JSL SA    JSLG3   BRJSLGACNOR2

JSL SA (JSLG3)
End-of-day quote  - 08/10
4.79 BRL   --.--%
03:45aJSL : announces its 2Q18 results
PU
07/25JSL : 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
06/27JSL : Material Fact - Increase in the Share Capital of Subsidiary
PU
JSL : announces its 2Q18 results

08/10/2018 | 03:45am CEST

JSL S.A.
2Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 09, 2018 - JSL (B3: JSLG3 and Level 1 ADR: JSLGY), Company with the broadest portfolio of logistics services in Brazil and leader in its segment in terms of net revenue, presents its results for 2Q18, which includes JSL Logística, and, separately, the results of Vamos, Movida and JSL Light Vehicle Dealerships, which together make up the results of JSL Consolidated. The financial information is presented in millions of Reais, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's interim financial information is prepared in accordance with Brazilian corporate law and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with CPC-21 (R1) Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the IASB. The comparisons refer to the revised data for 2Q18, 1Q18 and 4Q17, except where indicated.

Operating and Financial Highlights

Consolidated Net Revenue of R$1.9 billion (+6.9% YoY);
Consolidated Net Revenue from Services of R$1.5 billion (+12.2% YoY);
EBITDA of R$391.2 million (+28.3% YoY) and EBITDA Margin of 25.7% (+3.3 p.p. YoY), despite the national truck drivers' strike, which negatively impacted JSL Logística's EBITDA by approximately R$10 million, highlighting the benefits of diversification of services by sector and activity, based on long term contracts;
Net Income of R$49.4 million, an increase of 255% in the annual comparison;
Net Capex of R$468 million, affected by investments directed to contracts with higher profitability and cash generation, such as heavy asset rentals in Vamos and fleet management in Movida and CS Brasil, as well as the less favorable dynamics in the sale of light vehicles;
Acquisition of additional participation in Vamos, now owning 100% of its shares;
Approval of the subscription and payment, in a minimum amount of R$200.3 million for the capital increase of Movida, in a preventive way to allow Movida to continue executing its business plan in the vehicle rentals market, even considering a scenario of political and economic instability;
Second quarter of superior results.

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2Q18 Earnings Conference Calls, as follow:

Conference Call and Webcast (with Simultaneous Translation into English)
Friday, August 10, 2018
10:00 a.m. (NY Time)
11:00 a.m. (São Paulo Time)

Dial-in Phone Numbers
Parties in Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 ou +55 (11) 2820-4001
Parties in other countries: +1 (646) 828-8246
Access Code: JSLWebcast Access: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading on the IR session of our website www.jsl.com.br/ir. The Conference Call will be live broadcast over the platform, remaining available after the event.

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:44:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 8 025 M
EBIT 2018 1 034 M
Net income 2018 154 M
Debt 2018 6 125 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,10
P/E ratio 2019 3,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 948 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Antonio Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalberto Calil Chairman
Denys Marc Ferrez Finance, Administrative & IR Officer
Alvaro Pereira Novis Independent Director
Fernando Antonio Simões Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSL SA-44.97%252
UNION PACIFIC11.84%110 835
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.23%64 946
CSX CORPORATION31.87%62 341
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION19.51%48 493
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED15.20%28 544
