JSL : announces its 2Q18 results

JSL S.A.

2Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 09, 2018 - JSL (B3: JSLG3 and Level 1 ADR: JSLGY), Company with the broadest portfolio of logistics services in Brazil and leader in its segment in terms of net revenue, presents its results for 2Q18, which includes JSL Logística, and, separately, the results of Vamos, Movida and JSL Light Vehicle Dealerships, which together make up the results of JSL Consolidated. The financial information is presented in millions of Reais, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's interim financial information is prepared in accordance with Brazilian corporate law and presented on a consolidated basis in accordance with CPC-21 (R1) Interim Financial Reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the IASB. The comparisons refer to the revised data for 2Q18, 1Q18 and 4Q17, except where indicated.

Operating and Financial Highlights

Consolidated Net Revenue of R$1.9 billion (+6.9% YoY);

Consolidated Net Revenue from Services of R$1.5 billion (+12.2% YoY); EBITDA of R$391.2 million (+28.3% YoY) and EBITDA Margin of 25.7% (+3.3 p.p. YoY), despite the national truck drivers' strike, which negatively impacted JSL Logística's EBITDA by approximately R$10 million, highlighting the benefits of diversification of services by sector and activity, based on long term contracts;

Net Income of R$49.4 million, an increase of 255% in the annual comparison;

Net Capex of R$468 million, affected by investments directed to contracts with higher profitability and cash generation, such as heavy asset rentals in Vamos and fleet management in Movida and CS Brasil, as well as the less favorable dynamics in the sale of light vehicles;

Acquisition of additional participation in Vamos, now owning 100% of its shares; Approval of the subscription and payment, in a minimum amount of R$200.3 million for the capital increase of Movida, in a preventive way to allow Movida to continue executing its business plan in the vehicle rentals market, even considering a scenario of political and economic instability; Second quarter of superior results.

