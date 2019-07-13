Log in
JSL SA

(JSLG3)
JSL : Material Fact - Subsequent Public Offering of subsidiary shares

0
07/13/2019 | 01:55am EDT

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, July 12, 2019 - JSL S.A.('Company'), pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Movida Participações S.A. ('Movida') released a Material Fact informing that the members of its Board of Directors at a meeting held on July 12, 2019, approved a primary and secondary offering of 48,500,000 common shares issued by Movida (the 'Shares'), which will consist of (i) 35,500,000 newly issued common shares of Movida (the 'Primary Offering') and (ii) 13,000,000 common shares of Movida to be offered and sold by JSL (the 'Secondary Offering,' and together with the Primary Offering, the 'Restricted Offering'), in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476, to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act') and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). The total number of Shares proposed to be offered may be upsized by up to 35% of the total number of Shares initially offered, or up to 16,975,000 Shares to be offered and sold by JSL, at the offering price (the 'Additional Shares').To access the Material Fact, click here.

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 05:54:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 8 683 M
EBIT 2019 1 225 M
Net income 2019 290 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 3 567 M
Chart JSL SA
Duration : Period :
JSL SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,0  BRL
Last Close Price 17,4  BRL
Spread / Highest target 3,51%
Spread / Average Target -25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Antonio Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalberto Calil Chairman
Denys Marc Ferrez Finance, Administrative & IR Officer
Alvaro Pereira Novis Independent Director
Fernando Antonio Simões Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSL SA149.50%947
UNION PACIFIC25.91%121 571
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY20.40%67 322
CSX CORPORATION26.48%62 508
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION37.69%53 592
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.11%33 165
