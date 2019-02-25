JSL : Material Fact - IPO of Vamos Locação de Caminhões, Máquinas e Equipamentos S.A.

Material Fact



JSL S.A. ('Company'), pursuant to provisions of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ('CVM') Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, CVM Instruction 400, dated December 29, 2003, as ('CVM Instruction 400'), Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6.404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and, in line with the previous material fact issued on February 22, 2019, hereby announces to shareholders and the market in general that it has filed, on this date, the request for the IPO of primary and secondary common shares issued by the Company's subsidiary Vamos Locação de Caminhões, Máquinas e Equipamentos S.A. ('Vamos'), to be held in the Brazilian non-organized over-the-counter market, pursuant to CVM Instruction 400 and other applicable legal provisions, under the coordination of financial institutions that are part of the securities distribution system, including overseas placement efforts for the Shares ('Offering').

The Offering was approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on this date, in which the Company also filed requests with the CVM for the registration of Vamos as a publicly held company and its admission to the special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

The Company's participation in the Offering, with the sale of shares it holds in Vamos, was also approved on this date at a meeting held by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company's Board of Directors shall duly establish: (a) the number of shares to be sold by the Company within the scope of the Offering; and (b) the sale price per share to be agreed upon at the Offering's pricing date after the result of the bookbuilding process with institutional investors, to be held in Brazil and overseas pursuant to Article 44 of CVM Instruction 400. The Offering is subject to the granting of registrations by the CVM and market conditions.

The Company will maintain the market informed on all developments related to the Offering.

This material fact is for information purposes only, under the terms of the legislation in force, and should not be considered as an announcement for the equity offering. The Offering, or shares, will not be registered at any agency or capital market regulatory body of any other country, except with the registration at CVM in Brazil.

