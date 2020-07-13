Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  
Tesla Is Now Bigger Than JPMorgan and Procter & Gamble. Next Up: Walmart -- Update

07/13/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

By Gunjan Banerji

Tesla Inc.'s shares vaulted toward another record Monday, continuing a head-spinning rally for the electric-car maker that has made it more valuable than many of the titans of American industry.

The company's shares jumped 13% Monday to $1,744.11 and have more than quadrupled in value in 2020. The stock has climbed in nine of the past 10 sessions, rising nearly 30% in the past three trading days alone.

In comparison, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are sitting on small losses this year and the U.S. economy has entered a recession as the pandemic put a halt to business activity around the country.

How big has Tesla gotten? Tesla's recent surge puts its market value of roughly $321 billion above that of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest bank in America; Procter & Gamble Co., and UnitedHealth Group Inc. The electric-car maker is also bigger than Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. combined, according to FactSet data.

The rally has been driven in part by optimism surrounding the company's coming earnings report on July 22. Some investors are expecting the car maker to deliver a surprise profit. That would make the company eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, potentially driving even more activity around its shares. At least $1.6 trillion of mutual and exchange-traded funds track the index, according to Morningstar Direct data. A company must report an accumulated profit over four consecutive quarters to be included in the index. Tesla's profits over the past three quarters have marked its longest run of profitability so far.

If it were in the S&P 500, it would be the 10th-biggest company in the index, slightly behind Walmart, whose market value is about $374 billion.

The rally is a remarkable feat for one of the most hotly debated stocks in the market. Equally passionate bulls and bears have pounced on Tesla -- buying its shares or shorting the stock in a wager that the shares will tumble. The shares' rapid ascent has evoked memories of the 1990s tech bubble for some investors. Others compare Tesla to a technology company such as Apple Inc. that is sure to change the world.

So far, the bulls are winning.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.21% 395.95 Delayed Quote.30.66%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.71% 24.221 Delayed Quote.-31.80%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.01% 26609.88 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.05% 98.3 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 1.68% 152.515 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
NASDAQ 100 1.71% 11020.092851 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.68% 10794.799016 Delayed Quote.18.33%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.79% 124.87 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
S&P 500 1.48% 3233.1 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
TESLA, INC. 10.14% 1698.655 Delayed Quote.269.24%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 3.79% 302.48 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
WALMART INC. 0.84% 131.735 Delayed Quote.9.96%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.43% 25.6201 Delayed Quote.-52.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 113 B - -
Net income 2020 15 850 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 293 B 293 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 256 720
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 111,39 $
Last Close Price 96,27 $
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%132 958
