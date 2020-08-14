Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pandemic to hit Japan's economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds to concerns - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 12:13am EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks on a pedestrian overpass at a business district in Toky

Japan's economy will contract more than previously expected and suffer mild deflation during the current fiscal year, analysts predict, underscoring the fragile nature of the recovery from the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts also see renewed, escalating tensions between the United States and China as an additional source of concern for the world's third-largest economy, which is heavily reliant on exports, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

"Economic activity will continue to face restrictions from social distancing measures" needed to prevent the spread of the virus, said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute.

"Japan's economy will likely rebound next fiscal year but won't recoup the huge losses incurred this year," he said.

The economy is forecast to shrink 5.6% in the current fiscal year to next March, the poll of 32 economists showed, more than a 5.3% contraction projected last month. In a worst case scenario it will shrink 8.0%.

The downgrade came as many analysts revised their forecasts for April-June gross domestic product (GDP) to a 27% contraction - last month's worst case forecast - from a nearly 24% drop projected in July.

The government will publish April-June GDP data on Monday.

Japan's economy will grow just 3.3% in the following year beginning in April 2021, the Aug. 4-13 poll showed, unchanged from the previous poll in July.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, will fall 0.3% this fiscal year and rebound just 0.2% next year, according to the poll.

With the economy in deflation and its 2% inflation target proving increasingly elusive, the Bank of Japan's next move will be an expansion of stimulus, said a majority of those polled.

"The battle against the coronavirus will be a long one. Governments and central banks can't end steps to combat the pandemic until an effective vaccine becomes available," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa securities.

JAPAN FACING U.S.-CHINA FEUD

A recent sharp deterioration in U.S.-China relations could complicate the outlook, as the world's two largest economies disagree on issues such as trade, technology and the pandemic.

Asked how the conflict between the two nations will affect Japan's economy, about 90% of economists surveyed said it would have a negative impact.

Over 80% of respondents also said Japanese companies would face adverse effects if Washington and Beijing move toward creating their own economic zones, which would mark a retreat of globalisation.

"Economic blocs led by those two countries, or de-globalisation, would lower global productivity growth. That would have a negative impact on Japan's potential growth and Japanese firms' productivity growth," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package)

By Kaori Kaneko

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:13aPandemic to hit Japan's economy more than expected, U.S.-China tension adds t..
RE
08/13JPMORGAN CHASE : Delaware focuses on creating a diverse tech talent pipeline wit..
PR
08/13U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below one million; labor market pain far from..
RE
08/13JPMORGAN CHASE : Hires Head for Australia Financial Sponsor Business
DJ
08/12GOLDMAN SACHS, BARCLAYS AMONG BIDDER : Wsj
RE
08/12Liberty Global Makes CHF5 Billion Tender Offer for Sunrise Communications --U..
DJ
08/12M&G plans savings push into Europe as first half profit tops forecast
RE
08/12Alibaba-backed Best to list delivery business in Hong Kong - sources
RE
08/12Big Firms Commit To Hiring Minorities In Need -- WSJ
DJ
08/11Stimulus deal stalemate sinks S&P
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 17 461 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 312 B 312 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 114,45 $
Last Close Price 102,37 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.56%311 983
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.33%246 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.18%231 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%190 045
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.67%135 416
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%129 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group