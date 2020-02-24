JSE : Changes to board of directors

JSE LIMITED

CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that:

non-executive director tenure. Mr Lawrence has served on the Board for twelve years, and has been a member of the Group Risk Management Committee, Group Human Resources Committee, Group Social & Ethics Committee as well as the Group Nominations Committee. Dr Michael Jordaan will retire from the Board as an independent non-executive director with effect from the AGM. Dr Jordaan has served on the Board since 2014 and although eligible for a further term, is not available to stand for re-election. He has served as a member of the Group Risk Management Committee.

The Board is grateful for the extensive contribution made by both Mr Lawrence and Dr Jordaan to the strategic direction and business of the JSE and for their wise counsel to the Board.

