JPMorgan Multi Asset Trust : Closed Period Announcement

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
JPMORGAN MULTI-ASSET TRUST PLC
(the 'Company')
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300C0UCY8X2QXW762
Information disclosed in accordance with Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, paragraph 11
The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its annual results for the period ended 29th February 2020 has previously been, and will continue to be, notified via a regulatory information service. Therefore the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.
The mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 6th April 2020 and will last until the annual results in respect of the period ended 29th February 2020 are published on or around 21st May 2020.
If in the period leading up to the announcement of annual results the Directors of the Company come into the possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a RIS before any such transactions are undertaken.
JPMorgan Funds Limited - Secretary
2nd March 2020
For further information, please contact:
Paul Winship
JPMorgan Funds Limited
020 7742 4000