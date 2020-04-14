Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase : , Wells Fargo Profits Tumble As They Brace For A Recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

By David Benoit and Ben Eisen

Big banks sent a clear message in first-quarter earnings Tuesday: This recession is going to be bad.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. set aside billions of additional dollars to get ready for a flood of customers to default on their loans as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the economy. That sunk the banks' quarterly profits.

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are the first big U.S. banks to report first-quarter results, and act as a bellwether for the broader economy. Neither bank has yet seen a wave of loans go bad, but they are preparing for it as the economy plunges further into a presumed recession and millions remain out of work.

Many Americans were already deep in debt before the pandemic, tapping credit cards, auto loans and student loans at record levels to cover a shortfall left by wages that remained flat for many years.

The banks for years rode all that consumer spending and borrowing to big profits. Now, they are preparing to struggle alongside their cash-strapped borrowers. Nearly 17 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits in the past three weeks. About two million homeowners are skipping their monthly mortgage payments, according to industry data.

"This is such a dramatic change of events," said JPMorgan Chief Executive James Dimon, who returned to work a few weeks ago after emergency heart surgery. "There are no models that have ever done this."

JPMorgan set aside an additional $6.8 billion in the quarter for potentially bad loans, largely in its consumer bank. That raised its total provision to $8.29 billion, more than the bank has had to take since 2010. But even that may not be enough, the bank warned.

The bank said the provision was based, in part, on the assumption that U.S. gross domestic product would fall 25% and unemployment would rise to more than 10% in the second quarter. But JPMorgan economists have recently amended their forecast to a 40% decline in GDP in the quarter and a 20% unemployment rate.

Wells Fargo said it set aside an additional roughly $3 billion in the quarter for potentially bad loans, both in the consumer and commercial divisions. That raised its total provision to $3.83 billion.

"We don't know what the time frame is or how quickly the economy will recover," said Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf. "What we do know is the contraction is real."

Both banks have pledged to help troubled borrowers and small businesses by, for example, waiving late fees or allowing them to temporarily suspend their monthly payments. They have also taken a central role in disbursing government stimulus money to businesses. But that might not be enough for workers who could be out of a job and small businesses that could be shut down for many months.

Spending on credit cards dropped for both banks. JPMorgan said most customers kept up payments on credit cards through April 1, but that more customers have been late on those loans in the past two weeks. Wells Fargo said that consumers had already contacted Wells to defer more than a million payments, mostly on mortgages and auto loans.

What's more, banks and other lenders are starting to toughen their loan-approval standards, particularly for new customers. That means many people could find it hard to get credit just when they most need it.

Shares for both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo fell, with JPMorgan dropping about 2% and Wells Fargo losing about 3%.

JPMorgan earned $2.87 billion, down 69% from $9.18 billion a year earlier. The bank earned $0.78 per share, missing the $2.16 forecast by analysts polled by FactSet.

JPMorgan revenue was down 3% to $28.25 billion. That fell short of the $29.55 billion analysts had predicted.

Wells Fargo earned $653 million, down 89% from $5.86 billion a year earlier. The bank earned 1 cent per share, missing analyst expectations of 38 cents.

Wells Fargo revenue fell 18% to $17.72 billion. That missed analyst expectations of $19.4 billion.

Wells Fargo also said it took an impairment charge of $950 million on securities because of the economic and market conditions.

Some banking businesses did surge in the quarter. Corporate clients rushed to load up on cash, drawing down lines of credit from the banks and socking it away in deposit accounts. Both banks posted 6% loan growth, driven by corporate lending, and crossed $1 trillion in total loans for the first time.

"People got scared quickly and wanted to make sure they had liquidity," Mr. Dimon said on a call with reporters.

The volatile stock market boosted JPMorgan's trading revenues by 32%, with gains in both equities and fixed income.

The Federal Reserve attempted to support the economy by twice cutting rates in the quarter, though that pinched the revenue that banks earn from interest.

Wells Fargo's net interest income dropped 8% from a year ago. JPMorgan's was flat, but the bank had to cut its full-year guidance.

Write to David Benoit at david.benoit@wsj.com and Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.00% 96.29 Delayed Quote.-29.56%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -3.52% 30.25 Delayed Quote.-41.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:42pJPMORGAN CHASE : Wells Fargo Profits Tumble As They Brace For A Recession
DJ
11:46aJPMORGAN CHASE : warns of downturn as Q1 EPS fall short
AQ
11:18aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Sinks Nearly 70% As It Braces For Loan Defaults -- 2nd U..
DJ
10:51aJPMORGAN : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
10:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Let the earnings season begin!
10:26aJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08:10aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Sinks Nearly 70% As It Braces For Loan Defaults -- Updat..
DJ
07:43aJPMORGAN CHASE : Profit Sinks Nearly 70% As It Braces For Loan Defaults
DJ
07:28aJPMORGAN CHASE : Reports Profit Falls 69% Amid U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
06:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : 1Q20 Earnings Press Release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 44 552 M
Net income 2020 24 593 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 299 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 109,68  $
Last Close Price 98,19  $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.56%299 093
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%253 330
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.08%208 697
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%203 046
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%137 464
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-41.58%128 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group