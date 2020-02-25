Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan to Increase Restrictions on Coal Funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 12:08pm EST

By Maitane Sardon

JPMorgan Chase & Co said Tuesday that it is reducing its funding of coal and Arctic oil-and-gas projects, as it works toward aligning itself with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The move comes as other European banks and major US bank Goldman Sachs have announced similar limits to the funding of coal, the most polluting of all fossil fuels.

The bank--which has previously come under fire for its fossil-fuel funding--unveiled a series of sustainable initiatives including a plan to stop providing loans, capital markets or advisory services to companies which derive the majority of their revenue from the extraction of coal. It said it will also stop backing new oil-and-gas projects in the Arctic.

"This announcement is a long awaited signal that JPMorgan Chase may be ending its outsized level of fossil-fuel financing in the face of growing climate concern; this first step is significant," said Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, a non-profit that has filed a resolution requesting the company reduce its lending to carbon-intensive activities.

The bank also said it is joining Climate Action 100+, the world's largest group of investors by assets, which is pressuring companies to act on climate change. Blackrock Inc., the world's largest asset manager with around $7 trillion under management, joined the group of investors in January.

Furthermore, JPMorgan said it will establish an ESG group that will help its clients reduce their emissions and respond to the increasing demand for sustainable and impact investing.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.52% 520.26 Delayed Quote.5.03%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -1.17% 221.9008 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.58% 130.13 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.16% 55.56 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
WTI -1.58% 50.64 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:08pJPMorgan to Increase Restrictions on Coal Funding
DJ
11:47aBARCLAYS : Probe Signals 'Governance Weakness,' Activist Investor Says
DJ
08:45aJPMORGAN CHASE : Expands Commitment to Low-Carbon Economy and Clean Energy Trans..
PU
08:15aJPMORGAN CHASE : Fixed Income Investor Information
PU
02/24JPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day
RE
02/24K-POP SENSATION BTS' LABEL PICKS JPM : media
RE
02/24JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amend..
AQ
02/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow sheds 900 points at the open
RE
02/24United Airlines, Chase and Visa Announce Multi-Year Extension of United Milea..
AQ
02/24JPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 50 800 M
Net income 2020 33 026 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,53x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 414 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 140,31  $
Last Close Price 132,16  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%414 455
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.07%285 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.28%268 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.63%204 691
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%191 796
CITIGROUP INC.-9.21%152 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group