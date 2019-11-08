Log in
JSE Limited    JSEJ   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSEJ)
JSE : KCCGLD - Redemption of Krugerrand Custodial Certificates

11/08/2019 | 12:20pm EST

FirstRand Bank Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1929/001225/06)

Alpha code: KCCGLD

ISIN: ZAE000195830 ("FRB")

REDEMPTION OF KRUGERRAND CUSTODIAL CERTIFICATES

The JSE Limited has granted FRB approval for the physical redemption of 1 750 Krugerrand Custodial Certificates which will be redeemed on the "Exchange Traded Funds" sector of the JSE under the alpha code "KCCGLD" and ISIN Code ZAE000195830 with effect from the commencement of business on 13 November 2019 ("Redemption").

Instrument Number:

46802

Alpha Code:

KCCGLD

ISIN:

ZAE000195830

Balance before Redemption (Units):

33 265

Redemption Amount (Units):

1 750

Balance after Redemption (Units):

31 515

Denomination:

1oz Krugerrand coin

Effective Date:

13 November 2019

Contact:

+27 11 269 9140 for more information.

The underlying asset will be reduced accordingly in line with the Redemption; this will have no effect on the remainder of the listed security. The reduction of the underlying asset in custody will be as follows:

Balance before Redemption:

33 265

Krugerrand coins

Reduction Amount:

1 750

Krugerrand coins

Balance after Redemption:

31 515

Krugerrand coins

Sandton

8 November 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:19:05 UTC
