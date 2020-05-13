Log in
JPMorgan Chase : Taps Morgan Stanley Banker for Australia, New Zealand Investment Banking

05/13/2020 | 02:07am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

JPMorgan has tapped Morgan Stanley banker Jonas Troeber to head its equity capital markets team in Australia and New Zealand, according to an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Troeber will be working with JPMorgan's equity distribution, investment banking coverage and equity capital markets team in the region, the memo said.

A spokesperson of JPMorgan confirmed the memo.

Mr. Troeber, who has been with Morgan Stanley since 2006, was recently based in Hong Kong, where he covered equity syndicate across the Asia-Pacific region for the bank.

JPMorgan is ranked No. 1 for advisory roles on equity and equity-linked products so far this year in Australia, according to Dealogic data.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.27% 87.03 Delayed Quote.-37.57%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.54% 38.42 Delayed Quote.-24.84%
