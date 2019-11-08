Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited

(previously known as Southern Sun Hotels Proprietary Limited) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2002/006356/06 Share Code: TGO ISIN:ZAE000272522 ("Tsogo Sun Hotels" or "the Company")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No .71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Tsogo Sun Hotels has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 16.3688% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Fourways

8 November 2019

