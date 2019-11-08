Log in
JSE Limited

JSE LIMITED

(JSEJ)
  Report  
News 


TRP121: Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in shares

11/08/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Tsogo Sun Hotels Limited

(previously known as Southern Sun Hotels Proprietary Limited) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2002/006356/06 Share Code: TGO ISIN:ZAE000272522 ("Tsogo Sun Hotels" or "the Company")

TRP121: NOTIFICATION OF AN ACQUISITION OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No .71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Tsogo Sun Hotels has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 16.3688% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Fourways

8 November 2019

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 17:19:05 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 2 255 M
EBIT 2019 872 M
Net income 2019 771 M
Finance 2019 3 240 M
Yield 2019 5,09%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,02x
Capitalization 11 288 M
Chart JSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 152,94  ZAR
Last Close Price 131,99  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leila Fourie Group Chief Executive Officer
Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Aarti Takoordeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hendrik Kotze Chief Information Officer
Nicky Newton-King Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSE LIMITED-20.36%761
CME GROUP INC.5.57%71 114
ASX LIMITED36.07%10 720
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.94%9 044
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 526
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.2.38%2 285
