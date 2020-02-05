The Vinetta Project : and J.P. Morgan Launch Strategic Initiative to Help Close the Funding Gap for Female Founders

Registration for Female Founders to Apply to the 2020 Programming Now Open

The Vinetta Project, a high-impact capital platform that funds and supports the world’s most promising female founders, and leading global financial services firm J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) announced the launch of a program that sources, funds and supports female founded companies seeking to disrupt existing markets. This initiative aims to close the gender-based funding gap by providing female founders in technology greater access to capital, networking opportunities and advisory services of a world class bank.

The Vinetta Project and J.P. Morgan have designed a program featuring a series of prestigious events, including showcase pitch events, problem-hacking cohort, half-day bootcamp and much more. Exceptional female founded tech companies can apply to participate by clicking here.

“In 2019, venture capital investment in all-female founding teams reached a record $3.3 billion, representing 2.8% of capital invested across the entire U.S. startup ecosystem. While this is an increase from 2018, we are determined to raise market awareness around gender inequality and build stronger mentorship networks to help female founders achieve growth and long-term success,” said Vanessa Dawson, founder and CEO of The Vinetta Project. “Working with a leading organization like J.P. Morgan, we maximize our value offering to female-founded companies and accelerate our shared mission to close the gender-based funding gap.”

Since being founded in 2016, The Vinetta Project has become the leading ecosystem and deal flow pipeline supporting early stage female founders. With more than 4,000 female founders and 10,000 community members, the Vinetta programming has helped to facilitate the flow of more than $240 million in early-stage venture funding to seed-stage technology startups. Working in collaboration with J.P. Morgan, this program significantly expands network access for female founders across the following four capital pillars that are critical to success: financial capital, personal capital, intellectual capital and social capital.

“This program reinforces our ongoing commitment to fuel female ambition and advance financial equality, as exemplified by our Women on the Move program, which expanded to serve our clients in 2018,” said Sam Saperstein, Head of Women on the Move at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “With a shared mission to help female-led companies succeed, we are excited to work with The Vinetta Project and invest in capabilities that achieve greater inclusivity in the growing innovation economy.”

“By joining forces with The Vinetta Project, we can bring the depth of J.P. Morgan’s capabilities and resources to female founders to unleash their full potential at every stage of growth,” said Melissa Smith, Head of Specialized Industries, Middle Market Banking at J.P. Morgan.

Through J.P. Morgan’s Innovation Economy business within Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, the firm serves high growth, early stage companies and founders throughout their business’s life cycle, providing the solutions they need to scale quickly, from credit and financing, treasury and payments, international banking, access to the Investment Bank, asset management and more.

About The Vinetta Project:

The Vinetta Project is a sophisticated global ecosystem designed to help high-growth female founders secure the mentorship, funding and support they need to scale their business successfully. Through its network of passionate entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders and corporations, The Vinetta Project is creating the largest deal pipeline of seed stage and series A round companies in the world. By offering equal access to resources, Vinetta creates a diverse and inclusive environment that supports the advancement of women and other marginalized groups. To date, the community boasts more than 4,000 founders, 23 exits and $225M in funding to Vinetta Showcase finalists.

For more information, please visit www.vinettaproject.com/procter-and-gamble

About JPMorgan Chase:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

