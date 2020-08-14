JSE : Disclosure of significant holding in JSE Limited ordinary shares

JSE LIMITED

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN JSE LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES

In accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 ("the Act"), shareholders are advised that:

∙ Ninety One SA Proprietary Limited ("Ninety One") has on 14 August 2020 notified the Company that it has, as investment manager on behalf of its clients, increased its beneficial interest in the Company from 8 643 530 to 9 343 409 ordinary shares.

Accordingly, clients of Ninety One now hold, collectively, 10.7547% of the issued share capital of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

The JSE confirms that to the best of its knowledge and belief, the information supplied by Ninety One is complete and consistent.

