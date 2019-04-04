JSL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest - Guepardo Investimentos Ltda

Notice to the Market

JSL S.A. ('Company'), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby announces that it has received today an e-mail from GUEPARDO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA ('Guepardo'), transcribed below, stating that the funds and portfolios managed by Guepardo sold, through stock exchange transactions, common shares of the Company. Therefore, Guepardo now holds, jointly, a total of 10,195,800 common shares, corresponding to 4.9708% of JSL's total common shares.

