JPMorgan Chase : Veteran Filippo Gori Named Chief Executive for Asia Pacific

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
02/26/2020 | 11:59pm EST

By Nai Lun Tan

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has appointed Filippo Gori as the chief executive for its Asia-Pacific operations, the U.S. bank said Thursday.

Mr. Gori, who will develop and oversee strategy and operations for the firm across 17 markets in the region, will also continue in his current roles as head of banking in Asia Pacific and chief executive in Hong Kong.

Mr. Gori, a 20-year veteran with the bank, replaces Nicolas Aguzin, who was recently named head of JPMorgan's international private-banking business.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

