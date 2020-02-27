Log in
JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC

(JRS)
Kepler Trust Intelligence: New Research

02/27/2020 | 02:18am EST
Kepler Trust Intelligence: New Research
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2681E
JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC
27 February 2020

JPMorgan Russian Securities: New research

27/02/2020

JRS has benefitted from a dramatic recovery in the Russian market…

The investment companies team at Kepler Trust Intelligencehas produced a new piece of investment bank quality research about the trust, designed to provide a clear and comprehensive reference for long term investors. This note is free to read for UK investors.

Click here to read the note in full.

Visit http://www.trustintelligence.co.uk/investor for more high quality independent investment trust research.

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:26 UTC
