Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/13 10:59:07 am
137.39 USD   -0.44%
10:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2
PU
09:43aBarclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties
RE
07:17aBlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rents lift U.S. core inflation; weekly jobless claims rise slightly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: A home for sale is seen in Santa Monica

U.S. underlying consumer prices picked up in January, while the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, suggesting the economy was stable enough for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold this year.

The reports from the Labor Department on Thursday followed on the heels of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks to lawmakers this week that the "economy is in a very good place, performing well." Powell added that "over the next few months, we expect inflation to move closer to 2%, as unusually low readings from early 2019 drop out of the 12-month calculation."

The U.S. central bank last month left interest rates steady. It is widely expected to keep monetary policy on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019.

"There is not no inflation out there and with unemployment claims remaining at low full-employment levels, inflation pressures will continue to build," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

The consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.2% in January as Americans paid more for accommodation and apparel, after edging up 0.1% in December.

The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.2423% last month. Underlying inflation in January was also lifted by increases in the prices of airline tickets, healthcare, recreation and education.

In the 12 months through January, the core CPI increased 2.3%, rising by the same margin for four straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core CPI increasing 0.2% in January and gaining 2.2% year-on-year.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.6% on a year-on-year basis in December. It undershot its target in 2019. January PCE price data will be published later this month.

Last month's increase in the core CPI led economists to forecast that the core PCE price index gained 0.2% in January, which would raise the annual increase to 1.7%, also as last year's weak readings dropping out of the calculation.

"Fed rhetoric will likely embrace this move higher, while uneasily eyeing a reappearance of downside growth risks," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices rose. Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China hurt investor sentiment.

TIGHTENING LABOR MARKET

Inflation is likely to be supported by a tightening labor market. In a second report on Thursday, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 205,000 for the week ended Feb. 8.

Economists had forecast claims rising to 210,000 in the latest week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, was unchanged at 212,000 last week.

The government reported last week that the economy created 225,000 jobs in January after adding 147,000 positions in December. The unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.6% as more people entered the labor force, a sign of confidence in their job prospects.

Labor market strength is helping to sustain consumer spending, and supporting the longest economic expansion on record, now in its 11th year. There are, however, risks from the coronavirus, which has prompted economists to downgrade their growth estimates for the Chinese economy.

While core inflation pushed higher in January, falling gasoline prices restrained the overall CPI, which nudged up 0.1% after increasing 0.2% for three straight months. In the 12 months through January, the CPI rose 2.5%, the biggest gain since October 2018, after advancing 2.3% in December.

In January, gasoline prices fell 1.6% after jumping 3.1% in December. Food prices gained 0.2%, matching December's increase. Food consumed at home ticked up 0.1%.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.3% after rising 0.2% for two consecutive months. The rent index rose 0.4% after climbing 0.3% in December.

Healthcare costs rose 0.2% last month after surging 0.5% in December. Apparel prices jumped 0.7% after increasing 0.1% in December. But new vehicle prices were unchanged in January after rebounding 0.1% in the prior month. Prices for used motor vehicles and trucks fell 1.2% after decreasing 0.4% in December.

There were decreases in the costs of motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings and operations, and prescription medication.

By Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
10:58aJPMORGAN CHASE : SEC Filing - 424B2
PU
09:43aBarclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties
RE
07:17aBlackRock Cashes Out Crisis Bet to Expand Charitable Arm
DJ
06:19aBarclays CEO Under Investigation Over Links to Jeffrey Epstein -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/12Beijing Pledges to Stabilize China's Economy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak -- Upd..
DJ
02/12Top oil gathering in London subdued as virus fears cut travel plans
RE
02/12JPMORGAN CHASE : 424b8
PU
02/12JAMIE DIMON : Shareholder activists test JPMorgan's Dimon on climate proposals
RE
02/12Surge in Euro Borrowing Could Store Up Trouble for Later
DJ
02/12Wells Fargo Shuffles Its Business Units -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 50 802 M
Net income 2020 33 025 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,72%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 433 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 140,31  $
Last Close Price 138,00  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.85%308 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 258
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.56%210 306
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%197 584
CITIGROUP INC.-0.70%167 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group