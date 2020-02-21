JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust : Tender Price

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.

JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

TENDER PRICE

LEI: 549300OHW8R1C2WBYK02

21st February 2020

Tender Price

The Board of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that further to the establishment of the Tender Pool on 6th February 2020, all of the assets allocated to the Tender Pool have now been realised.

The Tender Price, calculated in accordance with the Circular published on 6th January 2020, is 804.34 pence per share.

In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, 26,143,735 Shares will be purchased by Numis on 21st February 2020 and all such shares will then be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement and cancelled.

Expected Timetable

2020

Cheques despatched and payments through CREST made in respect of the Exit Shares 28th February

All references are to London times unless otherwise stated.

Each of the times and dates in the expected timetable of events may be extended or brought forward without further notice. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular published by the Company on6th January 2020.