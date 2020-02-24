JSE : Summarised consolidated annual results, ordinary and special dividend declarations for year ended 31 December 2019

As a result of the relative increase in operating costs, Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) decreased by 26% to R687 million (2018: R932 million) and net profit after tax (NPAT) declined by 23% to

expenses of R6 million relating to the proposed acquisition of Link Market Services South Africa Proprietary Limited (Link SA)

the JSE recruited additional personnel to reach planned headcount levels (compared with the low base headcount throughout 2018) to ensure the JSE is appropriately resourced to deliver on its key business initiatives;

technology costs and related depreciation increased following the implementation of the ITaC system in April 2019;

Operating expenses increased off a low base, by 14% to R1.54 billion (2018: R1.35 billion), largely in four areas:

Together, the deep liquidity pools at the JSE, competitive and responsive relative pricing, robust technology, and globally connected trading and

The JSE provided its trading members with an aggregate discount of 12% in Equity Market trading fees in 2019, following the introduction of the tiered billing model in August 2018. The change in billing model has lowered the cost to clients by R31 million on a

The diversification of the JSE's revenue streams ensured that the decline in revenue was limited to 1%, at R2.19 billion (2018: R2.20 billion) owing to a mixed performance across asset classes

The strong cash balance as well as the cash generated from operations has enabled the JSE to progressively grow the ordinary dividend. Accordingly, the Board has declared an ordinary dividend of 690 cents per share, an increase

The Group continues to be strongly cash generative, with net cash from operations of R880 million (2018: R913 million). Cash generated decreased by 4% compared to the decline in earnings of 23%.

The JSE, along with other global markets, has experienced a difficult operating environment, which has impacted performance. Despite this constrained operating environment in 2019:

R695 million (2018: R904 million)

Similarly, basic earnings per share (earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations) decreased by 22%, to 820.5 cents (2018: 1 056.5 cents) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased by 23% to 814.6 cents (2018: 1 055.4) respectively

The JSE remains in a healthy position with regard to cash and capital

DECLARATION OF ORDINARY AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND December 2019, The Board has declared an ordinary and a special cash dividend for the year ended 31 as follows: Dividend Annual gross amount Withholding tax % Net amount Ordinary 690 cents 20% 552 cents Special 150 cents 20% 120 cents

The JSE's practice has been to return distributable cash to shareholders after ring-fencing cash

for regulatory capital requirements and investment (capital expenditure and inorganic opportunities). During 2019, the JSE concluded an exercise to determine the optimal regulatory capital and has been reporting to the Prudential Authority as per the FMA since April 2019.

The ordinary dividend of 690 cents per share for 2019 represents a progressive 5% in nominal terms although this translates into a pay-out ratio of 87%. The Board notes this exception to the current dividend policy pay-out range and will determine in the year ahead whether a formal change to the dividend policy is required.

The dividends have been declared from retained earnings, and the Group remains sufficiently capitalised. A dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all shareholders who are not exempt. The dividends are payable to shareholders recorded in the register of members of the JSE at the close of business on Friday, 27 March 2020.

In compliance with the Companies Act, the directors confirm that the JSE will satisfy the solvency and liquidity test immediately after completion of the dividend distribution. In compliance with the requirements of Strate, the following salient dates for the payment of the ordinary and special dividend are applicable:

Dividend paid in year in respect of financial year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Ordinary dividend per share 690 cents 655 cents Special dividend per share 150 cents 185 cents Total rand value R730 million R730 million Declaration date Monday, 24 February 2020 Thursday, 28 February 2019 Last date to trade JSE shares cum dividend Tuesday, 24 March 2020 Monday, 18 March 2019 JSE shares commence trading ex-dividend Wednesday, 25 March 2020 Tuesday, 19 March 2019 Record date for purposes of determining the registered holders of Friday, 27 March 2020 Friday, 22 March 2019 JSE shares to participate in the dividend at close of business on: Date of payment of dividend Monday, 30 March 2020 Monday, 25 March 2019 Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised from Wednesday, 25 March 2020 to Friday, 27 March 2020, both days inclusive. On Monday, 30 March 2020, the dividend will be electronically transferred to the bank accounts of certificated shareholders who use this facility. In respect of those who do not use this facility, cheques dated on or about

Monday, 30 March 2020 will be posted on or about that date. The accounts of those shareholders who have dematerialised their shares (which are held at their central securities depository participant or broker) will be credited on or about 30 March 2020. The issued share capital of the JSE as at the declaration date was 86 877 600 ordinary shares. The tax number of the JSE

is 9313008840. South African Reserve Bank approval applies for the declaration of the special dividend and the finalisation date