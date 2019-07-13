JSL : Material Fact - Subsequent Public Offering of subsidiary shares

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, July 12, 2019 - JSL S.A.('Company'), pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Movida Participações S.A. ('Movida') released a Material Fact informing that the members of its Board of Directors at a meeting held on July 12, 2019, approved a primary and secondary offering of 48,500,000 common shares issued by Movida (the 'Shares'), which will consist of (i) 35,500,000 newly issued common shares of Movida (the 'Primary Offering') and (ii) 13,000,000 common shares of Movida to be offered and sold by JSL (the 'Secondary Offering,' and together with the Primary Offering, the 'Restricted Offering'), in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476, to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act') and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). The total number of Shares proposed to be offered may be upsized by up to 35% of the total number of Shares initially offered, or up to 16,975,000 Shares to be offered and sold by JSL, at the offering price (the 'Additional Shares').To access the Material Fact, click here.