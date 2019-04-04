Log in
JSL SA

JSL SA

(JSLG3)
JSL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest - Guepardo Investimentos Ltda

0
04/04/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Notice to the Market

JSL S.A. ('Company'), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby announces that it has received today an e-mail from GUEPARDO INVESTIMENTOS LTDA ('Guepardo'), transcribed below, stating that the funds and portfolios managed by Guepardo sold, through stock exchange transactions, common shares of the Company. Therefore, Guepardo now holds, jointly, a total of 10,195,800 common shares, corresponding to 4.9708% of JSL's total common shares.

To access the full document, click here.

Investor Relations Area:

Phone: +55 (11) 2377-7178
ri@jsl.com.br
www.jsl.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 01:01:07 UTC
