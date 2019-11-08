JSE : KCCGLD - Redemption of Krugerrand Custodial Certificates

FirstRand Bank Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1929/001225/06)

Alpha code: KCCGLD

ISIN: ZAE000195830 ("FRB")

REDEMPTION OF KRUGERRAND CUSTODIAL CERTIFICATES

The JSE Limited has granted FRB approval for the physical redemption of 1 750 Krugerrand Custodial Certificates which will be redeemed on the "Exchange Traded Funds" sector of the JSE under the alpha code "KCCGLD" and ISIN Code ZAE000195830 with effect from the commencement of business on 13 November 2019 ("Redemption").

Instrument Number: 46802 Alpha Code: KCCGLD ISIN: ZAE000195830 Balance before Redemption (Units): 33 265 Redemption Amount (Units): 1 750 Balance after Redemption (Units): 31 515 Denomination: 1oz Krugerrand coin Effective Date: 13 November 2019 Contact: +27 11 269 9140 for more information.

The underlying asset will be reduced accordingly in line with the Redemption; this will have no effect on the remainder of the listed security. The reduction of the underlying asset in custody will be as follows:

Balance before Redemption: 33 265 Krugerrand coins Reduction Amount: 1 750 Krugerrand coins Balance after Redemption: 31 515 Krugerrand coins

Sandton

8 November 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)