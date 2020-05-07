JPMorgan Chase : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference – VIRTUAL

Log in
05/07/2020 | 09:43am EDT

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference – VIRTUAL on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern).

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.1 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 109 B
EBIT 2020 43 410 M
Net income 2020 15 316 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,02%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,52x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 275 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 104,44  $
Last Close Price 90,27  $
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.24%274 968
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%250 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.16%198 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%193 900
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.70%133 526
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.29%122 409
