND MAY BE DISCRETIONARY - The calculation agent will not make an adjustment in response to all events that could affect either Reference Stock. The calculation agent may make adjustments in response to events that are not described in the accompanying product supplement to account for any diluting or concentrative effect, but the calculation agent is under no obligation to do so or to consider your interests as a holder of the notes in making these determinations. · THE RISK OF THE CLOSING PRICE OF ONE SHARE OF A REFERENCE STOCK FALLING BELOW ITS INTEREST BARRIER OR TRIGGER VALUE IS GREATER IF THE PRICE OF ONE SHARE OF THAT REFERENCE STOCK IS VOLATILE. · LACK OF LIQUIDITY - The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Accordingly, the price at which you may be able to trade your notes is likely to depend on the price, if any, at which JPMS is willing to buy the notes. You may not be able to sell your notes. The notes are not designed to be short-term trading instruments. Accordingly, you should be able and willing to hold your notes to maturity. PS-6 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation · THE FINAL TERMS AND VALUATION OF THE NOTES WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PRICING SUPPLEMENT - You should consider your potential investment in the notes based on the minimums for the estimated value of the notes and the Contingent Interest Rate. · THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE NOTES WILL BE LOWER THAN THE ORIGINAL ISSUE PRICE (PRICE TO PUBLIC) OF THE NOTES - The estimated value of the notes is only an estimate determined by reference to several factors. The original issue price of the notes will exceed the estimated value of the notes because costs associated with selling, structuring and hedging the notes are included in the original issue price of the notes. These costs include the selling commissions, the projected profits, if any, that our affiliates expect to realize for assuming risks inherent in hedging our obligations under the notes and the estimated cost of hedging our obligations under the notes. See 'The Estimated Value of the Notes' in this pricing supplement. · THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE NOTES DOES NOT REPRESENT FUTURE VALUES OF THE NOTES AND MAY DIFFER FROM OTHERS' ESTIMATES - See 'The Estimated Value of the Notes' in this pricing supplement. · THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE NOTES IS DERIVED BY REFERENCE TO AN INTERNAL FUNDING RATE - The internal funding rate used in the determination of the estimated value of the notes may differ from the market-implied funding rate for vanilla fixed income instruments of a similar maturity issued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates. Any difference may be based on, among other things, our and our affiliates' view of the funding value of the notes as well as the higher issuance, operational and ongoing liability management costs of the notes in comparison to those costs for the conventional fixed income instruments of JPMorgan Chase & Co. This internal funding rate is based on certain market inputs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, and is intended to approximate the prevailing market replacement funding rate for the notes. The use of an internal funding rate and any potential changes to that rate may have an adverse effect on the terms of the notes and any secondary market prices of the notes. See 'The Estimated Value of the Notes' in this pricing supplement. · THE VALUE OF THE NOTES AS PUBLISHED BY JPMS (AND WHICH MAY BE REFLECTED ON CUSTOMER ACCOUNT STATEMENTS) MAY BE HIGHER THAN THE THEN-CURRENT ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE NOTES FOR A LIMITED TIME PERIOD - We generally expect that some of the costs included in the original issue price of the notes will be partially paid back to you in connection with any repurchases of your notes by JPMS in an amount that will decline to zero over an initial predetermined period. See 'Secondary Market Prices of the Notes' in this pricing supplement for additional information relating to this initial period. Accordingly, the estimated value of your notes during this initial period may be lower than the value of the notes as published by JPMS (and which may be shown on your customer account statements). · SECONDARY MARKET PRICES OF THE NOTES WILL LIKELY BE LOWER THAN THE ORIGINAL ISSUE PRICE OF THE NOTES - Any secondary market prices of the notes will likely be lower than the original issue price of the notes because, among other things, secondary market prices take into account our internal secondary market funding rates for structured debt issuances and, also, because secondary market prices may exclude selling commissions, projected hedging profits, if any, and estimated hedging costs that are included in the original issue price of the notes. As a result, the price, if any, at which JPMS will be willing to buy the notes from you in secondary market transactions, if at all, is likely to be lower than the original issue price. Any sale by you prior to the Maturity Date could result in a substantial loss to you. · SECONDARY MARKET PRICES OF THE NOTES WILL BE IMPACTED BY MANY ECONOMIC AND MARKET FACTORS - The secondary market price of the notes during their term will be impacted by a number of economic and market factors, which may either offset or magnify each other, aside from the selling commissions, projected hedging profits, if any, estimated hedging costs and the prices of one share of the Reference Stocks. Additionally, independent pricing vendors and/or third party broker-dealers may publish a price for the notes, which may also be reflected on customer account statements. This price may be different (higher or lower) than the price of the notes, if any, at which JPMS may be willing to purchase your notes in the secondary market. See 'Risk Factors - Risks Relating to the Estimated Value and Secondary Market Prices of the Notes - Secondary market prices of the notes will be impacted by many economic and market factors' in the accompanying product supplement. PS-7 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation The Reference Stocks All information contained herein on the Reference Stocks and on the Reference Stock issuers is derived from publicly available sources, without independent verification. Each Reference Stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which we refer to as the Exchange Act, and is listed on the exchange provided in the table below, which we refer to as the relevant exchange for purposes of that Reference Stock in the accompanying product supplement. Information provided to or filed with the SEC by a Reference Stock issuer pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located by reference to the SEC file number provided in the table below, and can be accessed through www.sec.gov. We do not make any representation that these publicly available documents are accurate or complete. We obtained the closing prices below from the Bloomberg Professional® service ('Bloomberg') without independent verification. Reference Stock Bloomberg Ticker

Symbol Relevant Exchange SEC File

Number Closing Price on

February 13, 2020 Common Stock of General Electric Company, par value $0.06 per share GE New York Stock Exchange 001-00035 $12.94 Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation, par value $0.01 per share COST The NASDAQ Stock Market 000-20355 $318.20 According to publicly available filings of the relevant Reference Stock issuer with the SEC: · General Electric Company is an industrial company, with products and services ranging from aircraft engines, power generation and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. · Costco Wholesale Corporation is principally engaged in the operation of membership warehouses. Historical Information The following graphs set forth the historical performance of each Reference Stock based on the weekly historical closing prices of one share of that Reference Stock from January 2, 2015 through January 7, 2020. The closing prices above and below may have been adjusted by Bloomberg for corporate actions, such as stock splits, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, delistings and bankruptcy. The historical closing prices of one share of each Reference Stock should not be taken as an indication of future performance, and no assurance can be given as to the closing price of one share of either Reference Stock on any Review Date. There can be no assurance that the performance of the Reference Stocks will result in the return of any of your principal amount or the payment of any interest. PS-8 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation Tax Treatment You should review carefully the section entitled 'Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences' in the accompanying product supplement no. 4-I. In determining our reporting responsibilities we intend to treat (i) the notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes as prepaid forward contracts with associated contingent coupons and (ii) any Contingent Interest Payments as ordinary income, as described in the section entitled 'Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences - Tax Consequences to U.S. Holders - Notes Treated as Prepaid Forward Contracts with Associated Contingent Coupons' in the accompanying product supplement. Based on the advice of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, our special tax counsel, we believe that this is a reasonable treatment, but that there are other reasonable treatments that the IRS or a court may adopt, in which case the timing and character of any income or loss on the notes could be materially affected. In addition, in 2007 Treasury and the IRS released a notice requesting comments on the U.S. federal income tax treatment of 'prepaid forward contracts' and similar instruments. The notice focuses in particular on whether to require investors in these instruments to accrue income over the term of their investment. It also asks for comments on a number of related topics, including the character of income or loss with respect to these instruments and the relevance of factors such as the nature of the underlying property to which the instruments are linked. While the notice requests comments on appropriate transition rules and effective dates, any Treasury regulations or other guidance promulgated after consideration of these issues could materially affect the tax consequences of an investment in the notes, possibly with retroactive effect. The discussions above and in the accompanying product supplement do not address the consequences to taxpayers subject to special tax accounting rules under Section 451(b) of the Code. You should consult your tax adviser regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the notes, including possible alternative treatments and the issues presented by the notice described above. Non-U.S. Holders - Tax Considerations. The U.S. federal income tax treatment of Contingent Interest Payments is uncertain, and although we believe it is reasonable to take a position that Contingent Interest Payments are not subject to U.S. withholding tax (at least if an applicable Form W-8 is provided), a withholding agent may nonetheless withhold on these payments (generally at a rate of 30%, subject to the possible reduction of that rate under an applicable income tax treaty), unless income from your notes is effectively connected with your conduct of a trade or business in the United States (and, if an applicable treaty so requires, attributable to a permanent establishment in the United States). If you are not a United States person, you are urged to consult your tax adviser regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the notes in light of your particular circumstances. Section 871(m) of the Code and Treasury regulations promulgated thereunder ('Section 871(m)') generally impose a 30% withholding tax (unless an income tax treaty applies) on dividend equivalents paid or deemed paid to Non-U.S. Holders with respect to certain financial instruments linked to U.S. equities or indices that include U.S. equities. Section 871(m) provides certain exceptions to this withholding regime, including for instruments linked to certain broad-based indices that meet requirements set forth in the applicable Treasury regulations (such an index, a 'Qualified Index'). Additionally, a recent IRS notice excludes from the scope of Section 871(m) instruments issued prior to January 1, 2023 that do not have a delta of one with respect to underlying securities that could pay U.S.-source dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes (each an 'Underlying Security'). Based on certain determinations made by us, we expect that Section 871(m) will not apply to the notes with regard to Non-U.S. Holders. Our determination is not binding on the IRS, and the IRS may disagree with this determination. Section 871(m) is complex and its application may depend on your particular circumstances, including whether you enter into other transactions with respect to an Underlying Security. If necessary, further PS-9 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation information regarding the potential application of Section 871(m) will be provided in the pricing supplement for the notes. You should consult your tax adviser regarding the potential application of Section 871(m) to the notes. FATCA. Withholding under legislation commonly referred to as 'FATCA' could apply to payments with respect to the notes that are treated as U.S.-source 'fixed or determinable annual or periodical' income ('FDAP Income') for U.S. federal income tax purposes (such as interest, if the notes are recharacterized, in whole or in part, as debt instruments, or Contingent Interest Payments if they are otherwise treated as FDAP Income). If the notes are recharacterized, in whole or in part, as debt instruments, withholding could also apply to payments of gross proceeds of a taxable disposition, including an early redemption or redemption at maturity, although under recently proposed regulations (the preamble to which specifies that taxpayers are permitted to rely on them pending finalization), no withholding will apply to payments of gross proceeds (other than any amount treated as FDAP Income). You should consult your tax adviser regarding the potential application of FATCA to the notes. In the event of any withholding on the notes, we will not be required to pay any additional amounts with respect to amounts so withheld. The Estimated Value of the Notes The estimated value of the notes set forth on the cover of this pricing supplement is equal to the sum of the values of the following hypothetical components: (1) a fixed-income debt component with the same maturity as the notes, valued using the internal funding rate described below, and (2) the derivative or derivatives underlying the economic terms of the notes. The estimated value of the notes does not represent a minimum price at which JPMS would be willing to buy your notes in any secondary market (if any exists) at any time. The internal funding rate used in the determination of the estimated value of the notes may differ from the market-implied funding rate for vanilla fixed income instruments of a similar maturity issued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates. Any difference may be based on, among other things, our and our affiliates' view of the funding value of the notes as well as the higher issuance, operational and ongoing liability management costs of the notes in comparison to those costs for the conventional fixed income instruments of JPMorgan Chase & Co. This internal funding rate is based on certain market inputs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, and is intended to approximate the prevailing market replacement funding rate for the notes. The use of an internal funding rate and any potential changes to that rate may have an adverse effect on the terms of the notes and any secondary market prices of the notes. For additional information, see 'Selected Risk Considerations - The Estimated Value of the Notes Is Derived by Reference to an Internal Funding Rate' in this pricing supplement. The value of the derivative or derivatives underlying the economic terms of the notes is derived from internal pricing models of our affiliates. These models are dependent on inputs such as the traded market prices of comparable derivative instruments and on various other inputs, some of which are market-observable, and which can include volatility, dividend rates, interest rates and other factors, as well as assumptions about future market events and/or environments. Accordingly, the estimated value of the notes is determined when the terms of the notes are set based on market conditions and other relevant factors and assumptions existing at that time. The estimated value of the notes does not represent future values of the notes and may differ from others' estimates. Different pricing models and assumptions could provide valuations for the notes that are greater than or less than the estimated value of the notes. In addition, market conditions and other relevant factors in the future may change, and any assumptions may prove to be incorrect. On future dates, the value of the notes could change significantly based on, among other things, changes in market conditions, our or JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s creditworthiness, interest rate movements and other relevant factors, which may impact the price, if any, at which JPMS would be willing to buy notes from you in secondary market transactions. The estimated value of the notes will be lower than the original issue price of the notes because costs associated with selling, structuring and hedging the notes are included in the original issue price of the notes. These costs include the selling commissions paid to JPMS and other affiliated or unaffiliated dealers, the projected profits, if any, that our affiliates expect to realize for assuming risks inherent in hedging our obligations under the notes and the estimated cost of hedging our obligations under the notes. Because hedging our obligations entails risk and may be influenced by market forces beyond our control, this hedging may result in a profit that is more or less than expected, or it may result in a loss. A portion of the profits, if any, realized in hedging our obligations under the notes may be allowed to other affiliated or unaffiliated dealers, and we or one or more of our affiliates will retain any remaining hedging profits. See 'Selected Risk Considerations - The Estimated Value of the Notes Will Be Lower Than the Original Issue Price (Price to Public) of the Notes' in this pricing supplement. Secondary Market Prices of the Notes For information about factors that will impact any secondary market prices of the notes, see 'Risk Factors - Risks Relating to the Estimated Value and Secondary Market Prices of the Notes - Secondary market prices of the notes will be impacted by many economic and market factors' in the accompanying product supplement. In addition, we generally expect that some of the costs PS-10 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation included in the original issue price of the notes will be partially paid back to you in connection with any repurchases of your notes by JPMS in an amount that will decline to zero over an initial predetermined period. These costs can include selling commissions, projected hedging profits, if any, and, in some circumstances, estimated hedging costs and our internal secondary market funding rates for structured debt issuances. This initial predetermined time period is intended to be the shorter of six months and one-half of the stated term of the notes. The length of any such initial period reflects the structure of the notes, whether our affiliates expect to earn a profit in connection with our hedging activities, the estimated costs of hedging the notes and when these costs are incurred, as determined by our affiliates. See 'Selected Risk Considerations - The Value of the Notes as Published by JPMS (and Which May Be Reflected on Customer Account Statements) May Be Higher Than the Then-Current Estimated Value of the Notes for a Limited Time Period' in this pricing supplement. Supplemental Use of Proceeds The notes are offered to meet investor demand for products that reflect the risk-return profile and market exposure provided by the notes. See 'How the Notes Work' and 'Hypothetical Payout Examples' in this pricing supplement for an illustration of the risk-return profile of the notes and 'The Reference Stocks' in this pricing supplement for a description of the market exposure provided by the notes. The original issue price of the notes is equal to the estimated value of the notes plus the selling commissions paid to JPMS and other affiliated or unaffiliated dealers, plus (minus) the projected profits (losses) that our affiliates expect to realize for assuming risks inherent in hedging our obligations under the notes, plus the estimated cost of hedging our obligations under the notes. Additional Terms Specific to the Notes You may revoke your offer to purchase the notes at any time prior to the time at which we accept such offer by notifying the applicable agent. We reserve the right to change the terms of, or reject any offer to purchase, the notes prior to their issuance. In the event of any changes to the terms of the notes, we will notify you and you will be asked to accept such changes in connection with your purchase. You may also choose to reject such changes, in which case we may reject your offer to purchase. You should read this pricing supplement together with the accompanying prospectus, as supplemented by the accompanying prospectus supplement relating to our Series A medium-term notes of which these notes are a part, and the more detailed information contained in the accompanying product supplement. This pricing supplement, together with the documents listed below, contains the terms of the notes and supersedes all other prior or contemporaneous oral statements as well as any other written materials including preliminary or indicative pricing terms, correspondence, trade ideas, structures for implementation, sample structures, fact sheets, brochures or other educational materials of ours. You should carefully consider, among other things, the matters set forth in the 'Risk Factors' section of the accompanying product supplement, as the notes involve risks not associated with conventional debt securities. We urge you to consult your investment, legal, tax, accounting and other advisers before you invest in the notes. You may access these documents on the SEC website at www.sec.gov as follows (or if such address has changed, by reviewing our filings for the relevant date on the SEC website): · Product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004519/dp87528_424b2-ps4i.pdf · Prospectus supplement and prospectus, each dated April 5, 2018:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004508/dp87767_424b2-ps.pdf Our Central Index Key, or CIK, on the SEC website is 1665650, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s CIK is 19617. As used in this pricing supplement, 'we,' 'us' and 'our' refer to JPMorgan Financial. PS-11 | Structured Investments Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Common Stock of General Electric Company and the Common Stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:09:11 UTC 0 Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 06:10a JPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2 PU 03:59a LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning RE 01:13a JPMORGAN CHASE : Russia's Chelpipe prepares for a share offering in Moscow after.. AQ 02/17 Investec pushes on with listing of asset management arm Ninety One RE 02/15 Citigroup CEO's Pay Remains at $24 Million -- WSJ DJ 02/15 JPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2 PU 02/14 Citigroup Keeps CEO Michael Corbat's Pay at $24 Million DJ 02/14 JPMORGAN CHASE : Declares Preferred Stock Dividend PU 02/14 JPMORGAN CHASE : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends BU 02/14 WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet emerging markets will weather coronavirus im.. RE