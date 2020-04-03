JPMorgan Chase : Small Business Loan Program Makes Bumpy Start

By Bob Davis, Ruth Simon and Peter Rudegeair

The federal government's $350 billion small business loan program got off to a rocky start Friday, with some of the nation's biggest lenders saying they weren't yet able to process loan applications, frustrating business owners struggling to stay afloat.

"It's frustrating," said Chip Grabow, the owner of Radio Roasters Coffee, a specialty coffee roasting company in Decatur, Ga. Mr. Grabow scrambled this week to gather the documents he needed to apply for a loan, but isn't sure yet when his bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., will be ready to accept it.

As of midday, more than 2,300 loans worth around $900 million had been approved, Small Business Administration chief Jovita Carranza wrote on Twitter. Michael Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, calculated that would keep more than 100,000 workers employed for the next eight weeks.

But with millions of people losing their jobs weekly, that is "a drop in the bucket," said a trade association official who is trying to help small businesses get additional financing.

Friday was the first day for the new Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the $2 trillion stimulus package designed to address the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses with 500 employees or fewer are eligible for the loans, which have a 1% interest rate and are designed to keep employees on the payrolls for eight weeks, limiting the mounting ranks of workers applying for unemployment checks.

Borrowers may also use the money for rent and utilities, and the loans and interest are eligible for complete forgiveness if the businesses retain or rehire most of their employees.

Many of the nation's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., said Friday morning they weren't yet ready to take loan applications. By Friday afternoon Chase said borrowers with a business checking account could start applying for the loans online, but the bank warned of possible "processing delays and system failures" due to high volume and told customers that some applications wouldn't be approved by the SBA, given limited funds.

One reason many banks weren't ready to process applications was a delay in getting final rules about the program from the Treasury Department and SBA, as well as uncertainty about what kinds of documentation will be accepted to qualify prospective borrowers. The government didn't release final versions of the documents that must be filed by borrowers and lenders until Thursday night.

"Wells Fargo is working as quickly as possible to be ready to assist small business customers," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Bank of America Corp. started accepting applications Friday morning and had received more than 15,000. But the bank said it is only considering customers with outstanding loans and deposit accounts in order to speed up the approval process.

"First, we have to focus on the borrowing clients to make sure we can take care of them," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on CNBC. "And then secondly the people with the core relationship that don't borrow, we'll handle them also."

Based on Ms. Carranza's figures, the average loan amount approved was roughly $380,000. At that rate, the roughly $350 billion allotted by Congress would run out after one million applications are approved.

There are a total of 30 million small businesses in the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he would ask Congress for more money if the Paycheck Protection Program needs more funding.

About one-fourth of small businesses have already closed, in a survey of 500 firms released Friday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife. Another 40% said it is likely they will have to close within the next two weeks.

Questions about the program remained even as it got under way.

One issue is whether the 1% interest rate is simple interest or compounded and what banks should do in case borrowers miss payments, said Scott Pearson, a financial services expert at the law firm of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Also missing was a standard loan agreement that sets out the terms of the loan and conditions.

An SBA spokesperson had no immediate comment, but said the agency would issue a statement later in the day.

Banks were also looking for additional assurances that the federal government wouldn't expect them to carry out thorough investigations to protect against fraud, given that the speed was essential, he said.

Mr. Grabow of Radio Roasters Coffee said he worries that the technology underlying the lending system won't be able to handle the surge in demand once big banks like Chase began accepting applications.

His five-year-old company, which has three employees, has lost most of its wholesale business, but online retail orders have climbed as many Americans practice social isolation.

"My fear is that no bank will be set up for the flood they are going to encounter," he said.

The government has said it approves loans on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other small-business owners say they are frustrated by policies, such as the one outlined by Bank of America, that give certain customers priority over others. Giving those with existing lending relationships priority penalizes small businesses that have taken a prudent approach to debt, but are still suffering financially from the pandemic.

Jen Storey, co-owner of Redhill Painting in San Francisco, has a business checking account with Bank of America and a business credit card with JPMorgan Chase. That means that the eight-person company she has run with her husband since 2004 doesn't meet the standards for processing the new SBA loans set by either bank.

Some banks were working hard to update their systems to deal with what they expected to be an avalanche of loan applications. Boston-based Eastern Bank won't begin processing applications until next week because it needs to update its technology, according to Quincy Miller, the bank's president and vice chair.

Mr. Miller said guidance came too late from federal agencies to make all the necessary changes in time to start processing the loans Friday. Once the bank gears up, it will give priority to applications from customers that have any existing relationship with Eastern Bank.

"We appreciate that there is no luxury of time given this epidemic, but we were hopeful we would've received this information early this week so that we could've been better prepared," Mr. Miller said. "As an industry, this is the hand we were dealt and our goal is to deliver as fast as possible for our customers in the community."

Becky Feinberg-Galvez, chief executive at Chicago-based Shop4Ties, a custom apparel company, had hoped to apply on Friday for a loan through Citibank, but received an email saying the bank wasn't yet prepared to accept applications.

"I don't blame [Citibank] obviously. I just think it's frustrating there's no finality and nobody can give you an answer," Ms. Feinberg-Galvez said.

