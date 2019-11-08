Log in
11/08 11:37:03 am
129.94 USD   -0.05%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:15aJPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie
DJ
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/08/2019 | 11:16am EST
Trump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Ease China Tariffs

President Trump said the U.S. hasn't yet agreed to a rollback of tariffs, disputing a statement from China Thursday that tariff relief would be part of the first phase of a trade accord between the two nations. 

 
Stocks Waver but Remain Poised for Weekly Gains

Global stocks slipped Friday but remained on track to finish the week with gains as investors awaited progress between the U.S. and China on trade. 

 
Canada Job Creation Stalls in October

Job growth in Canada unexpectedly stalled in October after two straight strong showings, as declines in the country's manufacturing and construction sectors was offset by hiring in the government sector. 

 
Consumer Sentiment Rises in Early November

The University of Michigan's preliminary index of November consumer sentiment ticked up to 95.7 from 95.5 at the end of October, although a gauge of current economic conditions trended downward. 

 
How Long Can the Defense Party Last?

Defense stocks have delivered outsize returns over the past six years, but political spats and high valuations threaten to spoil the party. 

 
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
German Exports Grow 1.5%

German exports rose more strongly than expected in September, gaining 1.5% on the month in adjusted terms, despite a sharp decrease in industrial output. 

 
China's Export Decline Eased in October

China's exports recovered a little in October, with a 0.9% decline from a year earlier compared with a 3.2% drop in September, in an early sign that global demand may be picking up as trade tensions with the U.S. ease. 

 
Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again. 

 
Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth.

Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
05:45aAs WeWork Grew, Wall Street Lent It Money and Credibility
DJ
11/07Citi, Deutsche get go-ahead to probe regulator witnesses in landmark cartel c..
RE
11/07JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amend..
AQ
11/07Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
11/07AIR LIQUIDE : May Sell Schuelke Unit, Sources Say -- Reuters
DJ
11/07Wells Fargo Names William Daley Vice Chairman of Public Affairs
DJ
11/07Xerox, HP Stocks Gain Amid Deal Talk -- WSJ
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 49 612 M
Net income 2019 33 824 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,53x
Capitalization 405 B
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 122,85  $
Last Close Price 129,30  $
Spread / Highest target 8,28%
Spread / Average Target -4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.57%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.86%208 466
CITIGROUP INC.42.95%162 473
