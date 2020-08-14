Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  JSE Limited    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/13
120.14 ZAR   +1.14%
10:33aJSE : Disclosure of significant holding in JSE Limited ordinary shares
PU
08/07JSE : Change to director responsibilities
PU
08/05JSE : unreviewed interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSE : Disclosure of significant holding in JSE Limited ordinary shares

08/14/2020 | 10:33am EDT

JSE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/022939/06

Share Code: JSE

ISIN Code: ZAE000079711

LEI: 213800MZ1VUQEBWRFO39 ("JSE" or "the Company")

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN JSE LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES

In accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 ("the Act"), shareholders are advised that:

Ninety One SA Proprietary Limited ("Ninety One") has on 14 August 2020 notified the Company that it has, as investment manager on behalf of its clients, increased its beneficial interest in the Company from 8 643 530 to 9 343 409 ordinary shares.

  • Accordingly, clients of Ninety One now hold, collectively, 10.7547% of the issued share capital of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

The JSE confirms that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the information supplied by Ninety One is complete and consistent.

Sandton

14 August 2020

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:32:04 UTC
