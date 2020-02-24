Log in
JSE Limited

JSE LIMITED

(JSEJ)
JSE : Changes to board of directors

02/24/2020

JSE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/022939/06

Share Code: JSE

ISIN Code: ZAE000079711

LEI: 213800MZ1VUQEBWRFO39

("JSE")

CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that:

  • Mr David Lawrence will retire from the Board as a non- executive director with effect from the annual general meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ("AGM") in accordance with the JSE's policy on non-executive director tenure. Mr Lawrence has served on the Board for twelve years, and has been a member of the Group Risk Management Committee, Group Human Resources Committee, Group Social & Ethics Committee as well as the Group Nominations Committee.
  • Dr Michael Jordaan will retire from the Board as an independent non-executive director with effect from the AGM. Dr Jordaan has served on the Board since 2014 and although eligible for a further term, is not available to stand for re-election. He has served as a member of the Group Risk Management Committee.

The Board is grateful for the extensive contribution made by both Mr Lawrence and Dr Jordaan to the strategic direction and business of the JSE and for their wise counsel to the Board.

Sandton

24 February 2020

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:52:02 UTC
