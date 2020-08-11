Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Major Companies Commit to Hiring 100,000 Low-Income New Yorkers by 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 11:17am EDT

By Shan Li

Chief executives at 27 of the biggest companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Google owner Alphabet Inc. have committed to hiring 100,000 low-income and Black, Latino and Asian New Yorkers by 2030 -- an effort that comes during a monthslong wave of protests about racial inequality.

The companies are launching an initiative called the New York Jobs CEO Council, which also will include other nonprofits and New York schools to prep students for jobs that will lead to careers, according to a statement. Chief executives who have signed on include Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Jeff Bezos at Amazon and Sundar Pichai of Google.

A quarter of the jobs -- or 25,000 -- is pledged for students from the City University of New York's system, which is collaborating with the council to tweak its curriculum for well-paid careers, said Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, chancellor of CUNY.

That may include creating new classes or updating a curriculum in areas such as tech, which can be rolled out in all of CUNY's 25 campuses instead of just one or two, Mr. Rodríguez said. The goal also is to integrate paid internships and apprenticeships as part of the education on a wider scale.

"It is a game changer," said Mr. Rodríguez. Low-income students will gain valuable job experience, he said, and also earn money for tuition.

Rob Speyer, chief executive of New York real-estate company Tishman Speyer, said the recent Black Lives Matter protests have heightened urgency among companies to "do a better job of embracing diversity at the highest levels."

"There needs to be a new social contract between business and our communities," he said.

Julie Sweet, chief executive of consulting firm Accenture PLC, said she has seen a disconnect between what schools teach students and what the workplace demands. Accenture has learned first-hand over the past few years by launching an apprenticeship program and working with schools to prep students for jobs with a future, she said. The hope is that the same can be replicated with New York City students.

"Some will go into entry-level jobs, some will have apprenticeships and some will have learning and work experiences," she said.

Gail Mellow, executive director of the council and formerly the president of LaGuardia Community College, said the group has been studying models around the world, such as Switzerland, which has a system that firmly integrates school with hands-on job training from an early age.

"We don't want to reinvent the wheel," she said. "We want to learn from what's working."

Many details, including specifics about how companies will work with schools or how much money will be devoted to the project, are unclear. Ms. Meadow said that any new curriculum or apprenticeships would likely launch next year.

Write to Shan Li at shan.li@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 0.21% 230.88 Delayed Quote.9.39%
ALPHABET INC. -0.28% 1491.93 Delayed Quote.11.75%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.50% 3133.56 Delayed Quote.70.37%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 4.84% 105.49 Delayed Quote.-27.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
11:17aMajor Companies Commit to Hiring 100,000 Low-Income New Yorkers by 2030
DJ
08:05aTrump's COVID orders too little, too late to help U.S. economy, experts say
RE
02:27aBig U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York
RE
02:15aBig U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York
RE
08/10Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain as Macau Plans to Reissue Tourist Visas
DJ
08/10Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
RE
08/10Federal Reserve announces post-stress test capital ratios for large banks
RE
08/10Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
RE
08/10JPMORGAN CHASE : Contemplated green bond for the zophia projects in ukraine
AQ
08/10Dollar struggles to sustain rally, eyes bond yields
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 17 461 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 307 B 307 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 114,45 $
Last Close Price 100,64 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%306 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%244 212
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%230 118
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 751
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.54%131 677
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.52%129 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group