Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The Vinetta Project : and J.P. Morgan Launch Strategic Initiative to Help Close the Funding Gap for Female Founders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

Registration for Female Founders to Apply to the 2020 Programming Now Open

The Vinetta Project, a high-impact capital platform that funds and supports the world’s most promising female founders, and leading global financial services firm J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) announced the launch of a program that sources, funds and supports female founded companies seeking to disrupt existing markets. This initiative aims to close the gender-based funding gap by providing female founders in technology greater access to capital, networking opportunities and advisory services of a world class bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005033/en/

The Vinetta Project and J.P. Morgan have designed a program featuring a series of prestigious events, including showcase pitch events, problem-hacking cohort, half-day bootcamp and much more. Exceptional female founded tech companies can apply to participate by clicking here.

“In 2019, venture capital investment in all-female founding teams reached a record $3.3 billion, representing 2.8% of capital invested across the entire U.S. startup ecosystem. While this is an increase from 2018, we are determined to raise market awareness around gender inequality and build stronger mentorship networks to help female founders achieve growth and long-term success,” said Vanessa Dawson, founder and CEO of The Vinetta Project. “Working with a leading organization like J.P. Morgan, we maximize our value offering to female-founded companies and accelerate our shared mission to close the gender-based funding gap.”

Since being founded in 2016, The Vinetta Project has become the leading ecosystem and deal flow pipeline supporting early stage female founders. With more than 4,000 female founders and 10,000 community members, the Vinetta programming has helped to facilitate the flow of more than $240 million in early-stage venture funding to seed-stage technology startups. Working in collaboration with J.P. Morgan, this program significantly expands network access for female founders across the following four capital pillars that are critical to success: financial capital, personal capital, intellectual capital and social capital.

“This program reinforces our ongoing commitment to fuel female ambition and advance financial equality, as exemplified by our Women on the Move program, which expanded to serve our clients in 2018,” said Sam Saperstein, Head of Women on the Move at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “With a shared mission to help female-led companies succeed, we are excited to work with The Vinetta Project and invest in capabilities that achieve greater inclusivity in the growing innovation economy.”

“By joining forces with The Vinetta Project, we can bring the depth of J.P. Morgan’s capabilities and resources to female founders to unleash their full potential at every stage of growth,” said Melissa Smith, Head of Specialized Industries, Middle Market Banking at J.P. Morgan.

Through J.P. Morgan’s Innovation Economy business within Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, the firm serves high growth, early stage companies and founders throughout their business’s life cycle, providing the solutions they need to scale quickly, from credit and financing, treasury and payments, international banking, access to the Investment Bank, asset management and more.

About The Vinetta Project:

The Vinetta Project is a sophisticated global ecosystem designed to help high-growth female founders secure the mentorship, funding and support they need to scale their business successfully. Through its network of passionate entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders and corporations, The Vinetta Project is creating the largest deal pipeline of seed stage and series A round companies in the world. By offering equal access to resources, Vinetta creates a diverse and inclusive environment that supports the advancement of women and other marginalized groups. To date, the community boasts more than 4,000 founders, 23 exits and $225M in funding to Vinetta Showcase finalists.

For more information, please visit www.vinettaproject.com/procter-and-gamble and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About JPMorgan Chase:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
10:01aTHE VINETTA PROJECT : and J.P. Morgan Launch Strategic Initiative to Help Close ..
BU
07:00aMerck to Spin Off Slow-Growth Products Into New Company
DJ
04:53aCoronavirus Spurs Rally In Chinese Bonds
DJ
01:13aJPMORGAN CHASE : Cyber firm Callsign set to announce bumper JP Morgan cash injec..
AQ
02/04DAVID SIMON : Forever 21 Bankruptcy Sale Dashes Creditor Hopes
DJ
02/04Finland Sells EUR3 Billion via April 2036 Bond Launch
DJ
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/04JPMORGAN CHASE : 424b8
PU
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 50 802 M
Net income 2020 32 963 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,55x
Capitalization 424 B
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 138,96  $
Last Close Price 135,29  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.33%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.39%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.83%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.79%195 360
CITIGROUP INC.-4.24%163 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group