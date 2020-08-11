Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump's COVID orders too little, too late to help U.S. economy, experts say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:05am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump departs for travel to Maine at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump's weekend attempt to sidestep stalled congressional negotiations over the next coronavirus aid package will do little to boost the economy, experts said.

Trump's executive order and presidential memoranda, introduced on Saturday, would temporarily extend enhanced unemployment benefits at a reduced amount of $400 a week, defer payroll taxes for some workers, suspend federal student loan payments and potentially provide eviction relief. Even if he can overcome the legal questions surrounding his actions, the efforts may not pack much punch, economists say.

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's Analytics, calculated the orders could provide just over $400 billion in total relief. JPMorgan Chase economist Michael Feroli wrote in an email note on Monday that the initiatives could contribute "less than $100 billion" in stimulus.

That's versus the $1 trillion aid package proposed by the Republican-led Senate or the more than $3 trillion aid bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives.

Altogether, the president's orders would add up to 0.2% of GDP, a "negligible amount," according to estimates from Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist for Oxford Economics.

Millions of jobless Americans could be financially squeezed this month after the expiration of a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits, the winding down of eviction moratoriums across the country and the end of the Paycheck Protection Program, which supported small businesses.

Some of the measures proposed by Trump would take time to set up and could be challenged in court, experts said. "They're not going to do anybody any good in the here and now," Zandi said in an interview.

The president's efforts may also not reach all of the workers relying on aid. For example, the $400 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits would only apply to people receiving at least $100 in state unemployment benefits and could exclude some low-income workers. The added benefits, which would be financed by $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund, would only last about five or six weeks, Feroli estimates.

And the program would put more pressure on states - which have already seen their budgets strained during the crisis - by requiring them to pay 25% of the $400 supplement.

A measure that would defer employees' share of the Social Security payroll tax from September through December is not expected to have a noticeable impact on spending because it helps people who are still working, wrote Boussour. Workers would still owe the taxes later.

Trump's policy move on housing may not lead to immediate relief for people who are falling behind on their rent or mortgage payments.

The president asked the heads of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Treasury to look into ways to provide assistance to renters and homeowners and to research legal actions that could help to avoid evictions and foreclosures - rather than spelling out any concrete actions.

The measure that is most likely to become reality is the extension of a freeze on federal student loan payments, Zandi said. That is set to expire Sept. 30; Trump's measure would extend it through the end of the year.

The step could save borrowers $15 billion to $20 billion, Zandi estimates. "For the students that's a big deal, but for the macro economy in a crisis, it's really not meaningful."

By Jonnelle Marte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
02:27aBig U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York
RE
02:15aBig U.S. companies form group to boost hiring of minorities in New York
RE
08/10Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain as Macau Plans to Reissue Tourist Visas
DJ
08/10Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
RE
08/10Federal Reserve announces post-stress test capital ratios for large banks
RE
08/10Improving China data spurs mild gains in Europe as trade nerves persist
RE
08/10JPMORGAN CHASE : Contemplated green bond for the zophia projects in ukraine
AQ
08/10Dollar struggles to sustain rally, eyes bond yields
RE
08/07JPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
08/06NYSE-owner ICE to buy mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae for $11 billion
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 17 461 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 307 B 307 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 114,45 $
Last Close Price 100,64 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%306 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%244 212
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%230 118
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 751
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.54%131 677
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.52%129 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group