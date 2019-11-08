JSE : KCCGLD - Redemption of Krugerrand Custodial Certificates

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1929/001225/06)
Alpha code: KCCGLD
ISIN: ZAE000195830 ("FRB")
REDEMPTION OF KRUGERRAND CUSTODIAL CERTIFICATES
The JSE Limited has granted FRB approval for the physical redemption of 1 750 Krugerrand Custodial Certificates which will be redeemed on the "Exchange Traded Funds" sector of the JSE under the alpha code "KCCGLD" and ISIN Code ZAE000195830 with effect from the commencement of business on 13 November 2019 ("Redemption").
|
Instrument Number:
|
46802
|
Alpha Code:
|
KCCGLD
|
ISIN:
|
ZAE000195830
|
Balance before Redemption (Units):
|
33 265
|
Redemption Amount (Units):
|
1 750
|
Balance after Redemption (Units):
|
31 515
|
Denomination:
|
1oz Krugerrand coin
|
Effective Date:
|
13 November 2019
|
Contact:
|
+27 11 269 9140 for more information.
The underlying asset will be reduced accordingly in line with the Redemption; this will have no effect on the remainder of the listed security. The reduction of the underlying asset in custody will be as follows:
|
Balance before Redemption:
|
33 265
|
Krugerrand coins
|
Reduction Amount:
|
1 750
|
Krugerrand coins
|
Balance after Redemption:
|
31 515
|
Krugerrand coins
Sandton
8 November 2019
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
